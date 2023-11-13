Get Ready — This Essential Kitchen Ingredient Might Soon Cost You More 

Olive oil and olive prices are going up because of the weather crisis in the southern part of Europe, an issue that has been ongoing since April.

With Thanksgiving coming up, everyone is double-checking that their pantry is well-stocked and hitting the grocery store if it’s not. However, the cost of olive oil is skyrocketing, which may make home cooking a little more costly for everyone.

An Industry Crisis

This heat wave doesn’t seem to be a one-time problem, as climate change persists and temperatures worldwide rise. According to CNN, the temperatures in Spain reached 104ºF, making it hard for the world leader in olive oil production to facilitate a healthy crop.

Greece and Italy, also big players in the olive industry, are struggling to produce crops with the increased temperatures. Tunisia, Turkey, Morocco, and Portugal are other major olive oil producers feeling the heat. And the struggle is compounded by increased theft of branches and crops in these regions.

Juan Vilar, a Spain-based strategic consultant working in the olive oil sector, stated that global olive oil production is expected to fall to 2.4 million tons, which shows an 18% drop compared to the previous season. This is the lowest production since the 2016/2017 season.

According to Walter Zanre, an olive industry executive of Filippo Berio, “There doesn’t seem to be any respite on the horizon; the industry is in crisis.”

What Olive Prices Will Look Like

While the heat and droughts in olive production regions are lowering the supply, the global demand for olive oil is only increasing.

In September, prices for extra virgin oil in Spain, Greece, and Italy reached $4.35 per pound, more than triple the cost in 2019. A bottle that once cost $8 can now be priced as high as $15.

Michelle Spangler, a Dallas store owner who sells infused olive oils, said she expects roughly a 20% increase in cost, causing her to raise prices by 10% to 15% next year.

How To Cope

If the new olive oil prices are too high for your wallet, it’s recommended that you opt for oil alternatives. The best olive oil alternatives are canola, grapeseed, vegetables, avocado, walnut, flaxseed, peanut, and sesame.

Other Ingredients Affected by Climate Change

Sadly, olives are not the only crop severely impacted by climate change. Other impacted crops include tomatoes, potatoes, maize, cocoa, coffee, wheat, rice, soy, bananas, and plantains.

Not all crops are equally in danger, but many at-risk ingredients are the most used staple ingredients. With these beloved ingredients costing more and more, the Thanksgiving table may look very different in a few years.

Source: Yahoo.