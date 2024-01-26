Genesis Unveils Stunning Winter Concept Car: The X Snow Speedium

South Korean automaker Genesis has created buzz by dropping pictures of its new X Snow Speedium concept vehicle.

The X Snow Speedium Concept Vehicle

As Car and Driver notes, the X Snow Speedium concept is a sleek take on the automaker's 2022 concept vehicle that they've appropriately reimagined for the winter months. Its design is as slick and elegant as a world-class ice sculpture of a swan. We understand that electric vehicles (EVs) and their design language do not appeal to everyone, however, we cannot stress enough how easy this fine machine is on the eyes. At least in the photos — which Car and Driver speculates are digitally rendered — it's a beautiful vehicle.

Genesis has outfitted the X Snow Speedium concept in the photos with a stylish roof rack featuring LED lights and skis courtesy of Swiss ski maker Anavon Ski AG.

The South Korean automaker's website notes, “The Genesis X Speedium Coupe was born out of a ‘freestyle' design exercise based on the Genesis X Concept” and “inherits the timeless Genesis design philosophy ‘Athletic Elegance' in an even more progressive way.” Genesis also refers to the concept vehicle's shape as an “hourglass silhouette” that “highlights the car's passion and character. The curvaceous and sensuous form accentuates the wheel arches, creating muscular presence.”

Genesis debuted the original X concept vehicle in 2021 and later revamped it as the X Speedium Coupe concept. They also previewed a droptop version of the X concept at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show.

What Does the Future of Genesis X Concept Cars Look Like?

Considering that most concept cars never graduate from the “concept” stage to become production vehicles, it's best not to get our hopes up too much about seeing an X Snow Speedium on showroom floors anytime soon. According to Car and Driver, there's some conflicting information circulating about what Genesis has planned for any iteration of its X concept car.

While Genesis has made statements that its X concepts are not heading for production but rather just teases of future design language, there's also a rumor that Luc Donckerwolke, the company's chief creative officer, has told dealerships that a Genesis X convertible is happening. However, if the latter is true, it will be at least a few years before Genesis delivers them.

Even if Genesis never releases any of its X concepts as production vehicles, any vehicle it releases inspired by the X concept design language will be a real treat to lay eyes on.