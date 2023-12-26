GM Hits the Brakes on the Chevy Blazer EV After Reported Software Issues

General Motors has halted sales for their Chevy Blazer electric vehicle (EV) after various software problems involving the car's infotainment screen and charging reliability. Both media outlets and customers have reported these issues.

According to a report from Autoweek, the Chevy Blazer EV, which they gave a positive review, is struggling to live up to the potential it once showed. While parent company GM emphasizes that none of the problems customers and media outlets report with the electric SUV is “safety–related,” it's not good news for a company looking to invest in a fully EV future.

What's Wrong With the Chevy Blazer EV?

On Dec. 20, Edmunds, an American automotive information website, posted that they were experiencing significant issues with the vehicle (they purchased a Chevy Blazer EV):

“It's always frustrating to see a warning light on your car's dashboard. So, imagine how we felt when we got eight different warning messages from our long-term 2024 Chevy Blazer EV over the course of one day. Now consider that our Blazer EV, which we bought two months ago, has fewer than 2,000 miles on its odometer. In just one trip from Los Angeles to San Diego and back, our Blazer EV went from perfectly fine to totally on the fritz. And that's only the beginning.”

There were also issues during a trip to a media launch presentation for the Blazer EV. First, the Blazer EVs window controls ceased functioning; then, the infotainment screen did the same. After those two malfunctions, a variety of warning lights indicated that there were issues with the vehicle's charging system. According to Autoweek's report, the dealership's service station is still repairing the Blazer EV as of the 22nd. In total, the vehicle has almost two dozen fault code malfunctions.

According to the report, GM has specified that only “a limited number” of the electrified SUVs have experienced these issues. It's important to note that, according to GM, only 19 Chevy Blazer EVs were sold as of October 3, when the most recent quarterly sales numbers were released. It's a safe bet that GM has sold more Blazer EVs since then, but until this quarter's sales numbers are released, there is no way to get an exact sales figure for them.

Vice President of Global Chevrolet, Scott Bell, released a statement that a small number of “customers have experienced software-related quality issues with their Blazer EV” and that the company plans to “take a brief pause on new deliveries” because “customer satisfaction” is Chevy's “priority.”

The EV revolution has been turbulent for Chevy as of late. The other week, the final internal combustion engine (ICE) Camaro came off the assembly line, resulting in almost 400 workers getting laid off soon as that plant gets revamped for EV production. Shutting down Camaro production is a move that Brad Franz, Cheverlote's car and crossover marketing director, said was imperative for the brand's EV future.

Unfortunately, for Chevy and EV owners, EVs rate lower in reliability than ICE vehicles, so this may not be the last time they have to deal with a situation like this.