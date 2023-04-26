Get Paid To Write Reviews: 29 Best Sites

Are you looking for ways to make some extra cash? One option is to get paid to write reviews. Many sites will pay you for your thoughts and opinions on different products or services.

Whether you're a seasoned reviewer or just starting out, there's a site out there that will fit your needs. Check out our list of 31 top sites that pay for reviews!

Review Sites That Pay Cash for Writing Reviews

Paid review sites allow customers to post feedback about products and services they've used, which helps companies improve their offerings and boost their bottom line. To get started writing reviews for pay, sign up with a reputable site that offers this service.

Once registered, you can start browsing through the available opportunities and choose those that interest you. You'll typically be asked to provide your honest opinion about the product or service, so your assessment must be accurate and objective. You'll typically receive compensation through money or gift cards for your time and effort.

1. American Consumer Opinion

American Consumer Opinion is a survey-taking site that allows you to get paid to write reviews for companies. The site has more than 7 million members and has paid more than $30 million in rewards. To get started, create an account and start taking surveys.

You'll earn points for each survey you complete and can cash out your points for PayPal cash or gift cards. American Consumer Opinion is a great way to make extra money by sharing your opinions with companies.

2. Reviewstream

ReviewStream is a place for “real consumers and real experience.” The company will pay you cash for every honest and helpful review you upload to their site.

At first glance, ReviewStream’s website doesn’t look that attractive. But don’t let the clunky look fool you; ReviewStream has been operating since 2005 and is still active.

As one of the highest-paying review websites, you can easily earn $2 per review about a product or service you’ve actually used. Anyone can write a review here and get good cash for the right content.

You must fill out an online form using your Google email address and provide constructive reviews that meet ReviewStream’s publishing guidelines.

Thanks to their robust voting system, you’ll get a $0.10 cash bonus when your review gets voted on by other members. An up-vote indicates that your review is useful and relevant to potential buyers.

A minimum of 10 reviews is needed before you can cash out your earnings. You can get paid for writing reviews at the regular or bulk rate.

To avoid getting kicked out, write unique and high-quality reviews. Copying your review from other users is not tolerated. And if you’d like more information, you can dip into their FAQ and “writing guide.”

3. Usertesting

With UserTesting, clients want you to review products, app/website prototypes, and messaging from the user perspective.

To date, this customer feedback testing platform has provided human insights to 35,000+ companies, including big names like Walmart, Facebook, Capital One, Grammarly, and Domino’s.

To qualify, you only need to be at least 18 years old, have access to a microphone and pass a small sample test based on your profile and demographics. You will become a tester if your answers match the requirements.

How you do it is that you complete a set of tasks while speaking your thoughts out loud. This could be a better option for you if you don’t like to write.

The pay rates on UserTesting vary from job to job, but you can easily earn $10 for every 20-minute video you complete and up to $120 for an interview. Payment can be received only via PayPal.

4. Softwarejudge

Most people prefer writing paid reviews for physical products, overlooking software reviews. If you regularly work with different computer software, there’s a whole different opportunity waiting for you.

SoftwareJudge is one of the biggest sites out there when it comes to writing software reviews. It’s the right place if you have a strong opinion about a particular software and want to get paid for sharing it. These include programs for cloud computing, online security, tax preparation, and general office functions.

Writing a review is pretty straightforward – follow the link above, pick the software you use, and leave a comprehensive review (no one-sentence reviews). You’ll want to be as honest as possible and avoid submitting reviews for any software you haven’t used in the past.

If you’re able to leave a straight-talking review, Software Judge can pay up to $50. The minimum payout is 10 cents per review, and you can provide up to 3 reviews in a day. The default payment method is Western Union, and the minimum cash out amount is $200.

As a regular reviewer, you can also get free game downloads and product keys as a bonus. Check out this link to see how you can leave a killer- review, as well as the rules you should be aware of before submitting your work.

5. Crowdtap

CrowdTap mostly focuses on surveys, and if you qualify for any of their surveys and answer questions, you’ll receive the specified points. This is an easy way to earn upwards of $20 a month.

I should mention that the company doesn’t send many survey options, but as long as you meet the demographic profile, you can take advantage of their product testing opportunities. CrowdTap partners with big box brands to offer opportunities to provide feedback.

If you’re selected, you’ll be asked to complete daily missions like testing out a product and writing a review once done. By sharing your opinion, you’ll earn points that you can redeem for free gift cards, product samples, and other merchandise rewards.

Earn more rewards by sharing your CrowdTap reviews on your blog or social media accounts. Remember, you have to hit 1,000 points to redeem rewards and the points expire after one year.

6. Capterra

Capterra is a website that allows users to leave reviews for software products, and if you're a talented writer, you can get paid to write those reviews.

The process is simple: first, sign up for an account on Capterra. Then, choose the software products you want to review. Once you've written your reviews, Capterra will pay you for each one that's approved. Capterra gives you a $10 gift card for each published review that meets their guidelines, and they might even invite you to do a video review for a $30 gift card if they like your written review.

7. Harris Poll Online

Are you a candid person who thrives on telling it like it is? If so, Harris Poll Online is another great paid reviews website that allows you to earn money by reviewing products.

You can try new products, connect with other reviewers, and share product feedback online. The reputable research firm mostly focuses on reviewing brands and their proposed marketing campaigns. Its past customers include iTunes, Starbucks, and Amazon.

You’ll earn HI points with each survey you complete. You can redeem the points for gift cards. Harris Poll Online will also enter you into a weekly and quarterly cash prize drawing.

8. Slicethepie

Something for the music lovers.If you love to check and listen to new music, Slicethepie will ask you to watch a short video clip or listen to a song and share your thoughts once you’re done. You have to listen to at least one and a half minutes of a song before you can leave a review.

It’s not just music. You can write reviews on commercials, fashion items, and accessories before release. Your authentic and impartial reviews help brands, artists, and record labels make better decisions to improve existing works and develop better ones in the future.

Depending on how fast you are and how much you do, you can easily make $5-$12/hour writing reviews on Slicethepie. You’ll receive payment via PayPal; the minimum withdrawal limit is $10. You’re not going to get rich, but it’s a fun way to pocket some extra cash. Better reviews mean a higher rank and more pay. I recommend you try it if you’re musically inclined (it’s free!) and see if it’s something you like.

9. Apperwall

Apperwall is a rewards-based app that will pay you for downloading different mobile apps, using them, and leaving behind a review. To start earning on Apperwall, create an account and verify your phone.

Next, review an Android and/or iPhone app that’s listed on their official app. It will just take 5 minutes of your time to leave a review. You get $1 per review if your review passes moderation. That means that if you review 1 app daily, you will earn $30 by the end of the month. Payments are made via PayPal.

Apperwall even has a referral program that lets you earn 10 percent of your friend’s earnings. The most active users earn more than $100! Once you sign up on the site, Apperwall’s special app will send you links to new apps daily.

10. Amazon Mechanical Turk

I promote Amazon MTurk quite a bit, and it’s for a good reason. For one, this micro-tasking site has just about every type of digital task you can think of. Among the tasks is writing reviews. Simply browse the HIITs to pick a review writing gig.

There is always something to review at any given time. You can do a quick product review or an in-depth blog review. It’s always a good idea to check out the payment before accepting a gig.

The money will be sent to your Amazon Payments account once your review gets approved by the requester. You can also opt for an Amazon gift card.

Review Sites That Give Products or Prizes for Writing Reviews

There are quite a few companies out there that will pay you to write reviews for their products or services. In many cases, you'll get the product or service for free in return for your review. This can be a great way to get free stuff and get paid for your opinion simultaneously.

11. Pinchme

PINCHme is a review website that is a little different than what we have mentioned so far. Instead of paying you cash, you get to keep the free samples they send you to review.

A quick look at this review site showed that most of the products seemed to be pretty cool. They include gadgets, beauty products, baking products, natural food, and pet food. You can sign up with your Facebook account or create one for free.

You’ll be required to fill out a demographic profile and then choose from samples on their website to become a “PINCHer.” Membership is free to people who live within the continental United States. You can pick a new box of samples to be reviewed every Tuesday.

A sample box will be sent to your house if accepted. You’ll be asked to write reviews online about the products and then earn PINCHme coins. It’s really that simple. PINCHme requires honest reviews for several product types. As such, they’re always looking for reviewers with fresh and compelling voices.

12. SMILEY360

Smiley360 is no newcomer; the review website has been around since 2009. This means that you can rest assured that you’re working with a legit company.

It’s free to join Smiley360 if you’re a U.S. resident aged 13 years and older. Currently, there are over 1 million Smiley members. How it works is that Smiley360 will send you a survey that will help them decide the type of products they’ll give you for review.

The company will ask you to try out a product (mission) and once you’re done using it, write detailed reviews to share with your friends and followers. Products can include cleaning products, personal care, medication, beauty items, and food items.

Instead of cash, Smiley360 will award you points that can help you enjoy better sampling opportunities in the future. Write in-depth reviews and take part in more activities to improve your score.

13. Tryazon

Tryazon is an interesting platform that allows you to host parties to sample and review products with others. You also get to try new products and leave a review as an individual (TryaBox) to receive freebies. The manufacturer may also send you discounts and coupons that can be used for future purchases.

Brands look for specific demographics, meaning the type of products you’ll review will depend on these factors. If selected, the company will send you a TryaBox or party pack to enjoy and share with others.

Best Paid Reviews Sites for Bloggers and Influencers

When we talk about making money via a blog or even a YouTube channel, there are some easy ways like affiliate marketing, direct advertisement sales, ad programs like AdSense, and paid reviews.

More and more companies are realizing the importance of getting a word out about their products. Besides sponsoring giveaways and buying direct ads, they have turned to paid reviews.

Whatever your niche and regardless of how large your following is, the chances are high that companies will contact you to review their product on your blog if your blog/social media channel fits their demographic.

14. Gen Video

Gen Video emphasizes making and sharing video reviews for products. It’s another option if you prefer to voice words instead of putting your opinion in writing. You can affiliate revenue off the video reviews.

By creating YouTube videos, you help to promote the growth of some brands/products. If you’re lucky, your video/s can be posted on key e-Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s, Targets, etc., thus giving you even more money.

15. Sponsoredtweets by Izea

This Twitter influencer discovery tool powered by the IZEA network makes it easy for influencers to join networks and connect with top brands that resonate with their audience.

To start earning, the site will ask you to connect with a job of interest and wait to see if the brand is willing to accept you. If accepted, you can write a review and get paid the specified amount. Earnings are primarily based on the size of your audience. Payments will be sent via PayPal.

16. Valued Voice

Valued Voice lets you create a profile and add your blog, social, and video channels. It’s 100 percent free to add your name to the company’s database provided you have enough following on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, or other platforms.

Linking multiple accounts will increase the probability of getting accepted to write a paid review. You can send the advertiser your offer and wait for a response if you encounter an interesting opportunity.

If accepted, the advertiser will ask you to leave a review or endorsement of sorts and pay you for your time. All payments are made through PayPal on the first of each month. You can choose to be paid out as early as 72 hours after completing an opportunity, but at an extra fee.

17. Panel Pay Day

If you’re a blogger or consider yourself an influencer, then Panel Pay Day is one of the many websites to consider.

You can earn cold, hard cash by providing valuable feedback to companies and brands through:

Paid surveys

Participating in focus/discussion groups

Completing online tasks

Becoming a mystery shopper

The platform pays you $25-$75 per survey!You can expect to receive 2-4 invitations every month, making Panel Pay Day a good option if you’re working full-time or simply looking to add another income stream.

18. Moms Meet

This decade-old website is geared towards those who want to help shape future products by sampling the latest products in the market and leaving reviews. You can earn points by sharing your thoughts with popular brands and/or reviewing products for your blog, depending on your preferred membership option.

There are 4 ways to sample products with Moms Meet: Group program, blogger program, express program, and influencer program. All membership options are 100 percent free and you’ll get some pretty cool rewards in exchange for your points.

Rewards can include gift cards, surprise fun packs, and printables.By joining Moms Meet, you also gain access to a supportive online community of health-minded moms. According to their website, all samples are all-natural, organic, and eco-friendly.

19. Modernmom

As a ModernMom Insider, this site gives you unrestricted access to product reviews, campaigns, blog tours, and exclusive contests. You have better chances of getting gigs if you’re a mom with some sort of following.

Once your review is live, you’ll get paid and get to work with other campaigns if you so choose. More complex reviews mean you’ll earn more money than the simpler ones. If this sounds like an activity that may be up your alley, check out their Terms of Use.

20. Socialix

Socialix is a big name in the blogger sphere, to join (as a blogger, YouTuber, or influencer), you must have at least 5k followers on either Instagram or YouTube.

The influencer relationship management platform will help you connect with reputable brands looking for your particular demographic. Some of the popular review categories include beauty, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle.

When you are paired with a sponsor or brand, you start creating content that reviews the brand’s products. You’ll then be paid via ACH or PayPal within 24 hours from when you initiate the request.

21. Get Reviewed

As a blogger, Get Reviewed gives you an opportunity to earn from leaving reviews on particular products/services owned by advertisers registered with the network. This blog advertising network connects publishers with advertisers looking to get blog reviews and traffic.

Your blog doesn’t need to have thousands of visitors each month to qualify. As long as it has some sort of authority, you could still make cash by sharing honest insights. There are NO payout limits!

To start earning on Get Reviewed, sign up and enter your URL. If you agree on a price with an advertiser, you’ll be asked to write about their products. You will be paid by PayPal 2 weeks after your article has been approved.

22. Seedingup

Use SeedingUp to monetize your blog, YouTube, or social media channel. The platform organically connects influencers with digital marketers in multiple markets and languages around the world.

It’s free to join the European-based platform, and you’ll have the opportunity to be invited to do product testing and write sponsored reviews. You’ll partner with brands and advertisers who’ll pay you to create or post content for them.

23. Payperpost

PayPerPost is another site you can join and connect with potential advertisers if you have a blog. Create an account and submit your personal details to become a member of this top blogger and influencer discovery tool for marketers.

Advertisers post projects on PayPerPost that include the product to be reviewed, the amount of blog traffic required, and the review price. You are free to apply to a project that checks your boxes. Advertisers pick which blogs they want their products to be reviewed at. So, you will have to wait for the offers to come knocking on your door.

If eligible, an advertiser will give you an invite. Should you accept the proposal and publish your endorsement/review, you’ll get paid via PayPal.

24. Best Buy

If you have any sort of following online, Best Buy has an awesome in-house influencer network that you could consider joining. Fill out your profile, and Best Buy will send you a message when a campaign opportunity matches.

The great thing about this influencer program is that you get to pick the opportunities you like. Joining is 100 percent free, adding your name to the database won’t cost you a dime.

Best Buy will ask you to write an honest, thorough, and thoughtful review on your blog, and depending on the campaign details, expect payment in the form of free products, a Best Buy gift card, or a check. The compensation varies from project to project.

25. Brandbacker

BrandBacker is another option to consider if you have a following and enjoy writing reviews on products sent to you from popular brands. You can also talk about them on your YouTube channel.

BrandBacker has a network of over 30k influencers and creators and is almost always looking to add more. Most sought-after influencers are those in beauty, women’s fashion, menswear, health, food, lifestyle, and travel niches.

You can participate in:•

Articles & Reviews

Videos & Tutorials

Social Campaigns

Surveys & Roundtables

Giveaways & Contests

Live Events

To get accepted and start making money, you just need to provide them with your name, email and YouTube/blog URL. You can apply to campaign opportunities that you want to work with.

26. Markerly

If you want to be connected to the best campaigns according to what you blog about and what your audience is like, you should give Markerly a try. To be considered, you must have a proven track record that includes consistent posting and follower growth.

Once your application is received, they’ll let you know if there’s a campaign that fits your interests and style. Most of the campaigns will give you a chance to try out new products and make posts about them on your blog or social media pages.

27. Real Clever

No matter your niche, Real Clever has something for you. Priding itself as the world’s first full-service influencer marketing and social impact agency, Real Clever handles all aspects of influencer programs utilizing the most advanced tools in the industry.

The site has some of the highest paying campaigns you’ll ever come across. They have worked with some of the world’s best-known and loved brands, including Amazon, Chevrolet, Clorox, Dove, Disney, and Bumble Bee.

Real Clever has recently started giving more attention to visual influencing, so if you have a big Instagram following, this should excite you.

28. Webfluential

Webfluential is another great platform that pays active influencers up to $633 a month. The platform gives you the power you need to turn your influence into a business.

Webfluential is focused on gaining as many real reviews as possible. You just need to register, pitch to brands, give feedback, and get paid for writing reviews. The cherry on top is that Webfluential membership is 100 percent free!

29. Cooperatize

Cooperatize works in the same way as the mentioned blogging-like companies. You can get sponsored content opportunities and exclusive invites to events from brands.

According to their site, you can make anywhere from $150 to upwards of $800 per sponsored post. It’s safe to say that to get sponsorship opportunities from Cooperatize, you’ll likely need a decent following.

You’ll be asked to sign up as an influencer to join the platform and provide details about your blog. Once active, you’ll get paid every time someone reads your content.

Can You Get Paid To Write Reviews on Amazon?

If you're a skilled writer with an eye for detail, you may be able to make money by writing reviews for Amazon. Amazon offers two programs that allow reviewers to earn money: the Amazon Vine program and affiliate marketing.

The Amazon Vine program is invite-only; reviewers are selected based on their ratings and reviews on Amazon. Once accepted into the program, reviewers are sent free products in exchange for their honest feedback. Reviews written through Amazon Vine must be at least 100 words long, and reviewers can earn money based on the length and quality of their reviews.

With affiliate marketing, anyone can sign up to write reviews for Amazon products. Reviewers earn money by including a special link in their reviews that takes readers to the product page on Amazon. When someone clicks on the link and makes a purchase, the reviewer earns a commission from Amazon. Reviewers must disclose that they are part of the affiliate program, and they cannot review products that they have not personally used.

The Amazon Vine program and affiliate marketing allow people to make money by writing reviews on Amazon. If you're interested in writing reviews for money, research both programs to see which one is a better fit for you.

How Do I Write Reviews?

Before you start writing a review, it is important to understand what a review is. A review is not simply a retelling of the story; it is an evaluation of the product or service. To write an effective review, you must critically analyze the product and offer your opinion on its merits.

When writing a review, always keep your audience in mind. A good review will be informative and interesting, providing value for the reader. It is also important to be objective; while it is fine to share your personal opinion, avoid becoming overly emotional or negative in your assessment.

If you are unsure where to start, try focusing on one specific aspect of the product that you found particularly interesting or problematic. From there, you can develop your overall opinion of the product or service.

Know Product Details

Before you begin writing reviews, research the product/service and the company behind it. Reviewing software? Download it and try it yourself to know about the possible pros and cons. If it’s not possible to give that product a try, read its reviews online.

Include Your Opinions

Some reviewers make the mistake of copying the contents and features of the product and writing reviews based on that. To write reviews effectively, you must give a true opinion about the product. You should never feel like you have to lie to keep the advertiser or brand happy.

If you think the product isn’t that great or the advertiser is misleading, be sure to mention it in your review. Finish with if you would recommend the product or service to other users.

Keep It Short and Informative

No one wants to read a whole novel just to make a purchasing decision. While it’s important to narrate real stories that connect the reader to the brand and product, be concise. People will skip long reviews and only consider the rating score.

Disclosures

Most countries around the globe require you to disclose that a brand sponsors your posts. Get familiar with your local policies to avoid getting into legal trouble later.

Proofread Your Review

Before submitting your review, proofread it to ensure it’s sensible, readable and typos-free.

Summary

Writing product reviews is a great option if you're looking for a way to make some extra cash. And, with so many sites that will pay you for your thoughts and opinions, you have no shortage of opportunities.

We've provided 29 of the best sites that will pay you for your reviews, so be sure to check them out and start earning some extra money today! Have you tried any of these paid review sites? What was your experience like?