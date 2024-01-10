German Automakers Tease Wild Tech Advances at the 2024 CES

Formally known as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the convention serves as a way for the tech world to show off its most significant and boldest innovations. So far, German automakers Mercedes, VW, and BMW have showcased the next–level technology they are bringing to some of their upcoming models.

Mercedes

We don't believe anyone has ever complained that the Mercedes MBUX infotainment system lacks cool tech or luxury features, and the latest innovations they displayed for their electric EQ model's Hyperscreen display will not disappoint.

According to a report from Car and Driver, the latest features of the Mercedes Hyperscreen display include “sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) to provide more natural interactions” and an upgraded voice assistant. Additionally, there will be various content streaming options, from classic video games to films and TV series, for Mercedes owners to enjoy. The video game options will include classic games from Nintendo, Atari, and Sega, while Hollywood powerhouse Sony Entertainment will supply the entertainment on the film and TV front.

All these onboard entertainment options will be available when Mercedes' SAE Level 3 Drive Pilot System is in effect (though it will only be legal to use in California, Nevada, and Germany for now). So, people can watch movies and play video games while their car drives them.

Car and Driver also reports that Mercedes has inked a deal with Amazon Music and Audible to create audio content, including “audio movies” featuring voice work from actors such as Michael Sheen, James McAvoy, and Gillian Anderson. These “audio movies” will also feature layered sound effects to create a more immersive storytelling experience for Mercedes' Dolby Atmos spatial audio stereo system.

As if that wasn't enough, Mercedes is taking the sonic experience further with Sound Drive, “which will allow drivers to play their car like a musical instrument.” It's an innovation from a collaboration between the automaker and music producer and rapper will.i.am. The Sound Drive system gets inputs from the steering wheel, regenerative braking, and throttle that allow the driver to “influence” how the song is playing. So, the driver will become a DJ as they operate the vehicle.

According to Car and Driver's report, Mercedes AMG and Mercedes-Benz will have Sound Driver by mid-year. Models with at least the second generation of the MBUX platform will be able to receive Sound Drive through over-the-air updates.

BMW

Not to be outdone, fellow German automaker BMW is also adding in-car entertainment. According to a report from Autocar, future BMW vehicles will have multiplayer video games, with wireless controllers integrated into the vehicle's operating system. Owners can also watch live and on-demand television through the infotainment screen.

The BMW 5 Series and second-gen BMW X2 models that come out this year will feature these infotainment upgrades. Unlike Mercedes and their advanced self-driving system, BMW owners can only watch movies and play video games through their car's infotainment system while the vehicle is not in motion.

Where things get wild for BMW is the augmented reality (AR) glasses that can “overlay information into the driver's sight.” Essentially, these AR glasses will put “heads-up” displays right in front of the eyes of whoever is wearing them. These displays will include hazard warnings, navigation directions, charging station information, parking assistance features, and the vehicle's various entertainment options. Meta's Reality Labs and Xreal developed these AR glasses, known as Xreal Air2.

BMW also improved its voice assistant feature using AI. Amazon's Alexa Large Language Model (LLM) will enhance BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant feature, allowing for “faster and smoother processing of conversational commands and questions.”

Volkswagen

According to a separate report from Car and Driver, VW announced that they will integrate ChatGPT into their future vehicles. Their new chatbot assistant will go by “Ida” and operate similarly to Amazon's Alexa or Apple's Siri to respond to voice commands. Due to a partnership with Cerence Inc., VW is the only automaker using ChatGPT for their vehicle's driver assistance features.

VW has not commented on whether “Ida” will be available in any of the vehicles they plan to release stateside this year. However, “Ida” will debut in some models arriving in overseas markets later this year.