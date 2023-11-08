‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Trailer Teases Return of Paul Rudd, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray

Sony's new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer teases the return of Paul Rudd and original Ghostbusters Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson. The sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife also stars that film's Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.

In the trailer, New York and the famous Ghostbusters firehouse are frozen over during a record-hot summer due to a supernatural tsunami known as the Death Chill, which has the “power to kill by fear itself.” Rudd returns as seismologist Gary Grooberson, Carrie Coon returns as Callie Spengler, while Aykroyd, Murray, and Hudson reprise their roles as Raymond “Ray” Stantz, Peter Venkman, and Winston Zeddemore, respectively.

Gil Kenan directs Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire from a script he cowrote with Jason Reitman, who directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The official description for the latest sequel reads, “In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.”

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Returns to the Setting of Original Film

After taking a detour to Oklahoma in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the supernatural shenanigans return to New York City — just like in the 1984 original — in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. In an interview with Deadline from December 2022, Kenan said, “It’s an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film.”

“A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1, and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” said Reitman. “Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It’s now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me.”

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire starts busting out in theaters nationwide on March 29.