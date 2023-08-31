Get Paid To Lose Weight: Up To $10,000

Are you looking for a way to lose weight and get healthy while making money? If so, you're in luck! There are several ways to get paid to lose weight, some of which can pay up to $10,000.

So whether you're looking for a short-term or long-term solution, there's definitely an option out there for you. Keep reading to find out more about how to get paid to lose weight.

Get Paid to Lose Weight with These Apps

Losing weight and getting fit can be daunting, but what if it could also earn you extra cash? Thanks to various apps, losing weight can now be financially rewarding.

1. Healthy Wage

With HealthyWage, you can earn money to reach your weight loss goals. The app allows you to bet on yourself, and you'll earn money if you meet your goal. You can also join challenges with other users and win prizes if you’re successful.

If you achieve the goal you set, you will receive the prize you selected from Healthy Wage. The top prize is $10,000! How’s that for motivation?

Sound too good to be true? I thought so too, but after some investigating, I can confirm that Healthy Wage is legitimate. Healthy Wage has been featured on NBC’s Today Show and ABC’s Good Morning America.

Healthy Wage Weight Loss Success Stories

The website has countless success stories, but I’ve listed some of my favorite ones here.

Jennifer earned $4,180, she bet $150 for ten months that she would lose 100 pounds.

Sarah won $2,251 by betting $100 for seven months that she would lose 60 pounds. She crushed her goal!

Kristen won $4,000 when she lost 114 pounds.

Teresa S. won $2,415 and lost 69 pounds.

How Healthy Wage Works

Prize Calculator

Start with the HealthyWage Prize Calculator. Enter the amount of weight you want to lose (10-150 pounds–minimum 10% of your starting weight), how long you need to lose it (six to 18 months), and how much you want to bet ($20-$150 per month).

The calculator will determine your prize amount–up to $10,000! You can play around with the calculator to find the prize and goal you want before placing your bet.

Place Your Bet

Sign up and lay down your bet. You agree to pay the monthly amount for the duration of the challenge.

Verify Your Weight

Verify how much you weigh, once at the beginning of your program and once at the end. Don’t worry, the weigh-in is easy — you have two options:

Download the app and follow the instructions to let one of their referees remotely witness your weigh-in [takes about two minutes].

Make a short weigh-in video that you upload securely to their website.

You don’t need any special equipment for either method other than a smartphone and a scale.

Achieve your weight-loss goal and win your prize! If you don’t hit your goal, your money goes to support Healthy Wage, including prizes for others who achieve their goals.

Healthy Wage offers challenges for companies, individuals, and groups. A company can set up an event that allows its employees to compete.

However, group challenges allow anyone to sign up and enjoy the fun. Healthy Wage offers many different types of challenges.

Current Healthy Weight Challenges

To increase your chances of earning more money, you can participate in more than one challenge at a time. Here are some of the challenges that are currently available.

The Healthy Wager Challenge

This challenge is simple, choose how much weight you want to lose and how long it will take to lose it. The amount of time you select must be at least six months.

Next, determine the amount you want to wager. You must contribute at least $100 over six months.

Enter your information into the prize calculator and lock in your bet. To win, you must meet or exceed your goal by the end of the last day of the challenge.

If you achieve your goal weight early, you must maintain it. You forfeit your contributions and any prize money if you don't meet your goal.

The Team Challenge

You need a team of five people for this challenge. The challenge lasts three months, and each person contributes $33 per month.

The best part is the huge payout – $10,000. You compete against other teams, and the team with the greatest weight loss percentage wins.

Cortney and her family won $8,000 by participating in two team challenges. She contributes her success to having a team to hold her accountable.

Not to mention the big prize that was also pretty motivating! Sign up. Join a team. Lose weight. Win up to $10,000!

Personal Jackpots

Personal Jackpots always change, so you must check the website to see the prize amount. Each of these challenges has a set entry fee and time limit.

The amount you can win is determined by the number of people signing up for each challenge. With Personal Jackpots, your goal is to lose 6% of your body weight in the set time.

All the winners split the pot. The website shows you the pot amount before you sign up. For example, several personal jackpot challenges are going on right now. One of the challenges has an entry fee of $33.33/mo for three months, and the pot amount is $31,200.

If you won the challenge by losing 6% of your body weight in 3 months, you would split $31,200 with the other winners.

Step Challenges

The goal of the step challenges is to get you to increase your daily steps by 25% to win cash. The entry fee, duration of the challenge, and pot amount vary depending on your chosen challenge.

New challenges are offered all the time, so be sure to check the HealthyWage website for current offers and challenges.

Referral Program

Want to earn even more money for yourself and your friends? Each friend you refer will receive a $40 Healthy Wager prize boost, and you'll get a $40 prize boost for each referral that signs up.

Holy cow! That means if you tell all your Facebook friends and 50 sign up, your prize will increase by $2,000! However, you must win your challenge to get your referral bonuses.

Ready to start? Enter your information in the HealthyWage Prize Calculator to determine how much you can win!

How Will I Get Paid

If you win, you have the option of being paid via PayPal or check. You'll be paid in one to three weeks if you choose a check. The PayPal option pays in five days or less.

2. Dietbet

Losing weight is hard enough on its own, but sometimes it seems like an impossible task when you don't have any extra motivation. What if there was a way to get paid to lose weight? With DietBet, there is!

DietBet is a fitness app that allows you to bet on your own weight loss. You can choose from three weight loss programs:

Kickstarter

Transformer

Maintainer

Each program has different requirements and time frames, so be sure to choose the one that best fits your goals. Read on to find out how this weight loss journey works.

DietBet Charges

When you sign up for DietBet, you will be charged a fee based on your bet amount. The fees are as follows:

25 percent fee for bets under $100

20 percent fee for bets $100 – $249

15 percent fee for bets $250 – $500

10 percent fee for bets over $500

Depending on how much money you want to bet, DietBet could be a great deal! If you lose the bet, you don't get your money back, but if you win, you make some extra cash while getting healthy in the process.

How It Works

Once you've decided how much money you want to bet and which program you want to follow, it's time to start working towards your goal!

You'll have 28 days for the Kickstarter program

6 months for the Transformer program

12 months for the Maintainer program.

3. Stepbet

There are plenty of apps out there that allow you to track your fitness progress and set goals. But what if there was an app that actually allowed you to make money losing weight? Stepbet is just such an app. By connecting your favorite fitness tracker, you can bet on yourself to meet your step goals and win real money. Here’s how it works.

How Stepbet Works

The first thing you need to do is download the Stepbet app and create an account. Once done, you’ll need to connect a fitness tracker—such as a

Fitbit

Apple Watch

Apple Health

Samsung Health

Google Fit Garmin—to the app.

Then, you’ll choose from various challenges, each with its own step goal. These challenges typically last six weeks. During the challenge, you must hit a certain number of Active and Power days each week to “win” the week.

You'll split the pot with the other successful participants if you hit your step goal for all six weeks. The pot size depends on how many people sign up for the challenge and how much they each bet.

Why Stepbet Is Good for a Healthy Lifestyle

In addition to being a fun way to make some extra cash, Stepbet is also great for creating healthy habits. Research has shown that people with skin in the game—people with something to lose or gain by meeting their fitness goals—are more likely to succeed than those who don’t.

So, by betting on yourself to meet your step goals, you’re increasing your chances of winning money and your chances of achieving your fitness goals. What could be better than that?

If you’re looking for a fun and motivating way to get in shape, look no further than Stepbet. With this achievement app, you can bet on yourself to meet your step goals and win real money. Not only is it a great way to make extra money, but it’s also good for your health.

4. Evidation

Most of us know that we should be taking care of our health. We should be eating right, exercising, and getting enough sleep. But let's face it, sometimes it's hard to find the motivation to do those things when there's no immediate reward. That's where Evidation comes in.

With Evidation, you can get rewarded for the healthy actions you're already taking. Connect your favorite apps to track your everyday activity, and you'll earn points you can redeem for cash or prizes.

How Evidation Works

Evidation is a health and wellness company that rewards people for living healthy lifestyles. To use the service, simply connect your favorite fitness and health apps to your Evidation account. Once you've done that, you'll start earning points for every active step you take, hour of sleep you get, survey you complete, and more.

You can redeem your points for cash through Paypal, gift cards or a Visa prepaid card, or donate them to charity. And the best part is that you can cash out at any time—no minimum balance is required!

Summary

If you're looking for a fun, easy way to earn money, consider getting paid to lose weight! Plenty of programs out there will give you cold hard cash in exchange for walking or slimming down. So why not kill two birds with one stone?

You can get healthy and make some money at the same time. Just be sure to do your research to know which program is right for you. And before starting any weight loss journey, always check with your doctor first.