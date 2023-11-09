16 Smart Ways To Get Paid To Drive in 2024

If you’re looking for new ways to earn extra cash and make the most of your spare time, you’ll be excited to know you can get paid to drive. Countless apps and delivery programs will allow you to pick up work with flexible hours and the ability to choose when and where you work.

During the early days of my career, I was always looking for ways to make extra cash on the side, and I ended up trying out lots of different apps and survey sites that promised flexibility and unlimited money.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of apps that offer empty promises. But these options I have compiled are legit, feasible options for a lucrative side gig or even a full-time job, and I've tried out most of them.

Here are 16 smart ways that you can get paid to drive in 2024.

1. Drive for Uber

If you live in a big metropolitan area, then driving for Uber may be a great option for you. You can use your car to drive people around and get paid big bucks.

According to Ridester.com, Uber drivers' pay depends on which level of the Uber program they are participating in.

UberX drivers earn $13.70/hour

UberXL and UberSELECT drivers earn $14.85/hour

UberSUV and UberBlack drivers earn $25/hour

What’s required? Uber says you need:

Meet the minimum age to drive in your city

Have at least one year of licensed driving experience in the US (3 years if you are under 25 years old)

An in-state license is required

Use an eligible 4-door vehicle

A valid US driver’s license

Proof of residency in your city, state, or province

Proof of vehicle insurance if you plan to drive your car

A driver profile photo

If you have all of these things, then you should be good to go! You will participate in an online screening to review your driving and criminal records before approval.

2. Drive for Lyft

Lyft is Uber’s biggest competitor, and they offer almost identical services. According to a report by fool.com, Uber drivers make 6.2% more per hour than Lyft drivers.

If you’re interested in driving for Lyft, you’ll need:

Driver's license

A background check

Insurance and other documents

Your car or a rental

Becoming a Lyft driver is easy if you meet all the requirements. You will apply, get approved, and pick up ride requests.

3. Drive for GoCurb

If you have a professional driver's license, you may consider driving for GoCurb. This company provides online app solutions to taxi professionals to connect drivers with riders.

They make 10 million monthly trips and have over 100k drivers in their network. Drivers can set their hours track their earnings in real-time, and they get to keep 100% of their tips.

Onboarding differs for each city, so start by downloading their app and getting connected with your local fleet.

4. Drive for Wingz

Wingz is another rideshare app that connects drivers with riders. They specialize in pre-planned, long-distance rides to help drivers maximize their earnings. They do a lot of airport pickups, NEMT rides, and event rides.

If you’re interested in driving for Wingz, their requirements are:

Be 25 years or older

Clean driving record

Insurance

Drug screening

Own an SUV, minivan, or full-size/premium sedan that is less than five years old

Possess an Android or iPhone

Salary.com estimated that the average compensation range for a Professional Driver at Wingz Inc. is between $34,890 and $46,420.

5. Deliver for DoorDash

Everyone knows and loves DoorDash– one of the original food delivery services. If you want to get paid to deliver food, DoorDash is a great option.

When I was a Dasher, I made anywhere from $25-$30/hour, depending on the time of day and area of town I was running in. But remember that they must pay taxes, gas, and car maintenance costs out of this figure.

To be a Dasher, you have to:

Be over the age of 18

Own a vehicle, scooter, or bicycle (dependent on city)

Have proper documentation, including driver's license and social security number

Dashers can sift through orders and choose the ones they want to pick up. They can also track their earnings in real-time and cash out instantly once a delivery is made.

6. Deliver for UberEats

Uber Eats is a big competitor to DoorDash and offers many of the same services. If you work for Uber Eats, you can choose your hours and deliver with a car, scooter, or bicycle, depending on your city.

UberEats deliverers make an average of $15/hour, which is lower than other options we have reviewed.

UberEats requirements for drivers are the same as Uber’s requirements:

Meet the minimum age to drive in your city

Have at least one year of licensed driving experience in the US (3 years if you are under 25 years old)

An in-state license is required

Use an eligible 4-door vehicle

A valid US driver’s license

Proof of residency in your city, state, or province

Proof of vehicle insurance if you plan to drive your car

A driver profile photo

7. Deliver for GrubHub

GrubHub is another food delivery app that offers competitive pay and allows you to create your schedule, where you get to keep your tips.

All you need to get started is:

Car (or scooter/bike in select areas)

Valid driver's license and auto insurance for drivers

Valid driver's license or state I.D. for bikers

Smartphone (with a data plan)

How much can you make with GrubHub? Withpara estimates, “the average hourly rate of GrubHub drivers varies between $12 and $19, as standard. Therefore, on average, you might expect to make around $15 per hour with GrubHub.”

8. Deliver for Instacart

Instacart is a grocery delivery app that requires you to also shop for the groceries you will deliver. As a personal shopper, you can pick up grocery orders in your shopper app, shop the order, and personally deliver it to the customer’s house.

I did a lot of Instacart shopping in my day, and it was one of my most favorite side hustles. It was fun to see what other people shopped for, and explore areas of the grocery store that I had never perused before.

Plus, they pay close to $20-$25/hour, depending on how quickly you shop and how far away your deliveries are.

There are only five requirements to delivering with Instacart:

Be at least 18 years old.

Be eligible to work in the U.S.

Have a bank account.

Have consistent access to a vehicle and a recent smartphone

Be able to lift 40lb with or without accommodation.

9. Deliver for PostMates

PostMates is a food delivery service that allows drivers to work on their schedule, drive their vehicle (or scooter or bicycle), and earn great money.

PostMates is now a part of the Uber family, so the requirements are the same as Uber and Uber Eats. Drivers get paid the same amount as DoorDash drivers, which is $20/hour.

10. Deliver for Amazon Flex

Amazon Flex is a delivery program that allows drivers to sign up for routes to deliver packages for Amazon. I tried to get in with Amazon Flex, but I learned that the location where I was to pick up packages every day was too far from my house.

Before you apply, look into nearby Amazon warehouse locations, because one of those will most likely be your base.

To become a driver for Amazon Flex, you'll need a few things:

A valid driver's license

Be at least 21 years old.

Reliable vehicle that meets Amazon's minimum vehicle standards. (This means that your vehicle should be in good condition, have four doors, and be capable of safely transporting packages.)

Once you've met these requirements, the sign-up process is relatively simple. You must provide some basic information, complete a background check, and attend an orientation session. Amazon Flex pays its drivers through direct deposit, so you'll need to have a valid bank account to receive your payments.

Amazon says that their Flex drivers earn $18 – $25 per hour delivering depending on location, delivery route, and any tips received.

11. Deliver for Shipt

Shipt is like a cross between Amazon Flex and Instacart. Shoppers can shop for groceries, deliver packages, and get paid to work on their schedule.

To start earning extra money with Shipt, you need to meet a few basic requirements.

First, you must have a valid driver's license and be at least 18 years old.

Then, you'll need a reliable vehicle that meets Shipt's minimum vehicle standards. While these requirements may differ slightly based on your location, it's essential to ensure your vehicle is in good working condition and has auto insurance coverage.

Once you've met these requirements, signing up for Shipt is a breeze. The process is straightforward and can be completed online. You'll need to provide some personal information and consent to a background check, which is standard practice in the gig economy.

12. Advertise on Your Car

If you're looking for a way to make some extra money, consider advertising on your car. Many companies are willing to pay you to turn your vehicle into a moving billboard.

To get started, you'll need to find a reputable company that offers car advertising opportunities. CarVertise and Wrapify are two well-known companies in the car wrap advertising world.

How Does It Work?

Once you sign up with a car advertising company, they will provide you with the necessary equipment to display the advertisements on your vehicle. This can include vinyl decals or magnetic signs that can easily be applied and removed without damaging your car's paint.

The type of advertisements you'll receive will depend on the company you work with and their clients. You may have the opportunity to advertise products, services, or even local businesses.

How Long Do You Want To Advertise?

One important thing to consider is how long you're willing to advertise on your car. Some companies require you to keep the advertisements on your vehicle for a certain period of time, such as six months or a year.

13. Get Paid To Test Drive Cars

Test driving cars is not only an enjoyable activity for car enthusiasts but also an opportunity to make some extra money. Car manufacturers and dealerships often offer test drive programs that allow individuals to experience their latest models and provide feedback.

And in some cases, these test drives even come with a financial incentive.

If you're looking to get paid to test drive cars, there are a few different avenues you can explore.

Sign up as a mystery shopper for car dealerships. These programs involve visiting dealerships and test-driving their vehicles while evaluating the customer service experience. Mystery shoppers are typically reimbursed for their time and often receive a flat fee or bonus for completing the assignment. Participate in market research studies conducted by car manufacturers. These studies may involve testing out pre-production models or providing feedback on new features and designs. Manufacturers often compensate participants for their time, and some studies may even offer cash incentives or gift cards.

Reputable options include:

14. Get Paid for Being a Safe Driver

Many insurance companies offer programs that track your driving behavior using telematics devices or mobile apps. These devices monitor factors such as your speed, acceleration, braking, and even your location.

These programs create a win-win situation. Not only do they incentivize safe driving, but they also provide insurance companies with valuable data to assess risk and adjust premiums accordingly. As a driver, you can save money on your car insurance while also contributing to safer roads.

15. Rent Out Your Car With Turo

Renting out your vehicle can be a great way to earn extra money. Whether you have an extra car sitting idle in your driveway or you're simply not using your vehicle as often as you thought you would, renting it out can help offset the costs of owning and maintaining a car.

One popular car-sharing platform that allows you to make money by renting out your vehicle is Turo. Turo operates in over 5,500 cities across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, making it one of the largest peer-to-peer car-sharing platforms in the world.

Getting started with Turo is easy:

Sign up on their website or app Provide some basic information about yourself and your vehicle Upload some photos of your car

Then, Turo will review your application and verify your driver's license and insurance before approving you as a host.

When it comes to earning money on Turo, hosts can make 65-85% of the trip price, depending on the protection plan and extras selected by the guest. Turo offers direct deposit for payments, so you can receive your earnings conveniently and securely.

16. Get Paid To Drive Race Cars

Do you have a need for speed? Are you a fan of adrenaline-pumping experiences? Imagine getting behind the wheel of high-powered vehicles, pushing their limits on the race track, and getting paid for it.

It sounds like a dream job, right? Well, with the right opportunities, it can become a reality. However, this one is more of a career path than a gig you can pick up on the side.

Places like Xtreme Xperience and Texas Motor Speedway connect professional drivers with individuals who are willing to pay for the opportunity to ride along in a race car.

It is difficult to get into this niche, but if you already have professional racing experience, this could be the perfect career for you. Check Xtreme Xperience and Texas Motor Speedway websites frequently to see when they are hiring new drivers.

Final Thoughts

Making money on the road doesn't have to be hard. With programs that reward safe driving and platforms that allow you to rent out your car or drive for delivery services, there are many ways to earn extra income while driving. Whether you're looking to offset the costs of owning a car or just want to make some extra money, there's something for everyone.