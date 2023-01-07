What Do George Santos’ Hand Gestures Mean? Suspicions Are Raised

On January 5, photographer Evelyn Hockstein captured a photo of freshman Congressman George Santos making a specific hand gesture during a session, causing social media to lash out (once again) at the Congressman.

Reuters news editor Jim Bourg posted the image to Twitter on Thursday, amassing over 5 million views in a single day. The photo elicited a strong response from left-leaning Twitter users, as many accused Santos of using a hand gesture commonly associated with “white power.”

This is the latest in the saga of the young Congressman, as he is currently embroiled with battling accusations of falsehoods in his resume during his campaign trail. Twitter users didn't let their foot off the gas for Santos' sake, pouncing on him in the replies to Bourg's post.

This witty user is referencing one of Santos' previous quotes and manages to turn it into a comedic and topical tweet:

“I joke all the time about how I’m not a white supremacist. I’m a white supremacist-ish.” – George Santos pic.twitter.com/bitENJ8KTW — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 6, 2023

This particular Twitter user is calling for immediate impeachment and accuses the entire Republican Party of making a mockery of the U.S. government:

I love his wardrobe choice trying to impersonate a catholic priest. This imposter really needs to be impeached. There is so much evidence GEORGE SANTOS is not his name. @GOP is really making a mockery of our government. — Kiki Melendez (@kikimelendez) January 6, 2023

Some users are calling a spade a spade, and sandibachom is making her voice heard throughout social media, garnering an impressive amount of likes along the way:

Extraordinary capture from @evelynpix I've been filming the Proud Boys for years and on January 6th. this is a deliberate gesture they all make when posing for pictures. It's W and P for white power, the downward gesture was used by the Christ Church shooter — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) January 6, 2023

This Twitter user is exhausted just trying to keep up with the many different alleged faces of Congressman Santos:

First he’s “openly gay.” Then he’s “very bi-racial” and “Jew-ISH.” Now, he’s poor man’s Father Flanagan. Everyone still following? — Joshua Sauberman • זאוברמן (@JoshForNY) January 6, 2023

User MelissaJPeltier points out possible conflicting beliefs that comprise the enigma known as George Santos:

OK, he’s Brazilian, he’s gay…AND supports the Proud Boys?



Who is going to tell him? — MelissaJPeltier (@MelissaJPeltier) January 6, 2023

Some users, like TheSnarkTank99, don't believe there was anything malicious about Santos' hand gesture, instead reassuring the internet that the Congressman is, in fact, dancing:

I do believe he’s dancing. Perhaps you’ve forgotten about his years as a dance instructor? Nobody puts Georgie in the corner! pic.twitter.com/f8RWXD5jS4 — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) January 6, 2023

Exasperated Twitter user thelastpinkcar seems at a loss for words, citing possible double standards between powerful politicians and ordinary citizens:

This man is wanted for crimes in Brazil. He lied about his entire background. HOW do we have no standards for Congress?? None of us could keep a job with this list of offenses. — Helena (@thelastpinkcar) January 6, 2023

Even the official Blockbuster account got in on the action, although they couldn't confirm or deny the latest George Santos rumors:

We are getting reports that George Santos is claiming to have worked at Blockbuster. We can not confirm or deny as our HR dept has been gone for awhile. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) January 6, 2023

