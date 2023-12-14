24 Gifts Perfect for Brr Baskets

The brr basket trend on TikTok has captivated many users of the popular social media app. Brr baskets are holiday-themed gift baskets for family and friends. They range from random assortments of smaller miscellaneous items to curated collections. From delicious snacks and treats to snuggly items, there's no wrong way to build a brr basket.

1. Blanket

The best thing on a frigid winter's day is cozying up with a warm fleece throw or maybe a Snuggie. Perhaps adding a detailed quilt to the basket will strike your friend's fancy.

2. Mug

Who doesn't enjoy a warm glass of tea or piping hot cocoa during the iciest months of the year? Throw in a fashionable mug fitting the recipient's style.

3. Holiday Cookies

If your family or friend consumes sugar and sweets, a basket that includes cookies and holiday treats will certainly cause a frenzy. Make them yourself or order one of the many themed boxes available online.

4. Fuzzy Socks

People who live up north — or anywhere temperatures dip below 50 — understand the chilling sensation of touching bare feet to wood floors in the winter. Prevent this cold shock with a pair of fuzzy socks.

5. Candy Canes

Spread your love of the traditional peppermint candy with an assortment of candy canes. Your Secret Santa doesn't like peppermint? Sweet tarts, lifesavers, baby bottle pops, and even Twinkies have their own holiday selection each year.

6. Lip Balm

Everyone should use lip balm. The moisturizing product protects the lip's sensitive outer layer and rejuvenates the skin. ChapStick offers numerous flavors, appealing to the majority of people.

7. Mini Calendar

Never forget a birthday again with a mini calendar. Normal-sized calendars have the disadvantage of remaining tacked or glued to your wall for 12 months, while mini calendars can fit perfectly in your bag, ready for the ride.

8. Fidget Popper

When gift-giving, you examine the giftee's interests, desires, and requests. Have they mentioned they can't sit still or always need something to fiddle with? Add a popping fidget toy to their basket. It soothes sensory overload and provides instant relief.

9. Hot Chocolate Kit

Craft your delicious hot chocolate, pour it into your new mug (see item 2), and wrap up in your blanket (see item 1) for a relaxing winter afternoon. Want the recipient to test a new late-night cocoa? Invest in sleepy-time hot chocolate made with carob and collagen powder.

10. Tea Bags

Does your friend despise the sweet aroma of hot chocolate? They can't stand the rich chocolate drink melting on their tongue; however, they yearn for a hot drink to soothe them after work. Grab a packet of tea to toss in the brr basket.

11. Slippers

A step above fancy socks, slippers cover your feet and warm your built-in stilts with various materials. Choose between fleece, quilt, fuzzy, or jean slippers.

12. Bathrobe

If they love to soak in a hot bath or shower after a day skiing or snowboarding, they'll adore a cozy new robe for their home. Keep in mind their favorite colors and materials for the best robe choice.

13. Tub Truffle

As previously mentioned, skiers, snowboarders, or those who work or spend long hours in Mother Nature's powder may prefer to take a bath when they get home. Purchase one or a few tub truffles to enhance their bathing experience.

14. Books

Gifting for a bibliophile has its challenges, especially when they have selective tastes. Inquire about their favorite books or pick out a gift card they can use for a novel.

15. Cutesy Ornaments

Many holiday indulgers cherish the moments they spend with loved ones decorating their tree. Spruce up their spruce trees with some new adorable ornaments.

16. Favorite Snack

I've never met anyone, baby, child, teenager, or adult, who doesn't have a go-to snack. Mine are Cheez-Its, my dad reaches for salt and vinegar chips, and my mom finds Nutella. When in doubt, snack it out.

17. Wine

This gift applies to those who partake in imbibing the fermented grape drink. Holiday participants tend to gravitate toward champagne or bubbly wine for toasts.

18. Wine Opener

You can't open a wine bottle without a wine opener. Yet, don't opt for an ordinary wine opener. Instead, peruse stores for the most festive and creative corkscrew.

19. Brain Teasers

Brain teasers don't have an age limit but may have an age requirement. But, if a two-year-old dreams up Rubik's Cube algorithms, position a brain teaser or two in the basket.

20. Travel Hairbrush

Giftees that travel a few times a year, especially those with long hair, know the struggle of showing up to an early morning flight and departing with tangled hair. Travel hairbrushes fold up into adorable foam holders to occupy less space.

21. Travel Toothbrush

Once they brush their hair, they may as well refresh their teeth. Travel toothbrushes typically come in two parts with a small tube of toothpaste. It's the perfect size for long layovers, overnight car rides, or lengthy bus trips.

22. CDs

As a music enthusiast, I possess numerous versions of my favorite album(s). I have vinyl (11 and 7 inches), CDs, and digital copies to magnify my collection.

23. Tumblers

We could all benefit from drinking more water throughout the day. Tumblers are inexpensive gifts that every gift receiver can use.

24. Mini Adult Coloring Books

Allow your gift recipient time to unwind and relax with an adult version of a childhood staple. Adult coloring books distract, ease, soothe, and stimulate the brain.