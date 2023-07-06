Professional writers and humanity can breathe a sigh of relief as AI is not coming to take all our jobs and enslave us just yet. It seems AI doesn't know much about a Galaxy Far, Far Away, or how time works.

Gizmodo Bot Gets It All Wrong

As Twitter user @velocciraptor quipped: “G/O Media's AI experiment is going well already, along with screenshots from an article posted on iO9 by ‘Gizmodo Bot' of a chronological list of Star Wars movies and TV shows littered with mistakes. Just at a glance, it misses several Disney Plus shows and isn't even in chronological order.

I see G/O Media's AI experiment is going well already pic.twitter.com/jFgMLW59vS — Carli Velocci 👻👽 (@velocciraptor) July 5, 2023

The offending article was posted on the site without the knowledge of the iO9 staff either, as Gizmodo Deputy Editor James Whitbrook took to Twitter stating that he had only been made “aware of the article approximately 10 minutes” before it went live and “no one at io9 played a part in its editing or publication.”

Whitbrook said he had also sent parent company G/O Media “a lengthy list of corrections” and the following statement:

“For 15 years, 109 has grown an audience that demands quality coverage of genre entertainment, from critical analysis, to insightful explainers, to accurate news and industry-shaping investigative reporting.

“These readers have grown io9 into one of the best-performing desks at Gizmodo, G/O Media's flagship site in terms of traffic, and they have done so by rigorously holding this team and the colleagues that came before us to a standard of expertise and accuracy that we have been proud to achieve.

“The article published on io9 today rejects the very standards this team holds itself to on a daily basis as critics and as reporters. It is shoddily written, it is riddled with basic errors; in closing the comments section off, it denies our readers, the lifeblood of this network, the chance to publicly hold us accountable and to call this work exactly what it is: embarrassing, unpublishable, disrespectful of both the audience and the people who work here, and a blow to our authority and integrity.

“It is shameful that this work has been put to our audience and to our peers in the industry as a window to G/O's future, and it is shameful that we as a team have had to spend an egregious amount of time away from our actual work to make it clear to you the unacceptable errors made in publishing this piece.”

Fans React to iO9 AI-Generated Star Wars Post on Twitter

Whitbrook wasn't the only one who had an issue with the piece. The force was strong with some commentators as they roasted the article with @ufonumanah saying: “Begun, the Bot War has.”

While fellow iO9 journalist @lincodega blasted the post with the perfect Gif.

Cannot believe the first AI article on io9 is about arguably the easiest fucking subject—Star Wars—and literally all I have to say is pic.twitter.com/2IO4WYMm1Q — lin codega, you know, with the WGA (@lincodega) July 5, 2023

User @ErinLwoh was appalled by management trying to hide the fact that the post was written by an AI saying: “This could have an interesting experiment. That it was hoped to be indistinct from a regular column is damning.”

Meanwhile, @Tsalmoth noticed: “They don't have commenting turned on for the piece, probably because they know what'll happen.”

User @BLSmith2112 gave Gismodo's newest contributor some writing advice: “Talk about burying the lead. Skip to the 4th line to get to the content. Just a bunch of boilerplate above that. Try using an ai to help you cut the fat next time.”

User @Count_Dreg described the sorry state of affairs as “bad comedy. Absurdity. A farce.” Saying: “I can't believe any self-respecting media organization would allow it to be published. It is difficult to accept as reality.”

Along with many messages of solidarity and support for the staff working at Gizmodo and iO9 was a reminder to management from @tjmichaelcat of why the site was successful in the first place. He says: “As someone who's read iO9 daily for some 14 years, this comes off as truly vile. What's kept me coming back for nearly a decade and a half are the PEOPLE behind it.”