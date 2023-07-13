Girl-Dinners: Meals Built for One and Only One To Enjoy

You're not alone if you're wondering what ‘girl dinner' is beyond a meal created for one. The phrase, which is steeped in the 20-somethings culture of 2023, derives itself from the idea that, one, it's too hot in the summer to get stuck in the kitchen, and two, if I'm the only one eating, why not eat what I truly enjoy?

TikTok Craze

When a woman first posted the idea to TikTok in a fifteen-second clip about her preferred food choices when she's home alone, scores of other young women spoke up about their delight in eating whatever they wanted when the only person to worry about was themselves. With 64 million views at the time of this writing, the ‘girl-dinner' trend is sticking around.

Preparing a Girl Dinner

Whether you like olives and ice cream or chocolate fondue and fruit, the beautiful thing about the girl dinner is that it can be whatever you want. When the only person you have to worry about is yourself, you can indulge all your cravings, feel satisfied with your food choices and enjoy the nuances of your palette. Whether you want all sweet or a sweet and savory combo, you can make this dinner precisely what you like.

So, here's how it works. First, you select your plate. Some people like a snack-size plate, and others want an appetizer platter. Once you've got your plate handy, you start loading it with all those food options you want to enjoy. Maybe you want fruit, cheese, and bread, or perhaps you're craving peanut butter, celery, apple slices, cottage cheese, and cheddar chunks. This meal is a creation all its own for the sole purpose of treating its creator to a one-of-a-kind meal.

Indulgence Is Bliss

Long gone are the days when women waited for a man to dictate their lives or saw their worth as an extension of their parents or partner. Today's women aren't satisfied with the societal norms of their parents or grandparents. Where their mothers were satisfied with working and raising a family, Millennials and Gen-Z women are choosing, more and more often, to be child-free, college-educated homeowners. They drive their favorite cars and choose careers that feed their souls.

Thanks a Bunch

Inspired by another TikTok user's post about what peasants ate in medieval times, Olivia Maher posted her favorite dinner. Showing a spread of fruit, cheese, and bread, she labeled her creation “girl-dinner,” So, a trend was born and has since taken off. Her post has 1.3 million views at the time of this writing, and there's a whole section for people who post their take on what girl dinner means to them.

One person called Maher their “hero.”

@karmapilled i CANT FIND THE GIRL DINNER PERSONS ACC BUT SHE IS MY HERO (alt: @karma (´◠ω◠`) ) ♬ original sound – karma carr

A nutritionist is even enjoying this new trend in eating.

Satisfaction Guaranteed

One of the reasons this trend is so popular is that it is a surefire way to be completely satisfied with your meal. When you create your dinner out of foods you're craving and want to eat, ensuring you're enjoying your spread is easy.

So, the next time you're wondering what to eat for dinner, pull out a few handfuls of your favorite foods, settle them on a plate, and delight in that you-dinner experience.

Source: TikTok. New York Times.