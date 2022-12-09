Amazon Hits Highest Ever Black Friday Sales; Smaller Stores Hope To Cash In on Gift Card Sales

You weren't alone if you scored any deep discounts on Black Friday this year. New data reveals sales during Cyber Week were $35.3 billion, an increase of 2.3% over last year.

The National Retail Federation reports an unprecedented 196.7 million people made purchases during the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Adobe Analytics adds Cyber Monday sales were $11.3 billion, making it the largest U.S. online shopping day in history.

While major retailers like Amazon enjoyed historically high sales, smaller stores look for ways to compete against them, including selling online gift cards.

Gift Cards Offer Another Chance To Compete

Recent inflation rates have resulted in big box stores having a higher-than-average amount of inventory to move, and major retailers are fighting to one-up each other by offering heavy discounts.

However, small businesses can't compete with the profit-slashing reductions retail giants like Amazon and Walmart can offer. Some retailers have found gift cards to be a profitable way to take on the competition, although even that can be a tough sell.

Kit Bowers, the owner of Urban Bower, explains how competition in the gift card space is challenging. “Gift cards from places like Amazon are readily available anywhere. You can walk into your local grocery store or any box store, and there is a wall with gift cards ready to be snatched up.”

Part of the allure of Amazon is the ability to purchase almost anything through its website. Gift recipients can use their card to purchase anything from a new laptop to a new swimsuit, and many purchases can be delivered in just two days, often for free with Prime Delivery.

Other online store owners like Jeff Neal of The Critter Depot say, “We've not had issues or challenges competing with Amazon due to the odd nature of our products, and believe that our customers prefer buying directly from us.”

For Shoppers, Gift Cards Remain The Popular Option

“This year, more than ever, folks are feeling the impact of inflation on their wallets. Gift cards provide consumers the flexibility to buy what they really want while easing the sting caused by rising prices,” said Todd Morris, Co-CEO of InMarket.

A survey by Stacker reveals, “When asked if they would purchase gift cards or vouchers as holiday presents in 2022, more than half of surveyed consumers in the United States said they were likely to do so.”

What Are The Most Popular Gift Cards To Buy?

According to a survey by InMarket, the most popular gift cards to buy are for Big Box stores (32%), Apparel stores (27%), and Beauty stores (23%). Coffee shops (16%) and casual dining restaurants (13%) also made the top 10 gift card types consumers plan to buy this holiday season.

Visa gift cards take the top spot for the highest share of purchases at 14.8%. Visa is widely accepted both online and in person, adding to its popularity. Amazon comes in second with 13.5% of the market.

Small Business Owners Hope to Gain Part of The Gift Card Market

Smaller stores, particularly online-only ones, seek ways to entice shoppers to purchase from them instead of merchants like Amazon.

Lexi, the founder of Alexis Jae Jewelry, says, “We've found this year it has been easier to compete with major retailers since we are a direct-to-consumer store. Customers have been more price-conscious and are spending more time shopping around. Customers email or call in to ask if a gift can be expedited. If it can't, we suggest a gift card.”

Getting gift cards in front of buyers requires a solid marketing plan. Juli Lee, founder of Julianna Rae, shares, “We've made e-gift cards a centerpiece of our communications to customers through email, site messaging, and SMS. For first-time shoppers, we've upped the volume of our online e-gift card advertising. Response has been solid, though most new shoppers ultimately purchase a physical product. That's ok for us, as we find that, once familiar with the brand, they add e-gift cards to their shopping carts.”

Mitch Goldstone, CEO of ScanMyPhotos, has been a steadfast supporter of consumers for over three decades. He advises shoppers to avoid “thinking that buying eGift cards from the world's largest online eCommerce giant is some great way to save money during the holidays because it's not.”

Goldstone believes the opposite is accurate and adds that buying e-gift cards from large retailers destroys “all kinds of jobs for people who work at small businesses all across America.”

ScanMyPhotos offers these reasons to buy e-gift cards from small businesses:

You support small businesses. The world's largest eCommerce company doesn't need your help, but your favorite retailers certainly do and appreciate you.

Say goodbye to last-minute panic and hello to peace of mind with eGift Cards.

It's kinder to the environment than wrapping paper.

It's delivered directly to your recipient's email for quick and easy redemption.

Instant online delivery can include a personal message from you.

It saves you time without leaving home and the hefty cost of mailing packages (those Post Office holiday lines are never fun).

It's safe and convenient.

Small businesses like ScanMyPhotos.com offer an alternative to ordering e-gift cards from large online retailers.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.