Wanna Get New Furniture For Your Place?

Finding the best cheap furniture stores will substantially reduce the cost of furnishing your house or apartment. But how do you know where to find the best cheap furniture stores?

You can find cheap furniture with:

Department and furniture stores (in-store and online)

Buying from sellers on apps like Mercari

Using cashback and rewards apps or programs like Rakuten

Garage sales, estate sales, etc

It’s all about knowing where to look to get the best deal on furniture prices.

Finding a dining set from Pottery Barn under $300 is slim. But what about at a store like Overstock?

Let’s talk about other cheap furniture stores (that won’t skimp you on quality either).

Best Cheap Furniture Stores With Good Quality for a Low Price

Most people go for more expensive furniture because they think cheap furniture has low quality. They think that if they spend $1,000 on a sofa, it will last longer with a couple of dogs and cats versus a $300 sofa from Costco.

Wrong.

It’s more than possible to get good quality furniture that will withstand a couple of accidents without forking over four figures. But, first, you have to know where to look.

Overstock

Overstock is listed first on this list, and for a good reason. They have featured sales that go on daily, but they also have their Club O rewards program that you can utilize to make more money off your purchase down the line potentially.

They sell indoor and outdoor patio furniture (as well as decor), including:

Living room, bedroom, and dining sets

Bars and kitchen islands

Kids and baby furniture

Sectionals

Mattresses

Desk, office chairs, and file cabinets

And more

Pricing: Dining sets start at $79, and mattresses begin at $74

Shipping: Shipping is free with their rewards program or when you spend over $45

IKEA

Who hasn’t heard of IKEA? They’ve gone from being a small Swedish business founded in 1943 to one of the most well-known furniture brands worldwide. You can find everything from furniture and decor to cookware, lighting, and even gardening at their stores or website.

IKEA has TONS of categories of products, that’s for sure. Mostly, we are interested in furniture, and they offer affordable options in the following categories (not limited to these, though):

TV & media furniture

Sofas, armchairs, and sectionals

Dressers and storage

Bed frames and mattresses

Tables and desks

Nursery furniture

Room dividers

Dining sets

Outdoor furniture

Kitchen appliances and countertops

And over 100 more categories

Pricing: Sofas start at $149, and bed frames start at $45

Shipping: Shipping depends on your location, or you can opt to pick up your order at a nearby store for free

Weekends Only

Weekends Only is exactly what the name sounds like. They are only open on the weekends from Friday to Sunday to keep their costs low and keep their prices low. The only downside is their stores are located in St. Louis, MO, and Indianapolis, IN, and they only ship to the surrounding zip codes.

You will find the following furniture categories on their website:

Sofas and loveseats

Sectionals

TV and media stands

Recliners

Bedroom sets

Mattresses

Dining room sets

Kitchen and dining room tables

And over 50 more categories

Pricing: Dining room sets start at $149, and desks start at $118

Shipping: Your delivery fee will depend on the total price of your order, or you can opt for free in-store pickup

Big Lots

Big Lots may not have the variety of furniture available as the rest of the furniture stores on this list, but their deals are worth a second look.

Big Lots has such great deals that it is one of the number 1 spots for those who do retail arbitrage to purchase items to resell on eBay and Amazon. Thanks to Big Lots low prices, it keeps their costs down. They can make a pretty good profit that many people even do this for a full-time job

Anyway, back to the furniture. You can find the following items at Big Lots!:

Living room furniture

Bedroom furniture

Fireplaces

Kitchen & dining furniture

Home office and storage

Kid’s furniture

Entryway furniture

And more

Pricing: Dining room sets start at $149, and desks start at $118

Shipping: Your delivery fee will depend on the total price of your order, or you can opt for free in-store pickup

Target

Are you the person who can’t make it through Target without blowing all your money? Going to the store might not fly if you are on the lookout for cheap furniture options.

Order online instead.

Target has furniture in a variety of categories, including:

Living room furniture

Nursery furniture

Home office furniture

Kitchen and dining furniture

Entryway furniture

Organization and storage

Game room furniture

And tons more categories and subcategories to explore

Pricing: Sofas start at $130, and dining sets start at $160

Shipping: If you have a Red Card and spend over $35, Target offers free standard shipping. Order over $35 without a Red Card will have a $5.99 shipping fee

Walmart

Walmart has absolutely everything, including furniture. You can opt to have your furniture delivered to you with next-day delivery, standard shipping, or opt for curbside pickup – where there are no shipping fees, and they do the shopping for you.

Shop popular furniture brands like The Queer Eye Collection and Drew Barrymore Flower Home at a low price.

A few furniture categories you can find in the store or online:

Kitching and dining

Mattresses

Dressers

Futons

Lounge chairs

Barstools

Side tables

Desks

Patio and garden

And over 50+ other categories

Pricing: Bed frames start at $39, and dressers begin at $78

Shipping: Shipping is free for orders over $35

Amazon

Amazon has everything under the sun when ordering online with some of the best shipping deals. If you become an Amazon Prime member, you can quickly get free 2-day shipping on your furniture orders.

Not all furniture product listings have an excellent shipping option, so make sure to look at that and the shipping price for any that don’t have that option.

You can find the following furniture categories on Amazon:

Sofas and couches

Living room furniture

Bedroom furniture

Coffee tables

Media storage

Kitchen and dining

Kid’s furniture

And more

Pricing: Sofas start at $179, and desks start at $58

Shipping: Shipping is free for Prime members and varies for those who are not or listings that don’t have the prime option

Homegoods

Homegoods is a part of a line of stores that include TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and more. Their line of stores is known for having quality items for budget prices, especially Homegoods.

They are so well known that they have a sort of cult following due to it being similar to browsing a flea market but in a nicer environment.

The one thing with Homegoods is that you can’t shop their items online. Instead, you must go to the store to shop, but they do have an option to deliver your items after shopping. They also have an app that shoppers will post their greatest finds. In addition, you can follow nearby stores and use it to know when to go to the store to snag a deal.

Different furniture categories to browse are:

Sofas

Chairs

Organization

Kid’s furniture

Pet beds and furniture

Kitchen and dining

Bed and bath

And more

Pricing: Pricing varies per item at each Homegoods store

Shipping: Shipping is not free and varies using their service called dolly

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters doesn’t have as large a variety of furniture available as most of the other stores listed, but they offer more unique picks for a bargain.

If you are looking for a more light and airy feeling like something out of a magazine but for a fraction of that sort of price tag, then Urban Outfitters will work for you.

Some of their home and furniture items include:

Dressers and wardrobes

Soft seating

Sofas

Storage

Shelves and hooks

Beds and headboards

Tables and desks

Chairs

And more

Pricing: Desks start at $199, and headboards start at $99.

Shipping: Shipping is free for items over $50.

Costco

Costco has everything from TVs to wine, jewelry, peanut butter, and clothes. They also have furniture with affordable price tags but are still on the higher end of this list.

Some of the categories you will find online and in the store are:

Couches and living room furniture

Kitchen furniture and dining sets

Bedroom furniture

Kids furniture

Baby and nursery

Fireplaces

And more

Pricing: Mattresses start at $300, and chairs start at $119

Shipping: Shipping is free, but you can check if you will have any fees by entering your zip code when in your cart

How to Compare Prices Between Stores

Try an online price comparison tool if you are looking at a few of these stores but are getting bogged down in the details of what to go with.

Google Shopping has a price comparison tool that you can use when looking at a similar set of items across most stores above. Unfortunately, it only works for stores that sell their items online, so it won’t show anything from Homegoods.

You can also use this same tool to search for products, save them for later, and track their prices.

Conclusion: Get Your Interior Decorator On

Now that you have an idea of where to continue searching for the perfect items for your humble abode, it’s time to get creative. Run wild with it.

And keep being crafty with both the way you decorate and how you source those items.

Try using a cashback app or credit card for your furniture purchases and save even more money down the line. Those savings add up. If the store has a rewards program that is free to join, join it.

The more savings, the better.

