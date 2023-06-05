22 Ways To Get Paid To Play Games Online

Are you ready to get paid to play games? Games are a fun way to kill time. It doesn't matter if you're not much of a gamer; you can play video games at home, during commutes, standing in line, or a waiting room.

You may think that games are a waste of time, but what if I told you that there are legit sites that pay when you play web-based games for FREE?

This post shows you how to monetize your gaming time effortlessly.

Is It Possible To Play Video Games for Money

We all know you can receive in-game badges and rewards when playing games. But is it possible to get paid to play games online for free?

Absolutely!

Thanks to the internet, online computer cash games are now a thing. You don't need to own the latest Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, or any other gaming console to get paid.

You only need a computer or smartphone, an internet connection, and some free time. Some websites and apps allow you to register, play games online, and earn walking-around money. You may be wondering, what's the catch? How do these companies afford to pay you just for playing?

Well, you're not just playing. You will come across in-game ads. Gaming companies sell advertising space to businesses that want to advertise their products and services. So advertising fees are the primary source of income for these gaming companies.

According to market researcher SuperData, The combined game industry grew 4 percent to $120.1 billion in 2019. This figure includes mobile, PC, gaming consoles, esports, VR, and AR revenues.

With the number of people playing games increasing every year, new opportunities to earn money through playing games keep popping up.

Some games allow you to play alone, while others are tournament-based. Games can range from arcade to adventure to strategy to board and puzzles.

To get paid by playing games, you must create an account, comply with all registration procedures, and link a supported payment platform (mostly PayPal) to receive payments when due.

Best Places To Get Paid To Play Games

There are plenty of ways to make money playing games, but not all are equal. Some methods are more time-consuming, and some have higher earning potential. Here are a few of the best ways to earn cash to play games:

1. Swagbucks

Starting us off is Swagbucks, a platform that offers a variety of choices to earn real money. What started as an online rewards program for Swagbucks search engine users transfigured itself into a get-paid site.

You can now earn points for what you do online – playing games, completing surveys, shopping online, referring friends, and watching videos.

The memory and action games in Swagbucks are relatively straightforward. Popular games available for gamers include

Deal or No Deal

Tetris

Bejeweled

There are also games created by Swagbucks, like Swag Jump, Swagbucks Memory, and Swagasurus Run.

Swagbucks have already paid over $418 million through prizes, coupon codes, and gift cards. Seven thousand gift cards are given out every day.

Make more SB points by playing different games and redeem them for gift cards to your favorite retailers or PayPal cash.

For more information, you can read my Swagbucks review here.

2. Inboxdollars

Besides paying you for simple tasks such as performing web searches, taking surveys, entering contests, redeeming coupons, and shopping online, you can also make money playing games online for free on InboxDollars.

The site has a blend of both classic and new trendy games. Use theareae to search for free games that you can play. You'll have to finish the game and receive a score to be eligible for credit.

The two main types of games offered by InboxDollars are Arcade Games and WorldWinner Games. You can make your leisure time productive by playing arcade games for free. The games include

Monkey Bubble Shooter

Mahjong Solitaire

Tetris

Big Money

Candy Jam

They are enjoyable and easy to play. In casino games, you will play real-time casino gambling on your computer. Once you enter and play casino games, you will receive 12,500 free tokens. You can redeem chips earned for real dollars. Games you can play in casino games include

Bingo

Deal or No Deal

Online Rummy

Buffalo Slots

Earnings depend on a few factors, like the games you play and the scores you get. Increase points by achieving milestones. Compete in cash tournaments to earn 18 percent cash back on every dollar spent playing WorldWinner games.

Once you earn $40 worth of rewards, you can cash out.

The $5 sign-up bonus will help you reach the amount faster. Since its establishment a decade ago, InboxDollars has paid over $59 Million in cash rewards to members.

3. Bananatic

In Bananatic, you earn virtual currency “Bananas” by writing game reviews, completing in-game quests, and playing the games offered.

Here's how it works:

You will receive quests for the games you play in.

The investigations will allow you to perform tasks that game developers want to learn more about.

You'll earn points by completing these quests.

You can exchange the bananas for gaming properties, Paysafecard, CSGO skins, steam wallets, and digital gift cards.

Over 3 million people have been invited to the game, and Bananatic has already handed out rewards worth over $427k, so you know it's not a scam.

4. Free Slots 4U

Are you a sucker for virtual slots? If you are, you will love the interactive slot machine feature in Free Slots 4U. There are over 85 free slots available, including:

Bingo Slots

Candy Slots

Vegas Slots

Triple Red 7s

Pirates Slots

Video Poker Slots

New unique slots are added every month. Sign up to participate in theplacess and allow the site to save your scores on the leaderboards.

The interactive slots have a storyline that keeps things entertaining. Forget the regular slot machines where you must spin until you match the same three images. How about you write the adventure as you play?

You don't have to pay a cent to join; you can win the $20 jackpot.

There are virtual slot tournaments where you can compete. To help you earn even more money, you can play bonus rounds. These rounds consist of traditional games such as Blackjack.

Free Slots 4U offers sponsored tournaments, casino bonuses, weekly giveaways (Kindle Fire tablets, iPads), and monthly play-and-win slot competitions.

More winning opportunities!

5. Getpaidto

GetPaidTo is one of the fastest-rising GPT sites in the online games arena. The free rewards program allows its members to earn cash.

Being a multi-faceted option, you can earn GPT points for playing games or performing additional tasks such as completing surveys, referring the site to friends, and watching videos.

You can play various online games and puzzles for daily sweepstakes or cash. Popular ones include

2048

Cut the Rope

Donutosaur,

Flappy Bird 3D

Freecell Solitaire

You can convert your points to digital gift cards, cryptocurrencies, or cash. All your favorite cashout options like Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, and Vodafone cash are supported.

6. Irazoo

iRazoo is another exciting GPT site where you get paid by playing games. Here, you can earn easy iRazoo points. To receive more points, play more, and enter the fun of the Week contests.

iRazoo has a vast games database, meaning there's a game for everyone. New games are updated regularly. Get 100 free points when you sign up and enter your email. You can earn more points: when you

Refer friends

Watch ads

Complete offers

Download new apps

You can redeem your points for PayPal cash or Amazon, iTunes, and Microsoft Xbox gift cards.

7. Mypoints

If you want to learn how to make money playing games in your spare time, MyPoints is an excellent place to start. MyPoints is a veteran in the small task sites industry. You can get paid to:

Play games online for free

Complete surveys

Watch videos

Shop online

Play games and get paid 10 Points per dollar. When you make your first $20, you get a $10 bonus. Since 1996, over 10 Million MyPoints users have been awarded over $236 Million in PayPal Cash and Free Gift Cards! The app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

8. Paid Game Player

If you are looking for a Swagbucks alternative, try Paid Game Player. It may have a smaller following, but the site has 600+ games to play. You get to compete against other players for cash to make things entertaining. Payment is for:

Game tournaments

Reviewing online games

Trying brand-name products

Completing surveys

Referring friends

According to their site, Paid Game Player pays $250k daily cash and prizes. You have to be at least 18 years old to register and play games for money at the site.

9. Pch Games

In case you are wondering, PCH stands for Publisher's Clearing House. PCH Games boasts token games that let you win up to $1000 in prizes and instant win games.

If you are a frequent player, you get additional tokens. You can earn 2500 bonus tokens when you play at least one game daily for a week.

While you can't directly redeem tokens for prizes, you can use them to purchase entries for sweepstakes to win merchandise, gift cards, or the $1000 daily sweepstakes.

For most companies, you have to play games frequently to avoid the suspension of your account. If you take a long break from gaming at PCH, your tokens won't expire.

10. Play and Win

With Play and Win, you can play:

Puzzle games

Arcade games

Multiplayer games

Bingo

Matching games to earn rewards points

The site has been around since 2000. The games are high quality and boast a great design to ensure hours of pure entertainment.

New games are continuously created, and the current ones are regularly improved. Enter challenges and tournaments to earn additional rewards points. To redeem the points, you can enter sweepstakes or receive PayPal cash.

11. Pogo

Do you like word, puzzle, multiplayer, and card games? Pogo is a great site that allows you to play free online games and gives you the chance to win great prizes.

Pogo has free and paid games for every platform, including smartphones, PC, Wii, Xbox, and PlayStation. You can play the latest arcade games or go back in time with traditional games like Poker and Backgammon. It's simple, play games and get paid!

There are two different payouts: enter to win a daily drawing of $50 or an instant jackpot of up to $500! In the daily prize drawings, trade in your earned tokens from playing games for an opportunity to win the grand draw (up to $10k). The more you play, the better the chances of winning.

To join and receive prizes on Pogo, you must be at least 13 years old, with a parent's permission. You can view ads to rack up tokens and often play to climb ranks. There are no in-game purchases and no paying-to-win.

12. Second Life

This 3D virtual game lets you relive in a virtual world and earn money. With over 2 million active members, SecondLife is one of the biggest online gaming sites.

In Second Life, you create an avatar image (a 3D character) and do things you do in real life. Users in the game are called residents. To experience a complete AR gaming experience, SecondLife lets you have families and pick different careers. You can play solo or with friends.

Sell virtual goods (furniture, clothing, rental property) and perform at events to earn virtual money (Linden Dollars). Search for gold coins on the map or fish forcashs to build currency.

Exchange or trade the in-game money for real cash from the Second Life marketplace. You can get paid by playing games through Skrill or PayPal.

13. Slingo

Slingo Arcade isan excellentt option if you're a serious gamer. This site has games that pay cash. Since membership is not limited to the United States, you can meet and play against people fworldwide

Thanks to Slingo's extensive library of exclusive limited-time content and social casino titles, there are dozens of games you can choose from.

Tournaments last for an hour and cost 5000 tokens. You can win a prize in 2 ways: being the player with the top score or the player with the highest cumulative score. You can exchange rewards for PayPal cash.

The Slingo app is available on App Store, Google Play, and Amazon AppStore. You can also play on Facebook and receive bonus giveaways.

14. Treasure Trooper

Treasure Trooper is a free desktop gaming platform offering instant payouts on addictive games like:

BINGO

Dragon Lair game

Jungle Slots game

Participating in free contests and treasure hunts will help you earn even more cash!

Other ways you can earn in Treasure Trooper include answering calls on your phone, taking surveys, and completing offers.

When you complete an offer, it goes to your “Pending Offers” page. Once verified, it will move to “Approved Offers.” The minimum amount to cash out is $20. Payment is made from the 15th-20th of every month, but you can request instant payment.

Referring your friends to the site moves you up the pyramid—thee more referrals, the better the bonuses. You get a cash bonus and an extra survey commission when you reach the top of the pyramid. Payment is by Check or PayPal.

15. Worldwinner

Finishing us off in games that pay cash is WorldWinner. Formerly GSN games, WorldWinner is a web and app-based platform that lets you win money by playing.

Arcade

Casino

Strategy

Game show

Word games tournaments

Whether you are an expert in Bejeweled 2, Solitaire, Angry Birds, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, or Wheel of Fortune, there's a tournament for you.

You can play each game for free until you're confident enough to participate in the tournaments. WorldWinner, through their Fair Matching System, will match you up with an opponent of the same skill level when you feel ready to join agamet.

According to their website, World Winner hosts over 100k tournaments daily and pays op to $250k daily in tournament winnings. Over $1.5 billion has been prized out to date! They will let you know immediately when your opponent finishes their game and the results are received.

Additional Ways To Make Money Playing Games

Online gaming is an income provider for many people around the world. Making money as a competitive gamer is equivalent to being a professional athlete. You have to be on top of your game. you might need a little entrepreneurial drive if you want a higher income potential,

16. Playerauctions (Sell Online Game Accounts)

Selling your account info online at PlayerAuctions is an excellent way to earn a decent income. Many people would love to purchase your gaming information.

Since its establishment two decades ago, the player-to-player marketplace has helped gamers swap account info.

Here's how it works. After progressing through challenging levels and earning all the available coins and badges, sell your account to the highest bidder. You can sell your invoices for 200+ game titles and leading titles that include:

Runescape Gold

Path of Exile Orbs

Fortnite Item Shop

OSRS Gold

ARK Dinosaurs

View the complete list of the games here. Accepted modes of payment include Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bitcoin, and Bank Transfer.

eBay is another platform where you can sell your game credentials. eBay gives you two options: either do an auction where the highest bidder takes it or go for a “Buy it Now” sale.

17. Test Games

If you'dinsteadr work behind the scenes in the gaming industry, why not make money playing games by testing them? PlaytestCloud offers remote game testers jobs.

You will receive beta versions of mobile games via your email address. To earn, think out loud as you play a game for 15 minutes.

You will be paid approximately $9 via PayPal.

Game Testers is another place where you can get paid to test games. The site lets you earn money when you play video games and give feedback on specific aspects of the games before they hit the market.

Testing games requires more than determining if a game is boring or fun. Before getting hired as a tester, you'll have to pass a test. Also, there's some work involved before you can get paid.

You can be asked to analyze the spelling for errors and test the game for compatibility on a particular device or OS configuration, glitches, or bugs. Expect to earn anywhere from $50 – $150 per hour.

18. Gaming Coach

Video game tournaments are a trend that is showing no signs of slowing down. Capitalize on this growing trend by becoming a gaming coach on Gamer Sensei.

There are all sorts of coaches these days. As a gaming coach, your work will be teaching others how to play games online and win. You can coach games like:

Starcraft II

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

Fortnite

Overwatch

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

Many parents are willing to pay good money for video game tutoring sessions for their kids. Get this; full-time gaming coaches make up to $50k a year! It is one of the most exciting side hustle ideas.

Gamer Sensei lets you set your hourly rate. You will need a reliable internet connection, a headset, and a camera to start.

19. Host PC Game Servers

To work, online games need servers. One of the best ways to make money playing games is to host a game server. you can monetize your game server if you can set up and host a Guild, Clan, or Minecraft server from Enjin,

So how will you make money?

By charging every player who belongs to your server. Besides charging server access fees, you can offer add-ons. The add-ons should, however, not affect gameplay.

Publicize your gaming space. Ensure you read the game's regulations pages for the dos and don'ts before you set up a gaming server for profit. If you are aggressive, you can also find sponsors and advertisers for your server. With over 19 million gamers, Enjin will help you gain instant exposure.

Voted by PCGAMER as the best website host for gaming groups, Enjin hosts over 300k gaming communities. There are over 70 modules you can use to create a custom site of your own. They include modern forums, recruitment apps, voice servers, group chat, and a donation store.

20. Live to Stream Yourself Playing Games

If you're constantly beating your friends in Fortnite, you might want to consider live streaming yourself. You can get paid for showing your skills thanks to live streaming services like Twitch.

Gamers have learned to appreciate the thrills of seeing professionals play and are willing to dig deeper into their pockets for it. Twitch allows you to create your channel. The platform integrates with Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

Gamers can watch you play a video game live and even talk to you. You can use the free option if you're a beginner. Based on the length of your videos and the number of videos, you can earn from ads as a Twitch partner. You need at least 500 regular views per video to apply to be a Twitch Partner.

Also, add a donation button to your channel. Another way of earning is when other Twitch members purchase a monthly subscription to your channel. You will receive a share of those proceeds.

21. Razer Cortex

Do you own a video game that is in the Razer Cortex library? Did you know you can get paid for every minute you play?

Yes, you read that right! Razer will pay you up to 50 zSilver per day for 10 minutes. That means that in a minute, you earn five zSilver.

New games are rotated into the library each month. Completing your profile earns you 1000 Bonus Silver. When you launch and play the featured games over the weekends, youmaken 2X Razer Silver.

Payment is guaranteed, but there's no option to be paid in cash. Redeem your points for coveted Razer merchandise (a gaming mouse, keyboard, or headset), discount vouchers, and subscriptions.

22. Create Video Game Tutorials on YouTube

With over 104 million subscribers and 25 billion views, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, is the second most-subscribed channel on YouTube.

He started his channel by posting Let's Play videos of horror and action video games. Many people are searching for walk-throughs to advance to higher levels and boss seemingly impossible battles. You can also create a personal YouTube channel and earn passive income.

Such gamers turn to YouTube to watch videos of people who have beaten the game. Record yourself playing a game and upload the video to your channel. You OYoucan earn money ton YouTube through ads and affiliate links you post in your videos. The links might be to your sponsor's product or your favorite peripherals.

You will, however, need to build an audience before you make money playing games on YouTube. You can begin by giving tips and pointers for other gamers or reviewing different gaming systems.

Feed your audience with compelling content to keep them coming back for more. OA YouTube channel probably has the best-earning potential of all the ways to get paid to play games,

If you’re looking for more exciting ways to make money, you may find something on this list of ways to make $500.

What Games Pay Real Money Fast

When it comes to earning money quickly, few options are as effective as playing games. There are several ways to make money through gaming, but the potential earnings can be substantial.

For example, many people earn a living by streaming their gameplay on platforms like Twitch. Others participate in professional tournaments and competitions, where they can win cash prizes.

And still, others play casual games and use in-game microtransactions to generate income. No matter your skill level or interest, there is likely a way for you to make money by playing games.

Summary of How To Get Paid To Play

As you can see, making real money by doing what you enjoy is genuinely possible. Gone are the days when playing games was just fun; now, it's a profitable hobby.

Try the above-discussed games that pay cash to maximize your spare time. Stick to one or two sites as you start, and once you get the hang of things, you can sign up for other sites.

I hope you enjoyed this guide on sites that will pay you to play games online for free. Have you made your foray into paid gaming? If not, what's the hold-up?

