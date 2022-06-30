Get Free Stuff In The Mail!

Believe it or not, companies are eager to earn your business and are willing to send you free samples by mail in hopes of establishing you as a client. But unfortunately, there are many time-wasting scams out there that will cost you money with the lure of a “free sample.”

This guide will provide you with the best places and companies to contact to get free product samples – without any strings attached.

Costco is no longer the only go-to for free food samples. You can get all types of free baby formula and product coupons online with minimal effort. If you love to receive free samples as much as I do, keep reading!

Avoid testing new products by putting them on your credit card. Instead, leverage the power of marketing and free product testing to save you serious cash.

Get Companies To Send You Free Samples by Mail

You can use several techniques to get a company's attention if you want to stand out from the crowd.

Free Samples by Mail via Snail Mail

When was the last time you wrote a letter and sent it through the post office? If you're like me, you probably can't remember the last time you sent one.

The infrequency of physical letters will help you stand out. In addition, most companies have a customer satisfaction department that will send samples, coupons, or both to loyal customers.

Write a letter to one of your favorite companies and tell them why you enjoy their products. A “thank you letter” can go a long way. In this letter, it is appropriate to ask if they have any new free samples or manufacturer's coupons you can use.

Pro Tip: Include your return address so they know where to send your free stuff!

In addition, most samples come right to your home with free shipping.

Try Your Luck With Email

Sending an email to the customer service department is still effective but not always guaranteed as a handwritten letter. In addition, companies receive hundreds of emails daily, so making yourself heard through all the noise can be challenging.

To secure free products or coupons by contacting the company via email, make the tone of your email police and thankful. Remember the old saying, “you get more flies with honey than with vinegar?”

Thank the company for their products and ask if they have any samples or manufacture coupons they can send you. Again, be sure to include your mailing address.

Apply To Promotional Emails

Most companies are willing to jump through hoops to get your email address. In addition, by signing up for their promotional emails, companies will often reward you with coupons and exclusive offers not found elsewhere.

With all of the spam email today, this can be a risky option, but remember to unsubscribe from anything that doesn't bring you value. Daily email alerts can be filled with sweet free stuff, but they can also be filled with junk.

Leverage Social Media

Companies are quickly trying to adapt and reach out to younger generations. In their efforts, they have stepped up their social media presence and now have entire teams to manage their social media accounts. You may be surprised to learn that you can send a private message to a social media account and get a response!

Social media can be a great way to reach out to a company personally, and social media marketers can show their bosses the value of investing in social media. In addition, many companies will be happy to send you free items and coupons after you contact them through social media.

Companies That Send Free Samples by Mail

Now that you know the preferred tactics to contact a company, it's time to start reaching out. Luckily, you don't have to blind contact a bunch of businesses to see if they are willing to send you completely free product samples. We have compiled a list of verified companies who will send you everything from free beauty samples and other sweet free stuff.

The idea behind this company is to let potential customers try out products before making a purchase. Sample Source makes scoring new free samples extremely easy.

Browse their list of free samples available, and when they have new samples available, you will receive an email to alert you. Creating a free account is easy and will allow you to browse through products you would like to try.

Smiley360 is a community of over one million members who are sent products to try in exchange for a review.

The site boasts they have hundreds of brands and new freebies to try if you are willing to provide feedback in the form of product reviews.

Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) focuses on products geared specifically for families with children.

PTPA has several options for free stuff. For example, you can get products to review and test, be rewarded for your opinions, and enter into frequent drawings!

Samples Avenue allows you to become an official tester of cosmetic products, lip gloss, skincare items, dog food, new food items, and baby supplies!

By subscribing to their newsletter and signing up, you can access many samples by providing your opinion of the product after your test.

PinchMe develops a personal profile for you and your family to offer products tailored to your likes.

Once you have tried the free product, you are requested to fill out a short feedback survey to provide your opinion back to the brands.

BzzAgent is similar to the other product testing sites and has partnered with some of these well-known brands:

Loreal

Gillette

Hershey's

Rimmel

Nestle

Purina

Danone

Unilever

P&G

Samsonite

To get started, BzzAgent will ask you about your interests. After developing a profile, you will be invited to try products tailored just to you. Share your experience with the product across your social media accounts when you're done.

This website is a consumer perception program, and they are willing to reward you with products in exchange for your opinion.

Friends and Neighbors involve a host of mediums to help brands and consumers connect to make the best products possible. These studies include:

Product Testing

Online Shopper Survey

Online Discussion Groups and Forums

Focus Groups

Consumer Panels

Sensory Panel

Some of the rewards you may receive are free products and prepaid Visa cards.

Do you currently homeschool your children – or are you thinking about it? Homeschool.com is made up of an entire community focused around providing only the best home school resources. Before any new product is released, Homeschool.com runs the product by a series of product testers (you!).

Moms Meet is a co-op group that works together to review products, win prizes, and earn rewards based on providing opinions. There are two free memberships available for product testers:

Mom Ambassador

News & Information on Healthy Living

Earn Points & Rewards

Access to Community Forums

Win Prizes

Share Your Opinions

Influence Brands & Industries

Sample Products with Family & Friends

Blog Ambassador

News & Information on Healthy Living

Earn Points & Rewards

Access to Community Forums

Win Prizes

Share your Opinions

Influence Brands & Industries

Sample Products with Family & Friends

Review Products on Your Blog

Gain Exposure & Readership

Ready For Your Free Stuff?

If you're in the market for getting free stuff just because, or you like to offer your opinion to make things better, this comprehensive list is the perfect place to get you started. Do you enjoy a specific product or brand? Be sure to reach out to them individually for coupons and free samples.

Are you more of the spontaneous type? Then, sign up for one of the product tester websites above and make the most out of getting free samples by mail!

