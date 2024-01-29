Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer Breakdown: A Fan-Favorite Returns!

I ain't ‘fraid of no ghosts, but ice spears falling from the sky? That's a different story entirely!

The Ghostbusters gang (carried over from the popular adaptation, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) are at it again, this time deserting the hot and dusty dunes of Oklahoma for the wild and frozen tundras of… New York City?

That’s right, in the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer, the gang heads to New York to bust ghosts in the Big Apple. After an ancient artifact is discovered, it unleashes a force of evil that the Spenglers and friends must fight. No one wants another ice age – especially in the summer – so the Ghostbuster ranks grow and band together to save the world!

The trailer brought out lots of fun clues, cameos, and cool quips, all designed to make this one of the most thrilling sequels yet. There’s a lot to look out for so keep those eyes peeled. If there's something strange or something weird, you know who to call!

Icons Past and Present

Who doesn’t recognize the iconic Ectomobile? With its classic 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Sentinel ambulance body (even the name sounds otherworldly) and instantly recognizable imagery that let’s the viewer no, there’s a ghost about to be busted! In the original Ghostbusters film, it’s OG hunter Ray Stantz (Dan Akroyd) who sees the beautiful potential in the hunk of junk.

Instead of repairing it, he refitted the machine, converting it into a time-tested extraterrestrial tank. It stays relatively untouched until Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis whose passing was memorialized in 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife) leaves it to his estranged daughter Callie (Carrie Coon). It’s Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) who find the machine and reignite the magic.

We see the car adorned with the original “ECTO-1” New York plate and while we doubt the registration is up to date, we feel confident that it will cruise around New York just fine.

The return to New York marks the return to the old firehouse, last seen in the underrated adaptation Ghostbusters: Answer the Call in 2016. The New York Hook & Ladder Company 8 is still a popular tourist destination for fans of the film!

New Foes

At the beginning of the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer, we hear the ghost-busting gang admonished by a familiar voice with a nefarious purpose. He wants to shut the Ghostbusters down as they wreak havoc through the city. We see the sidecar engaged as the crew tear though New York streets to trap an escaped spectre.

Family Affair

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer does an excellent job of showing the lived-in family dynamic of the Grooberson/Spenglers. In the scene above, the blended family stand properly dressed down, yet defiant in their matching uniforms with signature name tags.

The Revenge of Walter Peck

Finally, we see the haranger, and it’s none other than Walter Peck (William Atherton).

Peck last appeared in the Ghostbusters: The Video Game (2009), where Atherton also voiced the character. Though the Ghostbusters save him at the end, he vows that this won't be the last we see of him. It only took 15 years, but he was right!

Fun fact: Walter Peck’s character was so hated that Atherton would constantly have to talk himself out of bar fights from angry patrons. Here's hoping the reception this time is less aggressive.

Old and New Friends!

The gang’s all here! From Podcast (Logan Kim)…

Janine Returns

…to Lucky (Celeste O’Connor) and even Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) returns, and suited up, no less! The new movie also introduces Dr. Hubert Wartzki (Patton Oswalt) and Lars Pinfield (James Acaster) described in press notes as “Spengler-like”.

Unknown Purpose

Apparently, Lars works as a scientist/adventurer of some kind. Whether he hurts or helps remains to be seen but we do see him get himself and Lucky in a few chilling situations.

“Are You the Weird Guy That Buys Strange Old Things?”

Kumail Nanjiani hops on board as Nadeem Razmaadi, a mysterious man with a very mysterious item in his possession. Ray’s interest can’t help but be piqued, and soon, the artifact switches hands for some good old-fashioned meddling. This is when Dr. Wartzki and Lars Pinfield enter the chat.

Working in the Lab

No clues exist as to where this facility is, or its purpose, but the doctor does appear to be very well funded with loads of resources at his beck and call. Coincidence?

What’s Cooler Than Being Cool? Ice Cold!

Something a little more elevated than a cold front blows through the East Coast. From the beach to Manhattan, rigid icicles rain from the sky, impaling cabbies, people, and whatever else is in its way.

Getting the Point

The city turns into a frighteningly bleak and desolate landscape as citizens take to indoors to escape the cold. Thankfully, the Ghostbusters regroup to face the new threat that's facing them.

Bustin’ Makes Me Feel Good!

There are all types of monsters this time around! They are slimy, they’re scaly, they’re marshmallowy, they’re horned! And they will either help or hinder our ghost-bustin’ do-gooders as they try to reverse the frozen tundra’s effects on the city.

Electrifying Ecto Eels

This sizzling eel crossed with marihuana takes the Spenglers on an electric chase in the city!

Still Stay-Puft

The Stay-Puft marshmallow men are back in full force. They're adorably ferocious, and hopefully Phoebe can tame them. We won't be holding our breaths.

Another Haunted Return

Somehow, angry spirits inhabit statues outside the New York Public Library, and The Grey Lady makes a frightening leap right at Ray!

He's Still Got It

Trevor gets a visit from a ghost that's far less scary, but definitely more gross. Slimer really gets upclose and intimate with Trevor leaving a bad taste in Trevor's mouth. I hope for Trevor's sake it tastes like Hi-C's Ectocooler!

Overall, the trailer gives just enough information to fill in some dark spots and just enough unanswered questions to add to the intrigue.

Fan of the original or even if Afterlife will love this ambitious adaptation. The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer delivered and we can't wait for the film to premiere in theaters on March 22, 2024.

Watch the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer below!