Republican George Santos Lying Exposed: Should He Be Punished?

Less than two months after being elected to Congress, New York Representative George Santos is now being investigated by Long Island prosecutors after allegations have surfaced that he continuously lied and fabricated the truth while on the campaign trail this year.

These allegations range from lying about his college education, his employment history, and even his religious affiliations and family heritage.

While it remains to be seen if Santos will accept the calls to resign from his position amidst the fervor that is now surrounding him, Twitter has had a field day dealing with these revelations over the past few days. Users around the United States have taken sides and have made their voices heard – and they're not holding anything back.

Some Twitter users were not phased by the allegations levied against Santos because in their minds, all politicians lie. So will making an example out of Santos cause legal headaches down the road, as this user theorized?

My hot take is of course Santos should be seated. Where do you draw the line about politicians lying? They all lie to a greater or lesser extent. Investigate him, censure him. Ostracize him. Sure. But not seating him sets a really dangerous precedent for little political benefit. — AlwaysBePrimarying🌹 (@ideologicalized) December 28, 2022

Other users, like feral28, believes that all politicians who get caught lying should have to face the consequences:

I don't condone what Santos has done.

But if he has to step down,

Then I think all politicians who lied should have to step down.

You can't choose which politicians can lie and which ones can't.

I lie is a lie no matter who is the one telling it. — robert wicks (@feral28) December 29, 2022

Meanwhile, VoidOfRoses is questioning if what Santos allegedly did is actually illegal in a court of law:

So, forgive my ignorance here, but is lying about your past actually illegal to the extent that you can get probed? Politicians lie all the time, but did he do it to the extent that it simply can't be ignored? If it's more than that and they're looking for money then that tracks. https://t.co/r8bDbVNUyz — N🌹 (@VoidOfRoses) December 28, 2022

Here's one user who is hoping the entire Santos ordeal was a means to show how easy it is for anyone to infiltrate Congress:

I'm just gonna believe George Santos was trolling the entire country to get everyone to recognize how blatantly someone can lie about insane, easily discoverable topics and still get elected to congress. — LIZZY💥 (@LizzyStarrrdust) December 29, 2022

User cmclymer isn't joining the majority of users who are being negative, and instead is just really hoping for a twist in this whole saga:

Not gonna lie, really looking forward to “George Santos” ripping off his mask to reveal Andy Kaufman. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) December 29, 2022

This particular Twitter user made a very good point that was eye-opening to a lot of other users – whether they lean left or right – to the tune of tens of thousands of likes!

To become a teacher, I had to get a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, pass multiple teacher tests, have a background check, get fingerprinted, get observed yearly, and recertify every five years.



To become an elected member of Congress, all George Santos had to do was lie. — KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) December 28, 2022

Of course, left-leaning users like JoJoFromJerz took this opportunity to take a well-constructed swing at the GOP:

George Santos lies so much, it’s only a matter of time before the Republican Party nominates him for President. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, there's users like lustclouds who, even in 2021, had a firm opinion on the ethics of politicians:

I don’t even be upset when people not vote. All politicians do is lie anyway — zah zah (@lustclouds) October 31, 2021

