Gold IRA Investing Expert Joins Cayman Financial Review

Americans remain vigilant while looking for valuable financial information online because the markets have gotten so turbulent in recent months. As a result, investors need help now more than ever to survive tough economic times.

So many Americans have concerns about inflation, and rightfully so, and it appears that a recession is right around the corner. But it’s incredibly time-consuming to navigate the financial markets these days.

The financial newsletter Cayman Financial Review continues to expand its brand and outreach, recently hiring a financial expert in the industry to help the publication grow even bigger.

Noticing a substantial increase in website traffic in the wake of stock market declines, and other financial concerns, Cayman Financial Review found it easy to hire Tim Schmidt, a seasoned communications and marketing expert in Weston, FL.

About Tim Schmidt

During Schmidt’s career, he’s actively invested in real estate, businesses, equities, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. He has covered retirement investing since 2012, mainly alternative investing topics for an American audience. He helped spread awareness about diversifying into alternative assets besides equities, mutual funds, and bonds.

Schmidt documents his research on IRAInvesting.com.

He explains that retirement accounts exist to achieve more than safe and steady autopilot growth. Inflation is currently running rampant. That means earning a safe 4-5% won’t cut it for the long term. Instead, investors should take control of their future by diversifying into other asset classes, increasing their wealth, and safeguarding their existing assets simultaneously.

Schmidt’s position as VP of Business Development includes handling all marketing aspects, overseeing content and acquisitions, and creating partnerships. Over the past 20 years, he’s helped many businesses increase traffic and customers through his agency, Ice Cold Marketing. He recently exited his Miami, Florida-based skincare company after a successful 13 years. He is primed and ready to take on a new challenge.

Accuracy in Identifying Trends in The Market

Schmidt gets a lot of media attention, thanks to his incredible, pinpoint accuracy in identifying trends in the market.

The Cayman Financial Review deal includes a NIL package – name, image, and likeness – which grants the website exclusive video and editorial content from Schmidt for two years. He recently uploaded a video about his experience investing in precious metal IRAs.

Media personalities and celebrities endorse many precious metals companies. Schmidt hasn’t found many average Americans talking about their gold and silver investing experience, so he took up the mantle and shared his story of asset diversification online with the masses.

About Cayman Financial Review

Based out of the Cayman Islands, Cayman Financial Review covers many topics, including the recent FDIC Bank closures. Other topics include reviews of precious metals companies, retirement tips, investing offshore, and more.

Cayman Financial Review founder Arthur Karter says his company works hard to educate and teach consumers about wealth protection. Tim was hired to share his entrepreneurial and US-based investing experience. Plus, he’s an incredible marketer with more than 20 years of experience, so he’ll add tremendous value to the company while helping drive more traffic and increase its readership.

