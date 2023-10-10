Here’s Why GM’s Latest Offer to The UAW Is Being Hailed as a ‘Major Breakthrough’

While tensions have been high in the negotiations between the UAW and the Detroit Three thus far, UAW president Shawn Fain has praised GM’s latest offer to the union as a “major breakthrough.”

This comes roughly three weeks after negotiations first started.

The breakthrough in question pertains not just to the future of the UAW, which has seen its membership steadily decline for decades, but to the future of the entire automotive industry. GM has agreed to create union jobs at its EV battery production plants.

Why This Is a Major Breakthrough

One massive point of contention between the UAW and the Detroit Three has been over EV battery production. Most EV battery factories in the United States are not currently unionized. UAW workers fear that since EV batteries (and EVs in general) require less labor to manufacture, many of their jobs will not survive the automotive industry’s crossover to EV production.

But GM's agreeing to classify EV battery production jobs as union ones under the new UAW master agreement changes that.

It’s an announcement that comes just in time to prevent the UAW from ordering a work stoppage at one of GM’s most important production facilities, their Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas, that produces some of their biggest money makers, the GMC Yukon, the Cadillac Escalade, and Chevy’s Suburban and Tahoe. A strike on that plant is the last thing GM would have wanted.

Regarding the effect this will have on the strike going forward, with the auto industry pouring billions of dollars into building new EV battery production facilities (mainly in the southern and midwestern states), there’s now significant potential for the UAW to increase the size of its membership dramatically – if they can get Detroit’s other big auto manufacturers to play ball.

That Might Prove Tricky, Though

Out of the Detroit Three, GM was always the most vulnerable to a long-term strike because they have the lowest new vehicle inventory. Ford and Stellantis have approximately 33 percent and 46 percent more new vehicle inventory ready to go, so the UAW will have to hit them a lot longer and harder before the same tactic they just used with GM would work.

Interestingly, one of GM’s Ohio battery plants voted to unionize and become part of the UAW last year. This makes sense, with much of the automotive industry's future revolving around battery production.

It’s a big win for the UAW, to be sure.

Many union workers have become disgruntled with how their current wages have not helped them stay afloat with inflation after sacrificing so much compensation to help these companies make it through the recession in 2008 and the effects of the pandemic more recently.

Fanning the flames of resentment for the UAW is that CEOs at the Detroit Three make over $20 million a year while their companies are raking in record profits; however, much of that money is going towards funding future EV battery plants. Ford alone has spent billions of dollars on locations in Tennessee and Kentucky. So it’s not like these record profits for the Big Three are just sitting around.

However, if the UAW can get Ford and Stellantis to agree to their terms, rendering EV battery plant jobs as union ones – the billions spent on building EV battery factories will flow in the UAW’s direction in the form of secure jobs.