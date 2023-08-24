Giuliani Surrenders at Jail in Georgia Election Case

Rudy Giuliani surrounded at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, yesterday. Last week he and others, including former president Donald Trump, were indicted for racketeering charges.

Specifically, Giuliani is charged with making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phony paperwork, and asking lawmakers to violate their oath of office to appoint pro-Trump electors.

Trump and Co-Defendants Surrender in Atlanta This Week

Last week, Giuliani and his fellow co-defendants were given until Friday, August 25th, to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail after being charged in the election interference case involving the 2020 presidential election.

So far, Giuliani and eight other co-defendants have turned themselves in and had their mugshots taken. Giuliani's bond was set at $150,000 — $50,000 less than the bond Donald Trump must pay when he surrenders on Thursday.

After being booked and having his mugshot taken, Giuliani exited the jail and held an impromptu press conference, responding to questions from reporters while also being heckled. He then left and went to A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, a local business nearby.

Reporter: You did not contest that you made fraudulent claims about the 2020 election Giuliani: You’re wrong and you’re lying! pic.twitter.com/v0nchpn6ER — Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2023

Giuliani Has A Long History With RICO Act

Giuliani's involvement with the case stems from his help in spreading Trump's false accusations that the 2020 election had been stolen from him. The former New York City mayor once served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York in the 1980s.

He helped bring down several mafia members by being charged under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Ironically, He now faces similar charges in the case in Fulton County.

Source: NY Times