Separating Fact From Fiction in The Gluten-Free Diet

The gluten-free food market in the United States is expected to grow by USD 1,175.34 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a rate of 8.25% by 2027.

Despite many people thinking the gluten-free diet was a fad, it has proven to be long-lasting and continues to thrive.

Gluten-free products have long been dismissed as something only purchased by those on a gluten-free diet, but the tides are changing. Many consumers are looking for ways to improve their health and wellness and consider these products an alternative, but are these foods healthier?

A recent Consumer Reports National Research Center survey found that 63% of Americans thought a gluten-free diet would improve their physical or mental health.

The US is one of the most mature markets for gluten-free food and has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is fueled by those with gluten-related disorders and the growing trend towards healthier and specialty diets.

The Gluten-Free Diet

The gluten-free diet is an eating plan that excludes gluten which is a family of proteins found in wheat, barley, and rye. This diet is only necessary for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Celiac Disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes the body to attack itself after exposure to gluten. This immune response can damage the lining of the small intestines, making it hard for your body to absorb nutrients.

Only 1% of the population has Celiac Disease, while 6% of the population has gluten sensitivity, where eating gluten causes stomach discomfort.

Hopping on The Bandwagon

Consumers without gluten sensitivities are buying more gluten-free products, especially baked goods. Gluten-free baked goods can be difficult to replicate at home since gluten-free flour can be perceived as gritty and dry.

Today consumers are looking for more natural products made with ingredients found in nature, and they view these gluten-free products as healthier. Many are rejecting dyes, added sugars, and preservatives and are looking for better alternatives. Gluten-free baked goods use new types of grains for flour, like amaranth, millet, arrowroot, corn, and flax.

Studies show that 20% to 30% of the US population follows a gluten-free diet or has tried it. Today’s food manufacturers are cashing in on this trend. They cater to those shoppers who do not have problems with gluten but are looking for health benefits from gluten-free foods.

A Warning About Gluten-Free Products

Are gluten-free products naturally healthier? According to Harvard Medical School, gluten-free foods are often not fortified with vitamins and minerals like folic acid, iron, and other nutrients like regular foods containing gluten. Not only that, but they can have less fiber and more sugar than their standard counterparts. There is no proof that gluten-free foods are better for you, and they often cost more.

Some consumers think that going gluten-free will help them to lose weight. However, that is a common misconception. Most gluten-free packaged baked goods and breads use rice, tapioca, and sorghum flours which contain more carbohydrates and calories than wheat flours and can lead to weight gain.

Gluten Free The Healthy Way

If you need to go gluten-free for health reasons or want to try it, there are a few things to consider when planning your diet. It is always healthiest to eat foods in their natural form that have not been processed. Smart choices include fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, lean proteins, and gluten-free whole grains. These should be the base for your diet.

Once you get into packaged foods, everything is processed, whether it is gluten-free or not. You should always read ingredient labels. Look for lists that are short and sweet. The longer the list, the more processed it is. In general, it is best to cut down on all processed foods.

Pay attention to the first few ingredients when looking at gluten-free labels. Is this product made primarily of rice flour? If so, put it back on the shelf. Does it have gluten-free whole grains like brown rice, teff, millet, and quinoa? These are the healthier gluten-free grains and will contain fiber and nutrients. Check to see if your product has been fortified with vitamins and minerals.

Making these choices in the market can be overwhelming, but create a quick mental checklist, and you will get used to thinking this way. If you find a brand that meets these criteria, look at their other products. Chances are those are good choices as well.

If you have Celiac Disease or gluten sensitivity that causes stomach discomfort, it is essential to avoid all gluten. If you think a gluten-free diet is right for other health reasons, consider eating foods in their natural state and reading labels carefully.

