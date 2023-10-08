12 Movies That Can Inspire the Strength Needed To Leave an Abusive Relationship

Inspiration can be found virtually anywhere. For someone looking to escape a difficult situation, a movie depicting something similar may be the push needed to take action.

Thanks to quickfire responses to a forum post asking for a selection of movies where people escape abusive situations, we've pieced together 12 must-see potentially inspirational options that don't depict heavy violence.

1. The Truman Show (1998)

On the surface, The Truman Show is a lighthearted story of a man who learns to decide his own fate rather than let external forces drive him. When you dig a little deeper, the concept of airing Truman’s life to the world and manipulating his every move is beyond insane. We root for Truman, not just because we want him to find true love. We want him to go one day without being gaslit and lied to for the sake of entertainment.

2. Skin (2008)

Due to an alleged case of atavism, the appearance of an ancestral genetic trait, Sandra Laing had an entirely different life than her white parents likely expected. During the country’s apartheid, Laing was deemed “Coloured,” which put her at a societal disadvantage. Skin depicts a true story that follows what happens when Laing finally embraces her appearance, specifically how the people who once loved her turned on her. Much of Laing’s life was about escaping her abusers, whether it was the South African government or her husband.

3. The Color Purple (1985)

The Color Purple follows Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), and her epic story spans forty years of living in the South, surviving bigotry and excessive abuse. After her abusive father marries her off to a deplorable “Mister” (Danny Glover), Celie seeks companionship with two strong women who help her find her confidence.

4. Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)

Sleeping With the Enemy is a psychological thriller that follows an abused woman (Julia Roberts) who fakes her own death to escape from her controlling husband. She discovers peace and independence, but he refuses to let go. However, once her husband discovers the truth, he sets out to hunt her down and bring her back under his control.

5. Enough (2002)

Enough is a thriller following a woman, Slim (Jennifer Lopez), swept off her waitressing feet by a wealthy contractor (Billy Campbell). Her life appears perfect until she discovers he cheats and begins hitting her. She plots an escape with their daughter and goes on the run from him and his hired henchman (Noah Wyle). Ultimately, she learns how to fight back before the final showdown.

6. Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Fried Green Tomatoes is a comedy-drama following a bored housewife (Kathy Bates) and her senior friend, Ninny (Jessica Tandy), who tells her stories about people she knew in the fictional town of Whistle Stop. One of the people in the story is abused and escapes before her abusive husband goes missing while Bates' character suffers her own abuse in the form of an uncaring spouse.

7. This Boy’s Life (1993)

This Boy's Life is a biographical coming-of-age drama based on Tobias Wolff's memoir. It tells the story of a boy, Tobias (Leonardo DiCaprio), and his mother (Ellen Barkin), who marries an abusive man (Robert De Niro). They move from Seattle to a small town near the north Cascades Mountains called Concrete. Here, they're more isolated and out of the public's eye, though Tobias plans to get out of town and leave the abuser behind.

8. What’s Love Got To Do With It? (1993)

What's Love Got to Do With It is a biographical movie based on the legendary music icon Tina Turner. It's adapted from her 1986 autobiography “I, Tina,” and tells Tinas' (Angela Bassett) story of her rise to stardom alongside her abusive husband Ike Turner (Laurence Fishburne). Incidentally, her 2021 documentary Tina is an incredible watch that further expands upon the star's complicated life.

9. Herself (2020)

Herself is a drama following a single mother (Clare Dunne) struggling to make it after escaping her abusive husband with her two young daughters. With help from the community and friends, she builds her new home. Life is close to perfect before her ex-husband sues her for custody and shows that escape isn't an easy option.

10. Room (2015)

Room is a drama following a young woman (Brie Larson) who is held captive for seven years. While in captivity, she births her son, who knows only one way of life for five years. After they escape, her son experiences the world around the room for the first time.

11. Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974)

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore is a comedy-drama following an abused wife (Ellen Burstyn) becoming widowed after years of domestic violence. She and her preteen move across the Southwestern United States, searching for a better life as she pursues a singing career she had given up for her abusive spouse.

12. The Kindness of Strangers (2019)

The Kindness of Strangers is an internationally co-produced drama following a woman, Clara (Zoe Kazan), and her two children fleeing from her abusive husband (Esben Smed). She and her two children survive a harsh winter on the streets of New York with the help of three new friends who help give her a new lease on life.

Source: Reddit