Extreme Weather Creates Urgent Needs For The Gentle Barn Animal Sanctuary

Record-high air temperatures and extreme drought conditions across the United States create new challenges for non-profit animal sanctuaries like the Gentle Barn.

The Gentle Barn currently has three locations across the US, and each location must prepare for the worst-case scenario during a wildfire or extreme heat advisory. Animals need to be kept hydrated, fed, and sheltered regardless of the weather conditions around them. Emergency evacuations and relocations are also possibilities when the need arises.

Animal sanctuaries like The Gentle Barn have solid contingency plans in place, but these organizations also rely on the generosity of private and corporate donors. The animal sanctuary has created a $150k emergency fund to meet its immediate safety and comfort needs, creating an urgent need for financial assistance from the public.

What’s Included in The Gentle Barn’s Emergency Fund?

Fire Prevention

The proposed fund covers a range of equipment and supplies to address both wildfire and extreme heat conditions. This included additional funding for essential brush and kindling clearing around the properties. Removing these flammable materials will help reduce the damage caused by potential wildfires.

Water Storage and Hydration Centers

The fund also provides a 5,000-gallon water storage tank for both animal hydration and fire control. These animal sanctuaries are often located in remote areas, and a large water storage tank improves response times.

Emergency Evacuation Vehicles

To perform emergency animal evacuations, Gentle Barn’s budget also includes purchasing a new truck designed for that purpose. Along with the cost of the truck, the fund addresses maintenance costs for other service vehicles.

Shelter from Heat and Drought

The fund also includes installing new sprinkler and mister systems to protect animals from the dangers of extreme heat and drought. Additional shaders for herd animals such as cows and pigs would also be a priority during extreme weather conditions. Small water baths and bowls for the bird population also help with hydration and cooling. Large shade trees would be added to the properties to protect animals from the sun.

How to Donate to the Gentle Barn Animal Sanctuary’s Emergency Fund

The Gentle Barn’s website includes an online donation form, or donations can be mailed to their facilities in California, Tennessee, or Missouri. The animal sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) corporation. All donations are tax-deductible.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.