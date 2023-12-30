19 Gift Card Ideas Worth the Money

Nobody wants to stand in a return line to exchange unwanted gifts. Or to fake excitement when unwrapping a gift they don't like. Unsurprisingly, gift cards top gift lists for both giving and receiving.

Finding the right gift card to give can be challenging. Selecting a gift card requires knowing enough about the recipient to identify a unique and valuable gift card.

Gift cards might seem boring to give and receive, but they are the most popular gifts. Creative gift wrapping, puzzles, and scavenger hunt games are a few ways to make gift card presentation more exciting.

Why Gift Cards Are the Most Requested and Given Gift

According to a survey by The Straw Group of Bank of America customers, 84% of consumers enjoy receiving gift cards.

Here’s why:

Gift cards are convenient. You can purchase gift cards anywhere, from online to the corner gas station. If you need a gift in a hurry, you can get a gift card on the way to the event quickly and effortlessly. Gift cards prevent returns. No one wants to wait in long return lines. Allow the recipient to get what they want; no gift receipt is needed. Gift cards reduce waste. Save money and prevent waste by wrapping a small gift card versus wrapping an unwanted, significant gift. Gift cards are simple. No complicated shipping or ordering is needed; gift cards are simple gifts anyone can use. To make giving gift cards more exciting, check out this list of 120 creative ways to wrap gift cards.

Physical or Digital Gift Card: Which Is Best?

Gift cards from retailers like Starbucks and Sephora are available digitally and physically.

The benefits of giving a physical gift card are that there is something to unwrap when giving the gift, and someone can use them at the checkout in-store for retailers with store locations. The risk of physical gift card fraud, theft, or loss is a drawback.

Digital gift cards are fast and convenient, usually emailing recipients. The drawbacks of delivering digital gift cards over email are that the recipient may miss them, be caught in spam filters, or accidentally delete them. Consider informing recipients promptly to check their email for delivery of any digital gift cards you give.

Which Gift Cards Are the Winners?

I scoured the internet and asked the hard-to-buy-for adults and picky teens on my list which gift cards they wanted most. This list of 19 winners is the result.

1. Amazon Reload and Amazon eGift Cards

Amazon has everything, so they're sure to find the perfect gift for themselves with this gift card.

Plus, you can get a bonus the first time you reload your Amazon gift card on your Amazon account. The bonus amount varies depending on current promotions.

I received an $8 bonus when reloading my Amazon gift card with $100 the first time. I've seen online offers as high as $24 for reloads. The reload bonus is available instantly in your account for immediate use. Use the bonus to purchase anything on Amazon, including more gift cards.

Here's How It Works:

Search online for “Amazon Reload bonus” to locate the current promotions. Reload your Amazon gift card on your account for the first time using the link to the current promotion. Check your account to verify the gift card balance reflects the reload amount plus the bonus. Shop for more gift cards or items using the bonus funds to purchase.

2. Disney Gift Cards

Gift cards for Disney are the best gift for Disney fans. Do you know someone with little kids who would love a Disney vacation? Get a sure-fire win by giving them Disney gift cards!

Costco offers promotions where you can get Disney gift cards for less than face value. Sign up on the Costco site for email notifications where these offers are available.

Why Disney Gift Cards Are Worth the Money:

Disney gift cards never expire or lose value; a recipient can save them up for months or years toward a trip

There are no service fees

Transfer balances to others and between gift cards

Disney gift cards can be used at all Disney theme parks, resorts, stores, and sites, even cruises!

Get Disney gift cards directly from Disney and popular retailers. Get more information at Disney.com.

3. Thrive Market Gift Card

Groceries are increasing in price, and organic foods are more expensive than ever! Give the gift of healthy and organic with a Thrive Market e-gift card.

Thrive Market is a membership site offering discounted organic and eco-conscious products and groceries. The Thrive Market e-gift card can be used towards the annual membership fee or as a shopping credit for current members.

Why a Thrive Market e-gift card is worth the money:

Use gift cards for membership dues or shopping credit

Never expire

Apply the gift cards towards purchases for food, groceries, and other valuable items from small food businesses the recipient already buys or would like to be able to buy

Purchase Thrive Market e-gift cards at ThriveMarket.com.

4. Card-Network Gift Cards From Visa, Mastercard, or American Express

My teenage son shared that a Visa gift card is his preferred gift card because he can use it anywhere. A Visa, Mastercard, or American Express gift card works like a credit card; recipients can use these gift cards to shop anywhere these cards are accepted.

The cards carry a service fee that is paid upon purchase, usually around $6.95 or more per card purchased, in addition to the face value of the card. For example, a $50 Visa gift card runs $56.95 to buy. If cash is an option, it is cheaper than giving a card-network gift card like those listed above.

Purchase Visa, Mastercard, or American Express gift cards at all major retailers in-store and online.

5. Target Gift Card

Everybody loves Target! This big box store has over 1900 locations in the United States with millions of items stocked, plus online shopping available for gift card users.

Get Target gift cards directly from stores, online, or other major retailers.

6. Starbucks Gift Card

Not a coffee or tea drinker? Everyone's favorite local coffee, Starbucks, offers merchandise and food for purchase in addition to its well-known coffee and tea drinks. Plus, popular Starbucks cards are easy to regift or resell.

Benefits of Starbucks gift cards:

Shop in-store or online

Use at over 16,000 Starbucks stores in the United States

Redeem for food, drinks, and merchandise

Can be transferred to a digital gift card via the Starbucks app

Starbucks gift cards are available from major retailers and directly from Starbucks.

7. Best Buy Gift Cards

Tech lovers can find anything they want in the electronics paradise of Best Buy. Recipients can use a Best Buy gift card to purchase almost any tech, including gift cards for other retailers.

Purchase Best Buy gift cards at major retailers and Best Buy locations.

Are you concerned about the cost of buying gift cards this year? Find out how to save money on gift cards here.

8. Steam Gift Card

A Steam gift card is the top choice for gamers. Steam is a gaming platform that allows users to purchase games, in-game items, and more. Steam gift cards can be bought and used for items across the Steam platform. Recipients can add the gift card balance to their Steam Wallet for instant use on games and in-game purchases.

Digital and physical Steam gift cards can be purchased directly from SteamPowered.com.

9. Airbnb Gift Card

Travel Agent Central says 92% of people want experiential gifts this year. Travel and experiences are the second most popular gift category behind gift cards. Give the best of both worlds by gifting a travel gift card.

An Airbnb gift card allows travelers to book lodging flexibly anywhere in the world. With over 6 million active listings, travelers are sure to find accommodations that fit their unique desire for adventure.

Digital Airbnb gift cards are available directly from Airbnb.com. Purchase physical Airbnb gift cards from participating retailers.

10. Audible Gift Card

For avid readers on the go, an Audible membership can help them listen to audiobooks wherever they are. Audible memberships include credits that users can redeem towards titles to listen to from their Audible Library.

Purchase 1, 3, 6, and 12-month gift memberships at Audible.com.

11. Local Cooking Class

Give the gift of an educational experience via a gift certificate to a local cooking class. Check with local fine cookware stores to locate cooking classes in your area to inquire about purchasing a gift certificate or class pass.

12. Netflix eGift Card

Netflix cracked down on account sharing, and this is the perfect gift for anyone who is now Netflix-less.

Get Netflix gift cards from major retailers and Netflix.com, starting at $15.

13. Chewy Gift Card

For pet lovers of all kinds, Chewy offers everything they could ever want for their pet. Gift card users can shop online or from the Chewy app.

Get a Chewy gift card at big box retailers and Chewy.com, starting at $25.

14. Masterclass Gift Card

For the person who has everything and loves learning, give the gift of knowledge with a subscription to Masterclass. Through Masterclass, users can learn from experts in a masterclass format, all included with their membership.

Purchase directly from Masterclass.com, starting at $120 annually.

15. Etsy Gift Card

Give the gift of handmade and choice. An Etsy gift card allows the recipient to shop at over 7 million active sellers in the Etsy marketplace.

Purchase from Etsy.com, starting at $25.

16. Sephora Gift Card

For the cosmetics lover who has everything, a Sephora gift card can keep them stocked up with their favorites. Recipients can use the gift card to shop in-store or find a broader selection of products online at Sephora.com.

Not a fan of cosmetics? Sephora also offers fragrances, skincare, and more hygiene products for both men and women.

Purchase Sephora gift cards from major retailers and Sephora.com.

17. Roblox Gift Cards

Yes, kids under 14 are still playing Roblox. Similar to the Steam gift card, a gamer can use a Roblox gift card for in-game purchases. Purchase digital gift cards at face value and or send physical gift cards to recipients for a $0.99 fee. Choose from multiple designs featuring favorite characters from the Roblox game universe.

Give the gift of gaming with a Roblox gift card, starting at $10 at Roblox.com.

18. Spotify Annual Gift Card

A favorite of college and high school students, give the gift of music and podcasts with a Spotify gift card starting at $99. Beware, this gift card expires 12 months after purchase and is only valid on Spotify Premium accounts, not discount accounts such as Premium Studnet or Premium Family.

Get more details at Spotify.com or purchase from major retailers.

19. Gym Membership Gift Card

For the fitness buff, give the gift of the gym. My teenage son requested a gym membership for Christmas because he wanted to work out with his friends after hours versus at the free high school gym.

Most local gyms and major chains offer gift cards or gift certificates for memberships as short as 1-month in length. Check with your local gym for options.

Giving Gift Cards That Aren’t Boring

Choosing the right gift card for everyone on your list is only half the process. Making the gift-giving experience memorable and impactful has to do with the wrapping.

Ditch grandma's practice of stuffing an envelope with a gift card and try one of these funny gift card wrapping ideas instead.

Experiment with creating an experience as the recipient unwraps the gift. Consider unique ways to disguise the gift card in a large or shaped box. Or try wrapping the gift card in other items, such as with a canister of cookies or tied to a candle. When done right, they'll remember the gift and the gift wrapping for years to come.