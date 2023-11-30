Genreless Future? Spotify Wrapped 2023 Unveils New Music Trends

In 2016, Pitchfork released a new feature in its relaunch — the chance to explore the site based on genre. This function may not sound strange today, but when record store employee Ryan Schreiber launched the alternative music blog in 1995, nobody predicted that readers would one day also read about Nicki Minaj or David Guetta.

When the Musical Landscape Changed

Pitchfork's sale to media conglomerate Conde Nast in 2015 may have triggered this transformation. Still, this moment signifies where music consumption was invariably headed: a land where the genre would become almost unrecognizable. A 2021 Pitchfork review looked at the most-read reviews since 2016: Fiona Apple sits atop a list featuring Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and Frank Ocean.

Fast forward to 2023, passing through the advent of streaming-on-demand apps and websites, the king of music streaming remains Spotify, with Statista reporting a 31% market share in worldwide music streaming services; its nearest competitors are Apple Music, Tencent Music, and Amazon Music, each holding a 13% stake.

It's a Wrap

This week, Spotify released Spotify Wrapped, a year-end review reflecting users' favorite musical genres. Users can now learn their trends over the past year, including top artists, top songs, total minutes listened, and their overall favorite genre.

It means fans might have an overall favorite genre that music lovers a decade ago might have never seen. Spotify claims “thousands of genres out there, including new ones created every year.” The result is loosely categorized musical styles that end up amalgamating in playlists with labels such as “Chill,” “Focus,” or “Wellness.”

Remote Music Tribes

Subsequently, the oversaturation of subgenres means many younger music fans no longer identify with a common group, instead spreading their chips across the musical table. Moreover, it may eventually erode the traditional dichotomy between genre and location as musical fan groups become more remote from each other.

Visitors to Spotify (and its competitors) now have the option of 6,000 genre classifications, with 100,000 new songs uploaded to the platform each day. Musical diversification has never been so rampant, with new genres arriving annually, including dream plugg (a form of ethereal hip-hop), alt z (another form of fusion hip-hop), or shoegaze (a rebranded version of navel-gazing indie rock).

Self Classification Trends

Founder of record label Sonic Cathedral, Nathaniel Cramp (whose site deals with the shoegaze genre), told BBC News that it was record labels that assigned artists a narrow selection of genres in the past. “Now, you have to choose your genre yourself in order to describe and release music,” says Cramp. “That is a weird twist.”

The genre was a great way for record labels to classify music, but a consequence was that bands were labeled part of a scene because of proximity. A good example is the Seattle grunge scene of the early '90s: authentic grunge stalwarts Mudhoney were pigeonholed alongside metal band Soundgarden, which in 2023 wouldn't be the case.

A Genreless Future?

What this all means for the future of music consumption is unclear. A decade from now, maybe genre will be an ancient relic of the past; as artists collaborate, lines are blurred. Will music become a mood-based phenomenon devoid of the harmless tribalism that defined it in the past?