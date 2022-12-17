Get Paid To Read Emails: Easy Ways To Make Quick Cash

Have you ever considered getting paid to do basic tasks that are already part of your daily routine? Did you know there are legitimate sites where you can earn daily rewards and get paid to read emails and complete offers online?

Good news – you, too, can earn real cash on the side while doing various activities in your spare time

Mobile apps and legit websites will pay you to read market research emails from different sources, similar to how you get paid to complete surveys and other online tasks.

Why Do Companies Pay To Read Emails

Email marketing is a proven digital marketing strategy for businesses, but sadly, most customers only open emails from friends and family members. Click-through rates for brand emails are typically low, leading to a great opportunity to incentivize people to read emails.

The main focus of most of these emails will be special offers or trial offers for new products and services.

Do You Have To Read The Emails?

Sometimes, you do not need to open emails, but more often, you do. Most times, you're required to open the emails and read them. Some might even require you to click on embedded links, answer a short survey, or follow other simple steps.

Participation will make you eligible for more paid emails.

How Much Can You Earn Reading Emails

On average, you can earn around $20 per month via most GPT (get-paid-to) sites. It is, however, difficult to specify a particular range because payments depend on how much time and effort you put into it. You get paid per each completed task.

There are other ways to make money online, but GPT sites are a great way to earn extra income in your free time.

Heard enough? Get started with these GPT sites right now:

Where Can You Get Paid To Read Emails

Here are some of the best sites where you can get paid to read emails:

InboxDollars

InboxDollars is one of the popular money-making sites available online. Once you sign up, you'll receive a $5 welcome bonus and have the opportunity to earn free money in additional ways.

You get company emails for you to read, which are usually product advertisements. You are paid for a job well done when you complete each task.

InboxDollars also offers different ways to earn money. Top ways to earn quick rewards are taking online surveys, watching videos, playing online games, surfing the web, and online shopping.

They offer multiple payment options, including PayPal cash, mailed checks, or free gift cards. The minimum payout amount is $30.

Get Paid To Read Emails With InboxDollars

Swagbucks

There is a little twist in using Swagbucks to make money reading emails. You don't get emails directly to your email address; instead, you get emails in your Swagbuck inbox.

Most of these emails are notifications of surveys you can take, but others include information about legit ways you can earn extra Swagbucks points. In most cases, you'll need to click on offer links and complete the listed tasks.

Like most money-making sites, Swagbucks offers other ways to earn money. You can answer surveys, play games, watch videos, and browse the web.

These tasks offer an easy way to earn Swagbucks, which are redeemable for cash or gift cards. The minimum payout threshold is just $3, and you are paid real money via PayPal.

Get Paid To Read Emails With Swagbucks

MyPoints

Although focused more on cashback, MyPoints allows users to earn points by reading emails. You get five points for each email, which is very low.

When you sign up on MyPoints and make your first purchase worth $20 within the first 30 days, you'll receive a signup bonus equal to $10 worth of points.

Other ways to make money with MyPoints include playing games, watching videos, and taking surveys.

Get Paid To Read Emails With MyPoints

Cash4Offers

This online platform will pay you to read emails. Unfortunately, it's not the best way to earn money as the payouts are low. However, they do offer a $5 signup bonus, and it's worth a try if you have a lot of time on your hands.

You can also earn by taking surveys, playing games, and taking advantage of its referral program. In addition, Cash4Offers' minimum payout limit is also on the high end at $35.

Get Paid To Read Emails With Cash4Offers

CashCrate

CashCrate works differently than the other sites on this list. CashCrate is not an actual survey site. Instead, it catalogs all the best websites you can use to make money online, including sites where you can get paid to read email.

Using CashCrate is a good way to access many sites that will pay you to read emails and find the best offers without having to search all over the web.

Get Paid To Read Emails With CashCrate

Get Paid To Read Emails

Although you get paid to read emails, the pay is not that much and might not be a good choice if you need a bit of cash.

Unique Rewards

This site makes it to the list, but most reviews have indicated that there may be some issues with the payout, and you might not get rewards for completing tasks.

You get paid to read emails in your inbox, which often contain links to products and services. The sign-up bonus is $5, and you get an extra $5 for referrals. The minimum cash out is $20, and you get it through PayPal or mail check.

Other Ways To Earn Money by Reading Emails

Virtual Assistant

Reading emails is one of the job descriptions for a virtual assistant (VA). As a VA, you provide administrative support for businesses and brands.

There are several virtual assistant jobs online, and anyone can apply, even without experience.

Email Support Job

Customer service roles are very lucrative and well easy to land. You respond to customer feedback, inquiries, and complaints as an email support rep.

Tips for Getting Paid To Read Emails

Use a Different Address

Creating a separate email address is best when looking to earn reading emails. You don't want to link your personal email address to a bunch of mail you don't need.

Double-Check Websites

You have to verify the website because there are a lot of scam websites on the internet. Check the website and also make sure to put on your browser security.

Always Check Your Inbox

Always check your account inbox because aside from receiving messages to your direct mail, you can also receive offers.

Turn on Notifications

Turn on notifications for your email address to get notified of new emails.

Don’t Pay Money

Don't exchange money! No GPT site will ask you for money in exchange for reading emails. Be wary of scammers.

Check the Payment Terms

If you are not comfortable with the payment terms or are not eligible, there is no need to sign up.

Research About the Company

Check online reviews for any of the websites and before downloading any app, read the users’ comments, especially the low-rated ones.

Use More Than One Site

It is best to use more than one website or app to earn more, especially if you have enough free time to go through several emails.

Conclusion – Get Paid To Read Emails

Getting paid to read emails is a legit way of making side money, although sometimes, the payout from these sites is pretty low compared to other side hustles.

But you might want to consider it because it is less stressful and can quickly pay some of your bills.