Ghosts and Goosebumps: 24 TV Shows to Evoke Your Spine-Tingling Thrills

With spooky season closing in, I’ve compiled a list of some of the best tv shows to start up the thrills and chills! The selection below has a little something for everyone, from comedy to the really gory stuff; we’ve got it all right here! So grab a cozy blanket and some good snacks (grab me some Reese’s) and let’s make it a fright night!

1. Hannibal (2013-2015)

Hannibal is a stunningly gory look inside the life and work of Hannibal Lecter before he was in the famous mask and straight jacket. Will, a criminal profiler, has been tasked with identifying a unique serial killer. It proves a difficult feat, prompting him to enlist the help of a brilliant psychiatrist, Hannibal Lecter. As the two become consumed by their work, a bizarre dynamic begins full of tension and terror.

2. From (2022- )

Set in a town trapping anyone who enters, From is a very underappreciated, bone-chilling show. Nightfall in this town unleashes intelligent, shape-shifting creatures from the surrounding forest. What’s worse is they know your name and things about you no one else could know. If you’ve been fascinated with skin-walkers in recent years, then definitely give this a watch.

3. Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021)

Based on a novel with the same name, Brand New Cherry Flavor is one wild ride. I loved the cast and kept seeing reaction videos to a specific part of the show, so I had to check it out myself. It’s a little bit of every genre rolled up into one; action, horror, and a rid bit of romance. With only eight episodes, it makes a perfect show to binge over the weekend!

4. Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

I have nothing but good things to say about Penny Dreadful. If you’re a fan of the Universal Classic Monsters, you’ll love the way they incorporate almost every one of them into the story. Eva Green is masterful in her portrayal of Vanessa Ives, a woman set on finding her missing friend with the help of all manner of men and beasts at her side.

5. Black Mirror (2011- )

Black Mirror is a sci-fi/horror anthology series that centers around futuristic and dystopian themes. It’s perfect for anyone who can’t commit to watching a whole series. Each episode is a complete story full of twists and turns that will stick with you long after you turn the TV off.

6. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (2022)

As a Guillermo del Toro super fan, a horror anthology produced by him is a dream come true. Guillermo gives other directors the freedom to bring their nightmares to life. With a star-studded cast, it was a blast to watch some of the actors in a horror setting for the first time. My only complaint is that the second season isn’t out yet!

7. Hemlock Grove (2013-2015)

Hemlock Grove was my introduction to Bill Skarsgård, who went on to become this generation’s Pennywise. The talent and gore make this a favorite. The series is three seasons long, but unfortunately, the third season was rushed and not up to par. Do I still think you should watch it? Absolutely. Goofy ending aside, it’s a steamy and horrific tale worth your attention.

8. Servant (2019-2023)

I just recently finished this series and was blown away. This one is definitely flying under the radar. It could be due to peoples unjust hate for M. Night Shyamalan, which is a shame. Servant tells the story of a family that takes in a young girl to babysit their infant son. When everything seems too good to be true, it often is. Something is wrong with the babysitter and it’s up to the family to find out the truth.

9. Evil (2019- )

It’s great to see Mike Colter back on the screen after the success of Luke Cage. His talents are not wasted in this series where he plays a priest in training alongside a forensic psychiatrist and an independent contractor as they use their combined knowledge to try and disprove supernatural happenings. Unfortunately for them, it seems most of their cases are the real deal.

10. Fringe (2008-2013)

All fans of The X-files will absolutely love Fringe. It has a very similar vibe and is full of plenty of sci-fi creatures and moments of body horror to scratch that creepy itch. The series follows work done by the Fringe Division of the FBI as they investigate cases involving everything from the supernatural to inter-dimensional travels. This is a good one, definitely don’t skip it!

11. American Horror Story (2011- )

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story has been a long-time favorite of mine. The earlier seasons of the series are perfect television. Each season tells its own story while using the same actors from previous seasons in new roles. There are so many seasons that almost any element of horror you can think of has been covered. It ranges from possessed nuns to rich vampires and even manages to sprinkle in a bit of a freak show. Any way you slice it, it’s always a fun and spooky watch.

12. Creepshow (2019- )

If you’re a fan of the classic Creepshow and its sequel, this series is a must-watch. This reboot has several different directors who draw from existing works by Stephen King, Joe Hill, and other horror authors. Full of grotesque creatures and melting flesh, this series isn’t for the faint of heart. Proceed with caution!

13. The Strain (2014-2017)

The creatures in The Strain share a striking resemblance with the vampires featured in Blade II which makes sense, considering they’re both from the mind of Guillermo del Toro. He strikes gold again with this series surrounding the spread of an ancient virus that gives its host vampiric qualities. Guillermo had said he wanted to make the show very clinical to give it a “real world” feel. He captures the anxiety of the situation with great accuracy.

14. The Terror (2018-2019)

Each season of this series is inspired by a different historical mystery. If you’re a history buff, The Terror will pique your interest. The acting is superb along with some gorgeous cinematography making for top-tier entertainment. The first season is perfect for binging and once you get hooked you won’t want to stop until you finish it all.

15. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997- 2003)

Sarah Michelle Gellar was born to play Buffy. She’s no ordinary high schooler, she’s a slayer and has been granted incredible powers to help her rid the world of vampire scum. Although she’s a killing machine, this doesn’t stop her from having the usual teenage problems. She’s got plenty of time to have a crush between cramming stakes into the chests of bloodsucking demons. If you’re new to the series, consider yourself lucky. You can binge without the cliffhangers that plagued us in the late 90s.

16. Channel Zero (2016-2018)

As you can see from the image above, this horror anthology contains some frightening characters. The series is made up of four self-contained seasons oozing with some seriously spooky stories. I’m a huge fan of practical makeup effects and Channel Zero knows how to do it right. I find people in makeup to be far scarier than CGI monsters. If you feel the same way, add this one to your list.

17. Yellowjackets (2022- )

Yellowjackets is another series that is absolutely not getting as much attention as it deserves. It’s a brilliant story that follows a girl's soccer team that survives a plane crash in the remote wilderness. The setting bounces back and forth between the girls being stranded and the girls as adults in the present day still dealing with the repercussions of what they had to do to survive. Just when you think you have everything figured out, there’s a curveball that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

18. Archive 81 (2022)

Archive 81 is based on an analog horror podcast of the same name. A man takes on the task of looking through a collection of tapes that follow a woman’s investigation into a secret cult. This is a slow burn and requires your undivided attention, so make sure you’re seated with your eyes and ears forward or you just might miss the most subtle elements of horror.

19. The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

The Haunting of Bly Manor is one of Mike Flanagan’s less scary works. It still contains moments of terror, but they’re nothing in comparison to The Haunting of Hill House. Bly Manor has impeccable casting and a gorgeous set; I was drooling over that kitchen! It has major themes surrounding love and loss, as Mike’s work often does. I highly recommend it to anyone looking to do a bit of screaming and crying.

20. The Mist (2017)

In 2007 The Mist was introduced to us on the silver screen. Ten years later, in 2017, came the TV show that remained loyal to its source material. A small town and its residents have been shrouded in a thick mist that harbors grotesque creatures from another world. As the residents try to rally together, they quickly find out that the real monsters aren’t in the mist. The real monsters are the people inside. With only 10 episodes, it makes for a quick watch.

21. Grimm (2011-2017)

If you’ve ever thought that police dramas could use a dash of Grimm's Fairy Tales, then I have the perfect show for you! This series follows a homicide detective who discovers he is in fact a guardian known as a Grimm who is charged with keeping humanity safe from dangerous mythological creatures. There’s a great balance of the supernatural and a normal police drama that it can be enjoyed by the whole family.

22. The Returned (2015)

A small town is turned on its head as a group of its residents who have been dead for several years are suddenly alive and well. They haven’t aged and can’t remember their fates, but they do their best to settle back in. All is well until a string of murders begins resembling victims of a serial killer from the past. This series was cut short after a single season, but if you want more you could check out the French version that it’s based on or even the book!

23. Scream Queens (2015-2016)

Scream Queens is the most comedic show on this list with an ensemble cast including the queen of slasher films herself, Jamie Lee Curtis. Taking place at a sorority, a murderous psychopath donning a red devil mask has targeted the girls as they try to expose his identity. This series is truly hilarious with so many great one-liners and amusing antics. With only two seasons, you’ll be able to solve the mystery in no time.

24. Bates Motel (2013-2017)

Bates Motel is a modern-day riveting prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 film Psycho that gives us an in-depth analysis of the relationship between this mother and son duo. This is a true psychological thriller complete with brutal murders and betrayal all shot on a beautiful set.

There’s a reason this was the longest-running original scripted drama series in A&E history. Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore command your attention with their incredible award-winning performances that chill you straight to the bone.

One of the shows mentioned above is bound to set the mood for the upcoming spooky season. See how many you can binge before Halloween night!