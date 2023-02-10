What To Consider When Getting Funding for Your Business

Funding can often be vital to growing a business and is constantly in the back of the minds of many business owners and founders.

Large companies or those with high expectations tend to veer towards angel investors, bank funding, and venture capital. This may involve giving up a percentage or stake in your business to access finance.

Companies, both large and small, may consider more traditional forms of borrowing such as loans, whether it is from a bank, private lender, or institution. In this situation, you are often not giving up equity but using debt, so you can pay rates of interest on the money you borrow for a set period.

This can be unsecured against your business based on its figures and trajectories, or your loan can be secured against valuable assets such as vehicles, property, machinery, equipment, and more.

Here are four things to consider when getting funding for your business.

1. How Much Do You Need in Funding

“Start by considering how much you need in funding,” explains Justine Gray of money platform Dollar Hand.

“Whether it is a few thousand or a million, you should begin by costing out what are your upcoming costs and how long you need the financing for before you need to start paying it back.

“For most business loans, the most you can borrow is 25% of your annual turnover, with other variables such as using collateral allowing you to borrow significantly more or using venture capital to borrow large sums based on projected growth.”

“Your funding could be used to pay off some existing debt or for growth, such as hiring new staff, an advertising campaign, building new technology, new premises, and more.”

“It is important not to over-borrow since it means you will only owe back more, but when doing your costs, it is crucial to overstate by 10% or 20% for any contingencies.”

2. How You Will Be Paying It Back

Consider how you will be paying your loan back. After all, with unsecured loans, you are simply paying back the interest on the loan, and you could spread this over 5, 10, or 20 years if you wanted to.

For secured loans against any assets you own, this will typically be paid back in interest, but you risk losing your items through repossession if you cannot repay your loan.

With venture capital and angel, you are often working on giving the individual or company a stake in the business, whereby they earn revenue through future dividends or the sale of the business.

3. Are You Revenue Generating?

“Being in a position of revenue-generating can also affect the terms and type of funding that you get for your business,” explains Ben Sweiry of the consumer finance site, Dime Alley.

“If you are not generating any revenue and therefore profit, you may find it harder to access typical mainstream business loans or finance. This is where using your savings or money from family and friends can be useful.”

“In some cases, you may be looking at VC or angel investment, known as ‘pre-seed funding,’ often giving up quite a stake or share in your business, because they are taking more of a risk with no money being made yet.”

“To achieve this, you might need to demonstrate a clear business plan, unique relationships, individual capabilities in the team, and previous entrepreneurial success to get access to decent capital.”

“Once you are revenue generating and have been active for a few years, you are certainly opening yourself up to more financial products, with some products able to help you grow your profits, or take you from losses to profit-making.”

4. Do You Want People To Report To

One key consideration when getting funding for your business is, do you want people to report to?

Being an entrepreneur and setting up a business is hugely exciting, independent, and liberating. But the moment you have investors or a team of investors to respond to, there is additional pressure.

If you like being independent and running with your ideas at your pace, you may find that funding is not for you, and therefore it is better to reinvest your own earnings, even though this is maybe less glorified.

However, if you are someone looking to grow your business and take on the responsibility, you have a plethora of options across banks, institutions, angels, and formal investors.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.