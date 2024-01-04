‘Godzilla x Kong’ Director Teases Skar King as the ‘Greatest Threat We’ve Seen in These Movies’

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard talked about Skar King, the mysterious new threat facing Godzilla and King Kong in the upcoming sequel. The only image currently available of Skar King is the character poster above featuring the image of a blue-eyed primate.

In an interview with Total Film about Godzilla x Kong, Wingard said, “What’s interesting about this new film is that we go in a direction that I don’t think this series has ever seen before, which is that the Skar King is, in a way, the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a titan itself. The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity. I would say the Skar King is the greatest threat that we’ve seen in these movies. It’s really going to take a full team together to bring it down because it’s too big for just one titan!”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Delves into the History of the Titans

The official description of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire reads “The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.” The fifth film in the MonsterVerse stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen.

Wingard described Skar King as a “devilish, Kong-type character” in an interview with IGN. “We wanted to come up with an antagonist that would both be a match for Kong and Godzilla, and that's really hard to do,” said Wingard. “There's a lot more to this character and how he's a threat, and that's going to be something that's going to be fun to kind of dole out.”

Unlike Godzilla vs. Kong, the sequel Godzilla x Kong features the Titans teaming up instead of knocking each other into buildings. “As soon as the [last] movie came out and the audiences started to see it, I was like, ‘You just can't separate these two guys again,'” said Wingard. “It's too exciting having them in one movie. And now, the next one has to be about the continuation of that relationship, which is going to be the team-up.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rumbles into theaters nationwide on April 12.