Geriatricians Say These 11 Signs Indicate You’ll Age Well

Some lucky humans are born with the built-in fountain of youth. Here are eleven different traits that might indicate whether someone will age well. Are you one of the lucky ones?

1. Melanin for the Win

With the skin being the human body’s most noticeable organ, there is no surprise how conflated with age it has become. Having more melanin means skin will age more slowly, though it is no substitute for sunblock. Protecting one’s skin from our nearest star’s rays is something we all must do.

2. Baby Faces

Having baby-faced features usually aligns with youthful skin, but there may be more to it than just a young complexion. Having larger, round eyes, a babyish little nose, and a mouth closer to the chin are all indications your appearance will remain youthful for many years.

3. Youthful Parents

We inherit traits from our parents, and our genes dictate cellular function, so a young-looking mom or dad could mean you won the aging lottery. However, even sprightly parents cannot mask a poor lifestyle — putting on the ounces with fast food takeouts or skipping leg day every week is still not an option.

4. Symmetrical Facial Features

According to Ian Stewart, Ph.D., author of Why Beauty Is Truth: A History of Symmetry, facial symmetry shows a stronger than average resistance to toxins, diseases, and emotional trauma encountered in the womb and beyond. It may sound strange, but adults with symmetrical faces indicate a more robust genetic makeup — and yes, it is also connected to human’s ancestral mating ability.

5. Shiny Hair

Humans can be every bit as thoroughbred as prize-winning animals. A head of shining, shimmering follicles demonstrates a body rich in necessary nutrients such as biotin. The human hair vitality connection goes back to ancient times. No story sums this relationship up more than The Bible’s Samson losing his locks to the Karen of her time, Delilah.

6. High Cheekbones

Most impressionable young people have skin that sits tightly on their faces, though as gravity takes its toll, the “triangle of youth” becomes more oval-shaped. High cheekbones delay the sagging, jowly look we associate with growing old — think of actresses like Sophia Loren, Raquel Welch, or the evergreen Lucy Liu, who has barely changed in forty years.

7. Strong Bones

People who can absorb vitamin D and calcium more readily have more chances of aging well. Those lucky people born with strong, square teeth, tough bones, and a rigid jawline will keep a more defined facial structure than other less fortunate citizens. There are exercises one can learn to improve their facial structure, such as repeated mewing.

8. Full Lips

Big lips seem fashionable in our facially hysterical modern age, and a short journey into the human psyche reveals why. We have bigger lips when we are children, only for them to contract as we age. Those who maintain their thick lips, perhaps complemented with a delicate philtrum and upturned nose, will keep their youthful appearance for many years.

9. Fast Metabolism

We all have that friend who eats like a senior football player but has zero body fat, and they will be happy to hear that low BMI indicates a long, youthful life. While we can’t all have the same metabolism as Iggy Pop, we can try. Keeping the inches down will put less strain on joints and your organs, prolonging the physical condition.

10. Calm Family Members

Some of the stories I have read on people’s upbringings can be heartbreaking, and many reveal how stress and trauma are debilitating later in life. Childhood anxiety can create repeated behavior dangerous to health as an adult, though adult trauma is not much better. We all have stress; those who can transcend it will age well.

11. Low Volume Facial Movement

In some cultures, small mouths and youthful complexions are desirable, meaning ladies will avoid the sun, never smile or frown, and speak only when necessary. This method is said to alleviate or slow down the onset of wrinkling. However, while this behavior could be conducive to great skin, it sounds too conservative for a fun life!

