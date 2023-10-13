Orbs, Voices, Shadows: 10 Ghost Tours in America To Put On Your Paranormal Radar

Whispers of ghosts, the occult, and things that lurk in the night have been part of storytelling since the dawn of time. From the Salem Witch Trials to haunted lore found in historic cities across the U.S., paranormal tourism is on the rise.

A study by YouGov reveals two in five Americans believe in ghosts, and one in five people claim to have seen one.

Travel writer Casandra Karpiak shares her take on why people love ghost tours, explaining, “Visiting a place like New Orleans' spookiest spots on a ghost tour is a fun way to explore the French Quarter after dark. You will hear true-crime tales, voodoo legends, and paranormal activities while your guide shares New Orleans' dark history of Voodoo, vampires, witches, and ghosts. These real-life horror stories will make your spine tingle!”

If getting spooked by the supernatural is your idea of fun – the chances of seeing an orb or hearing voices are high with this list of ghost tours.

The McRaven House – Vicksburg, Mississippi

Tucked away in the Deep South, the McRaven house is one of the most haunted places in America and Mississippi. With a tragic history, guests are said to encounter first-hand experiences of apparitions or voices. The previous owner's wife, Sheriff Stephen Howard, is known to “play tricks on guests.” She passed away in the early 1800s.

Augustine Ghost Tour: A Ghostly Encounter – St. Augustine, Florida

While known for its beach vacations, St. Augustine is also a paranormal hot spot. It is the oldest city in America.

“But out of the sun and behind those lights lie ghostly stirrings and cobwebs!” Susan Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer for St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau shares. “Ask any innkeeper, bartender, or Flagler College student; nine times out of ten, they've got a spooky story about their time in St. Augustine.”

Travel writer Alexandrea Sumuel shares her first-hand experience on the St. Augustine Ghost Tour: A Ghostly Encounter, “This nighttime tour takes you through some of the nation's oldest streets and cemeteries, where many have reported sightings of children, the late Bishop Father Varela, and Spanish soldiers.”

Sumuel insists to tour-goers, “Take photos everywhere! Many have caught orbs in their pictures during this tour (me included), especially at the old fort!”

Sisters Grim Ghost Tours – San Antonio, Texas

With a reputation as one of the most paranormal cities in America for people fascinated by things that go bump in the night, Sisters Grim Ghost Tours takes guests along the famously haunted streets of San Antonio. Go behind the scenes of the Menger Hotel and the old Bexar County Jail.

The Menger Hotel is said to have over 45 different spirits lurking around the property. According to a recent press release by Historic Hotels of America, it is one of the most haunted hotels in America.

Lafayette Cemetery #1 – New Orleans, Louisiana

Known for its mausoleums, “There are many tours you can take in New Orleans, but a ghost tour of one of their famous, some say infamous, cemeteries will send chills down your spine,” shares travel writer Margarita Ibbott.

Ibbott also recommends, “The day cemetery tour was the best. With a good guide/storyteller, you may not sleep at night for a few weeks.

Mount Dora Ghost Tours – Mount Dora, Florida

Nestled next to Lake Dora in central Florida, Mount Dora is a peaceful place for those who want to mix historic ghost tours with a romantic weekend for two. The town is cute, trendy, and full of old Southern charm, but it's also said to have paranormal activity.

Folks can hear what Mount Dora Ghost Tours has to share about the Nightmare on Donnelly Street Haunted House. It's a 130-year-old haunted house.

If they dare, guests can also partake in a “haunted pub crawl”, where they can visit the area's haunted bars.

Savannah History and Haunts Candlelit Ghost Walking Tour – Savannah, Georgia

Holding the title of one of the most haunted cities in America, a list of ghost tours would only be complete with the addition of Savannah, Georgia. With multiple tour companies to choose from, those into paranormal phenomena can't go wrong.

Traveler Alexandra Caspero shares, “My husband and I did a ghost tour visiting Savannah last year. It was one of the highlights of our trip. We opted for an evening walking tour, which led us to haunted mansions, gravesites, and battle sites. Not going to lie; we walked a little faster back to our hotel that night!”

Haunted History Tours – New Orleans, Louisiana

There's no better way to experience New Orleans than leaning into its haunted history (and incredible Cajun food), which is why another NOLA tour makes the list.

Travel writer Nicole Tommasulo shares, “If you have time for one walking tour in New Orleans, make sure it's the French Quarter Ghosts & Legends Tour by Haunted History Tours.”

Tommasulo explains, “Our guide had worked on various New Orleans-based films and other Hollywood projects, so he was able to provide a cool perspective of how fact and fiction can blend. You could tell the city's history weighed on our guide and that he believed in and respected the ghosts and places we went.”

Ghost City Tours – Salem, Massachusetts

Home to the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city is another popular destination for paranormal tourism.

Travel writer Carley Rojas Avila spells out her experience, saying, “We did a ghost tour with Ghost City Tours and visited spooky destinations around town, including the Salem cemetery, the haunted Joshua Ward house, and the Salem Witch House. We even got a photo that showed an orb, which made us feel like we were on Ghost Hunters!”

Haunted Pittsburgh Ghost Tour – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is a hot spot for the occult. America's Steel City has a mysterious side – called offbeat Pittsburgh. Explore metaphysical shops (for the witches), unusual stops, and the Necromancer Brewing pub in this section of town. Check out the Haunted Pittsburgh tour to learn all about the city's ghostly secrets.

Freaky Foot Tours – Flagstaff, Arizona

If exploring the Flagstaff area anytime soon, “The Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour is one that even locals enjoy because you learn so many surprising stories about the historic downtown,” says local Alissa Zorn. “You would never know, for instance, about the tunnels that run under much of downtown, which were used for hiding people during opium raids and moving from one business to another without being seen.”

Believe in Ghosts?

Are you one of the 40% of Americans who believe in ghosts? With true stories of seeing orbs and apparitions, one of these paranormal tours may be quite intriguing. Even if you're not interested in tales from the afterlife, it's a fun activity to do, and it makes for a great date night, as travel writer Mikkel Woodruff suggests.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.