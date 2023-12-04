‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Trailer: The Titans Team Up to Face a Global Threat

In the new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the fire-breathing lizard and giant ape team up to fight an apocalyptic threat. The movie is a sequel to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, which pitted the Titans against each other.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the new Godzilla x Kong trailer features a metallic arm for Kong, red atomic breath for Godzilla, and what looks like a baby Kong.

The official description of Godzilla x Kong reads “The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Adam Wingard, who directed Godzilla vs. Kong, returns to helm Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The fifth film in the MonsterVerse stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen.

Godzilla x Kong Director Adam Wingard Made a Movie in Which the Monsters Tell Their Stories in a Nonverbal Way

“The skills that it takes to create a giant monster movie are so specific that you have to learn them, and only at the end of production was I like, ‘Oh wait, now I know,'” said Wingard in an interview with IGN. “I had all these different ideas of what I would do next time and how I could improve upon it.” He continued:

“So much of the film is entirely animated CG shots; so much of it is just pure imagination We have some sequences going up to about eight minutes long, where it's just the monsters doing their thing, and so the movie really allows the monsters to tell their own narrative in a visual, nonverbal way.”

Wingard describes the Godzilla x Kong antagonist as a “devilish, Kong-type character.” He said, “We wanted to come up with an antagonist that would both be a match for Kong and Godzilla, and that's really hard to do. There's a lot more to this character and how he's a threat, and that's going to be something that's going to be fun to kind of dole out.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire roars into theaters on March 15, 2024.