Get Paid To Watch Netflix: Here’s How

After a long day, there's nothing like settling into the cozy embrace of your comfy sheets and binging your favorite shows. But did you know you can get paid to watch Netflix?

At Wealth of Geeks, we have evaluated our share of side hustles, and this one ranks highly amongst the easiest to take up. Our team lent their time and research skills to discover tried and proven ways to earn money with Netflix.

We were surprised to find so many legitimate ways to profit from this venture. While some require more work and an initial investment, there are also plenty of opportunities to make a quick buck from your couch.

Let's explore the art of multitasking and see how you can turn your Netflix time into a source of income.

Become a Netflix Tagger

Many might think that watching TV and earning money sounds too good to be true, but being a Netflix Tagger is a legitimate role.

Netflix employs these “Taggers” as editorial analysts or content analysts. Their primary responsibility is to watch Netflix shows and movies and meticulously categorize them with specific keywords, ensuring viewers can find their preferred content effortlessly.

A Netflix tagger's typical job description includes watching, analyzing, and indexing Netflix content, establishing connections between films to create new categories, and tagging content with keywords based on genres and categories.

They also play a crucial role in crafting accurate metadata for each movie and show, rating television series and movies, and identifying culturally sensitive issues while preparing reports.

This unique role combines the love for Netflix content with the precision of cataloging and indexing, making it a fascinating blend of passion and professionalism.

Blog Your Netflix Reviews

A movie blog is an online platform dedicated to the world of cinema. It is a vibrant hub for movie enthusiasts to share their insights, reviews, and engaging film discussions. Starting a movie blog is like getting paid to watch Netflix in an era where we have the world of movies at our fingertips and combining your love for writing with it.

These blogs provide a virtual stage for passionate individuals to express their thoughts, opinions, and recommendations to a broader audience. Within movie blogging, you'll discover comprehensive coverage of various facets of the film industry, including insightful reviews of new releases, previews of upcoming movies, exclusive reports from prestigious film festivals, and the latest buzz in the industry.

So, if you've ever dreamed of getting paid to binge-watch and share your cinematic passion, a movie blog is your perfect avenue to do just that.

Create a YouTube Channel or Start a Podcast

There is a golden opportunity to start a YouTube channel or create a podcast dedicated to the films you love. You can share your thoughts and insights on the latest releases and get paid for your work through advertising, sponsorship, and affiliate marketing. It provides a fantastic way for movie lovers to turn their passion into a profitable venture.

If you don't like shooting videos, you can also opt for podcasting. Streaming content is a subject near and dear to many people. You may find a dedicated audience if you start a podcast focused on Netflix streaming recommendations. As your podcast grows, so does the potential to earn money through advertising revenue.

It's another avenue where your love for movies can translate into financial rewards. Whether you choose YouTube or podcasting, there are multiple paths to turning your cinematic passion into a lucrative endeavor.

Use Viggle Tracking in Watching Netflix

Another unique way to get paid to watch Netflix is to stream your favorite shows and films through Viggle.

This mobile app on iOS and Android allows you to reap rewards while indulging in entertainment. Launched in 2012 by Function (X), Viggle allows users to earn points while watching TV, listening to music, or streaming. Once you check-in, the app listens to the audio of the program you're enjoying for a few seconds, similar to Shazam.

It activates functions that let you accumulate points as you watch or listen. You'll earn Viggle Points, along with bonuses where applicable. The app offers various payout options, including gift cards, merchandise, and cash.

You can convert your Viggle Points to Perk Points and proceed to redeem them. If you prefer cash, you have two options: order the Perkplastic Debit Card for easy redemption or select PayPal Cash to convert your points into cash and send them directly to your PayPal account.

Watch Your Netflix Shows via Kashkick

Have you heard of Kashkick? It's a new platform that rewards you for watching commercials, ads, and video clips, all while using your phone or laptop. The best part is that you can easily do this while watching your favorite Netflix shows, making it a flexible way to earn extra cash.

Sign up for a free Kashkick account and watch videos to get started. For every video you watch, you'll earn cash, which you can cash out through PayPal once you've reached the minimum of $10. You can also earn money by completing simple tasks through the app.

Kashkick also offers other opportunities to earn money. You can explore their current offers, which often include games and apps you can get paid to download. So, while watching your favorite Netflix show, you can boost your earnings by exploring these offers. It's an easy way to turn your leisure time into a rewarding pursuit with just a few clicks on your device.

Watch With Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a versatile rewards platform that offers a unique way to earn. At the same time, you enjoy your favorite Netflix shows and movies. With Swagbucks, you can get paid to watch Netflix. The process is simple: Swagbucks may offer you a Swagbucks Watch. This feature rewards you for watching various content, including videos and ads.

While indulging in your Netflix binge, you can conveniently activate Swagbucks Watch on a separate device or browser. It allows you to accumulate Swagbucks points, which can be redeemed for gift cards, PayPal cash, or other exciting rewards. Swagbucks' integration with Netflix maximizes your streaming time, adding value to your viewing pleasure.

Watch With Inboxdollars and Earn Bucks

InboxDollars offers a unique way to make your Netflix binge-watching sessions even more rewarding. Here's how it works: After signing up for a free InboxDollars account, you can activate InboxDollars TV, a feature that rewards you for watching various types of content, including videos and ads.

While enjoying your favorite Netflix shows and movies, you can run InboxDollars TV on a separate device or browser, earning Bucks while watching. The more you watch, the more bucks you accumulate. Once you've gathered enough, you can redeem them for exciting rewards like gift cards and cash.

This integration with Netflix turns your leisure time into a productive and enjoyable experience. Why not enhance your Netflix hours by earning bucks with InboxDollars?

Start Watching Netflix Shows Through Nielsen Mobile Panel App

The Nielsen Mobile Panel App offers a unique opportunity for Netflix enthusiasts to elevate their viewing experience. By registering for this app, available on iOS and Android devices, you can seamlessly integrate it into your streaming routine. The app runs in the background, requiring no interruptions to your Netflix enjoyment.

As you watch your favorite shows, the app discreetly collects data about your viewing habits, including your choices on Netflix and other streaming platforms. In return for sharing your data, you earn rewards like gift cards and entries into sweepstakes.

More than just a rewarding experience, your data plays a vital role in Nielsen's research, helping the entertainment industry better understand viewers' preferences and habits. So, while you savor your Netflix moments, you're also influencing the future of entertainment. Join the Nielsen Mobile Panel App today to start watching Netflix with a purpose.

Become a Captioner or Translator

Closed captioning, a crucial aspect of the streaming experience, is one such avenue. While AI and voice-to-text tools have automated much of the process, there are still opportunities for individuals to earn by captioning Netflix shows. Companies like Vanan Captioning offer these services, providing you with the exciting prospect of previewing shows before they're released to the general public.

If you're bilingual or fluent in two languages, another rewarding opportunity presents itself – translation. You can leverage your language skills to translate content from one language to another, opening doors to various projects and assignments.

So, the next time you settle in for a Netflix marathon, consider how your viewing pleasure can turn into a productive endeavor, whether through closed captioning or language translation. It's a unique way to make the most of your entertainment time.

Join a Paid Survey Panel for Your Netflix Shows

By joining a paid survey panel, you can turn your passion for Netflix shows into a source of income. These survey panels offer an engaging way to share your opinions and feedback on the content you love.

They often include questions about your viewing habits, preferences, and even recommendations for new releases. In return for your valuable insights, you can earn rewards, including cash, gift cards, or other exciting perks.

So, why not enhance your Netflix experience by not only enjoying the shows but also having your say and getting paid for it? Joining a paid survey panel for your Netflix shows opens the door to a new level of interaction with your favorite content.