Republican George Santos Lying Exposed: Should He Be Punished?

george santos
Less than two months after being elected to Congress, New York Representative George Santos is now being investigated by Long Island prosecutors after allegations have surfaced that he continuously lied and fabricated the truth while on the campaign trail this year.

These allegations range from lying about his college education, his employment history, and even his religious affiliations and family heritage.

While it remains to be seen if Santos will accept the calls to resign from his position amidst the fervor that is now surrounding him, Twitter has had a field day dealing with these revelations over the past few days. Users around the United States have taken sides and have made their voices heard – and they're not holding anything back.

Some Twitter users were not phased by the allegations levied against Santos because in their minds, all politicians lie. So will making an example out of Santos cause legal headaches down the road, as this user theorized?

Other users, like feral28, believes that all politicians who get caught lying should have to face the consequences:

Meanwhile, VoidOfRoses is questioning if what Santos allegedly did is actually illegal in a court of law:

Here's one user who is hoping the entire Santos ordeal was a means to show how easy it is for anyone to infiltrate Congress:

User cmclymer isn't joining the majority of users who are being negative, and instead is just really hoping for a twist in this whole saga:

This particular Twitter user made a very good point that was eye-opening to a lot of other users – whether they lean left or right – to the tune of tens of thousands of likes!

Of course, left-leaning users like JoJoFromJerz took this opportunity to take a well-constructed swing at the GOP:

Meanwhile, there's users like lustclouds who, even in 2021, had a firm opinion on the ethics of politicians:

