Gerber’s Photo Search: The Power of a Picture

Gerber's annual Photo Search started in 2010 and receives hundreds of thousands of entries every year. While it celebrates the charm of babies, it also tells stories of resilience, love, and the magic of early childhood. This competition is more than a tradition; it's a celebration that has touched lives and communities, advocating for early childhood nutrition and creating lasting memories for families nationwide.

Gerber's Photo Search tells inspiring family stories from across the country each year. This year Gerber bestowed the crown upon Madison “Maddie” Mendoza, a 10-month-old from Colorado. Like past winners, Maddie's story is one of love and resilience. Maddie's parents, both first-generation immigrants from the Philippines, have made significant contributions to their community and country.

Her father, a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, is a Lieutenant Colonel and serves as a physician in the Air Force. Her mother is a dentist and helps improve the health of their community. Their journey, and Maddie's role as a rainbow baby, captured the hearts of the judges.

Past Winners

Over the years, the Gerber Photo Search has crowned a diverse range of winners, each with their own unique stories. Isa Slish won the title in 2022 and was the first Gerber baby with a limb difference. The winner in 2021 was Zane Kahin, who also served as Gerber's first-ever Chief Growing Officer. In 2020, the title went to Magnolia Earl, who made history as the first adopted baby to become the Gerber Baby. Each winner has been instrumental in promoting Gerber's early childhood health and nutrition mission.

Evolution of Gerber's Photo Search

The Gerber Photo Search was launched over a decade ago, inspired by photos from parents who saw their little one in Gerber's iconic baby logo. The contest evolved from being a photo competition into a platform celebrating the diversity and resilience of babies and their families. The contest receives thousands of entries each year, reflecting the enthusiasm and love of parents nationwide. It’s a tradition that not only celebrates cute babies but also underscores the importance of early childhood nutrition and health.

For nearly a century, the Gerber Baby has been a symbol in popular culture, representing more than just a logo. Since Gerber's founding in 1928, the image of the Gerber Baby has become synonymous with quality, trust, and the nurturing care every child deserves. The annual photo search continues this legacy, bringing new faces and stories to this iconic logo.

Community Impact of The Gerber Photo Search

The Gerber Photo Search creates a ripple effect that goes beyond the winning families. Each year, the contest brings together a community of parents, celebrating early parenthood's joys and challenges. It's an opportunity for families across the nation to connect, share their stories, and support each other. It reinforces Gerber's mission on a national scale.

Impact on Winning Families

Apart from providing families a platform to share their joy and pride, the contest has also impacted the winners and their families. Gerber gives the winning family a cash prize, free products, and a new wardrobe from Gerber Childrenswear, among other perks.

Beyond the contest, Gerber extends its support to parents nationwide by offering a free Gerber baby gift box filled with samples. These samples allow parents to try a range of Gerber products, further establishing Gerber's commitment to nurturing newborns and their families.

In 2023, Gerber awarded Maddie and her family a $25,000 cash prize and pledged to match this sum with a donation to the March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs.

Gerber’s Advocacy

“Gerber has always believed in the magic of babies, and Maddie's story, filled with love, resilience, and adventure, embodies the spirit of generations of Gerber babies,” said Tarun Malkani, Gerber President & CEO. The impact of the contest extends beyond the immediate family winners. The partnership with March of Dimes, a non-profit organization focused on the health of moms and babies, underscores Gerber's commitment to nurturing the winners and contributing to the broader cause of maternal and infant health.

Gerber's Photo Search is more than just a contest; it's a celebration of life, a platform for advocacy, and a source of support for families. From the inspiring stories of the winners to the practical help offered through free samples, Gerber continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of families across the nation.

