Gen Z Soft Saving Instead of Trying FatFIRE

A Prosperity Index study found that American adults between 18 and 25 prefer living in the moment and gaining experiences that promote their emotional well-being and personal growth, rather than planning for their future retirement.

The study, conducted by Intuit, indicates that retiring early is no longer a priority for these adults. Their approach to long-term financial security is a relaxed one that emphasizes more soft saving.

FIRE to Retire

The Financially Independent Retire Early (FIRE) movement offers several options for implementing the system. The FatFIRE method is one popular way to achieve financial freedom and retire early without going through the extreme frugality associated with FIRE. This early retirement strategy is a more luxurious version of FIRE that allows maintaining or even improving one's lifestyle. However, recent data and market trends suggest that instead of FatFIRE, today’s GenZ population is more inclined towards soft saving for a financially independent future.

The FIRE movement was conceived around the idea of efficient handling of money to reach financial independence. It involves setting aside a significant portion of one’s earnings for the future, which can be quite difficult in the current economic environment. Some experts feel today’s young adults are discouraged from pursuing FIRE because they cannot save enough.

There’s no denying that ongoing inflation has made lives difficult for those just starting their career. According to a Bank of America survey, 53% of the GenZ population believes their financial success is negatively impacted by the high cost of living. Compared to their parents at a similar age, today’s millennials and GenZers face more financial challenges in the form of soaring housing and food costs, comparatively lower wages, higher student loan balances, etc.

Approximately 75% of GenZ Americans in the Intuit survey said they are apprehensive about setting long-term financial goals because of unfavorable economic conditions. According to Meera Clark, at RedPoint Ventures, who completed a survey of 300 Gen Z participants said, “Gen Zers are pessimistic about their longer-term ability to meet larger financial obligations like homeownership, retirement, and more.”

On the other hand, almost two-thirds felt they may never have sufficient money for retirement. About 73% of GenZers favor enjoying a better quality of life now rather than cutting expenses drastically to save more in the future.

According to Bankrate, today’s Gen Z workers are the largest group of non-savers in the United States. According to the latest data from Fidelity Investments, the average 401(k) balance is $220,900 for boomers, while the average for Gen Z workers is only $8,100.

Understanding the Idea of Soft Saving

Soft saving is a relatively new trend that embraces the soft life philosophy that encourages individuals to prioritize meaningful experiences, mental well-being, and relaxation. Rather than excessive future planning, the proponents of soft saving are more focused on fulfillment in the present.

While this mindset is unconventional regarding traditional financial planning, some people believe that soft saving creates opportunities for a more fulfilling life journey by creating harmony between future security and present enjoyment. Instead of accumulating material possessions, they spend more on personal development and experiences such as traveling and following their passions. Soft-savers also invest significantly in creating memories with their loved ones.

Many believe soft saving has gained momentum because of people’s changing needs and aspirations in an ever-evolving financial landscape. The COVID-19 pandemic made an impact on individual perceptions of life priorities, with the focus shifting to creating a journey based on work-life balance, passions, and personal values.

It’s important to remember that soft saving works best when one can strike the balance between preparing for the future and living in the moment. Even though soft savers are more focused on their present, some financial experts may question the prudence of such a carefree financial approach.

To achieve this balance, soft savers need a proactive approach to financial planning, which involves creating a budget that accounts for future goals and present needs. This will allow them the freedom for leisure and experiences, while allocating sufficient funds for investments and savings. It’s also essential for them to cultivate a sense of financial resilience by avoiding impulse buys and prioritizing meaningful experiences.

How FatFIRE Can Help Soft Savers

Like soft saving, FatFIRE offers a more luxurious way to live life and focus on experiences. A terminology pioneered by Physicianonfire.com, it does not require living stingy or having stealth wealth. Although the American GenZer does not show much interest in FIRE or FatFIRE right now, finding a middle ground with passive income and FatFIRE can help them enjoy the best of both worlds.

FatFIRE is a modified version of the FIRE movement, created specifically for individuals not interested in accumulating stealth wealth for retiring early. Unlike the typical FIRE concept, it promotes abundance. The goal of the FatFIRE method is to accumulate sufficient funds for free and flexible retirement.

The first step to achieving FatFIRE is evaluating one’s regular expenses. Based on this evaluation, the person sets up a plan to reduce avoidable spending and start investing. Some FatFIRE followers also rely on creating multiple income sources during retirement. The exact amount of money required for FatFIRE depends on an individual's lifestyle, income, and preferences. However, some experts recommend saving $2.5 million for FatFIRE, followed by a withdrawal of 3% or 4% each year from the invested amount. If 4% is taken out each year from a savings of $2.5 million, the annual income would be about $100,000.

The most obvious benefit of FatFIRE is achieving financial freedom to stop working at a relatively younger age. While retiring early may not be a priority for GenZers, many may like the idea of building a secure financial future without sacrificing the present.

For example, FatFIRE followers who love traveling don’t need to stop for the purpose of saving. Instead, they can look for cheaper travel deals, travel during off-peak periods, or use methods such as repositioning cruises. These one-way cruises are most often available at the end of the cruise season. They relocate ships from one port to another to chase the warm weather. Repositioning cruise passengers can experience new, offbeat routes at lower-than-average prices. Compared to regular cruises, repositioning excursions can be up to 50% cheaper, offer more days at sea, and are often less crowded. Also, these cruises often visit ports that are not part of a standard cruise itinerary.

Some people also consider FatFIRE a good way to cover their expenses for owning a large home, purchasing luxury goods, or living in a city with a high cost of living. Overall, the core principle of FatFIRE is not far from the philosophy of today’s GenZers and their idea of enjoying the present without living stingy. By creating the right balance between soft saving and FatFIRE, they can take care of the future while making the most of the present.

This article was produced by Physicians on Fire and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.