Golden Globe Surprises: 35 Actors Who Didn’t Make the Cut

There are way too many movies and TV shows released in any given year for each deserving performance to receive nominations from all the awards-granting bodies. But when the Golden Globes announced their nominations for the best in film and television from 2023, there were some actors we were surprised were absent from the list of nominees.

1. Thomasin McKenzie – Eileen

Thomasin McKenzie is one of our youngest and most beloved actors working today. So it’s somewhat surprising and disappointing that her bright star and pitch-perfect performance as the eponymous Eileen in the adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s novel of the same name isn’t enough to capture her a nomination for Best Actress.

2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus – You Hurt My Feelings

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s performance as memoirist and writing instructor Beth in Nicole Holofcener’s You Hurt My Feelings balances all-too-relatable insecurities with a fantastic quick wit. As with the best performances in Holofcener’s filmography, we never doubt that Beth is a real person we might encounter in New York. But this year, the Best Actress in a Comedy nominees skewed broader and less grounded than what Louis-Dreyfus offers here.

3. Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple

While her The Color Purple co-stars Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks were nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, Taraji P. Henson’s performance as Shug Avery in the new musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s classic novel was skipped over. It may be a simple issue of not knowing whether to place the performance in the lead or supporting categories, but it’s a surprising miss nonetheless.

4. Michelle Williams – Showing Up

The Golden Globes have loved Michelle Williams in the past, including a nomination for her work in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans just last year. However, her performance as slightly irritable but still relatable struggling artist Lizzy in Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up didn’t show up on the Globes’ list of nominees.

5. Hong Chau – Showing Up

Williams’s co-star in Showing Up and fellow former Golden Globe nominee for her work in 2018’s Downsizing, Hong Chau, was also left out of the nominations for her work as Lizzy’s sometimes friend, sometimes infuriating landlord Jo. But the actresses were just a part of the surprisingly entirely shut-out Showing Up, which has already been nominated for and won several awards this year.

6. Penélope Cruz – Ferrari

Similarly shut out entirely from the Globes this year was Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which features, among other things, a scene-stealing performance from veteran actress Penélope Cruz as the wife of the eponymous racer and company founder.

7. Adam Driver – Ferrari

Adam Driver may not have the same experience level as Cruz, but he’s one of our most treasured actors. One previously treasured by the Globes, including earlier this year when he was nominated for White Noise, yet the refusal to nominate Ferrari for anything means he’s nowhere to be seen in this year’s nominees list.

8. America Ferrera – Barbie

While Barbie leads the Golden Globes nominations, with a staggering nine nominations (a third of which are for Best Original Song), and eponymous Barbie-actor Margot Robbie was nominated for Best Actress, America Ferrera’s Gloria was ignored. Gloria is the most important human character in the film, so it’s a shock that, given all the other nominations for the film, Ferrera was left out.

9. Viola Davis – Air

Also surprising, given a nomination for Matt Damon in Best Actor for Air, is Viola Davis’s absence. Her performance as Michael Jordan’s mother, Deloris, has been widely praised and won the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Award for her performance.

10. Rachel McAdams – Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

In another shocking shut-out, Kelly Fremon Craig’s phenomenal adaptation of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret received no nominations. But most disappointing is the lack of appreciation for Rachel McAdams’s incredible performance as Margaret’s mother, Barbara.

11. Adèle Exarchopoulos – Passages

Similarly barred from entry to this year’s party is Ira Sachs’s relationship drama Passages, which features three equally astounding performances. Arguably, the most important among them is Adèle Exarchopoulos as Agathe, a young woman who disrupts a gay couple’s marriage when she begins an affair with one of them.

12. Franz Rogowski – Passages

Exarchopoulos kicks Passages’ narrative and drama into high gear. But Rogowski’s performance as director Tomas, who begins a relationship with Agathe, makes Passages compelling. The film arguably functions as a character study of this chaotic and narcissistic man, and Rogowski rises to the challenge, delivering an unforgettable performance.

13. Ben Whishaw – Passages

Best known for voicing Paddington in the films that share the talking bear’s name, Ben Whishaw is also a remarkable live-action dramatic actor. His performance as Martin, the husband of Tomas, is devastating as he slowly comes to understand the narcissism of his husband.

14. Maura Tierney – The Iron Claw

Continuing the pattern of films that deserve and have received recognition elsewhere being ignored by the Globes, The Iron Claw offers several stunning performances from its large cast. The film tells the story of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty and the many tragedies that befell them. But at its center, it’s a film about family, and Maura Tierney as the family’s matriarch Doris is just one of the many award-worthy performances in the movie not nominated for a Globe.

15. Zac Efron – The Iron Claw

Zac Efron is The Iron Claw’s point of view character Kevin, the eldest living brother in the family who loves his brothers and wants to make his parents proud. His performance holds the entire film together and, despite the Globe’s skipping over him, will likely receive more awards attention as the season marches on.

16. Holt McCallany – The Iron Claw

Holt McCallany’s performance as Fritz, the patriarch of the Von Erich family, is just one in a string of incredible performances from the always-reliable character actor. That consistency, combined with his simultaneously severe and celebratory performance as Fritz, makes his absence as a supporting actor nominee a surprise.

17. Jason Schwartzman – Asteroid City

Wes Anderson may be one of the most unique and beloved filmmakers, but his most recent film Asteroid City received no attention from the Globes this year. While the film features a fantastic ensemble, Jason Schwartzman’s performance as an actor playing a grieving father grounds the highly stylized film in real emotion.

18. Dave Bautista – Knock at the Cabin

Genre films, like M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, an adaptation of Paul G. Tremblay’s novel The Cabin at the End of the World, are often ignored by more prestigious awards organizations. But wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista’s performance as apocalypse-evangelizing school teacher Leonard is so nuanced and moving that some genre fans held out hope for an acknowledgment of his work from the Globes.

19. Marshawn Lynch – Bottoms

While leads Ayo Edebiri (who received a nomination for her work on TV’s The Bear) and Rachel Sennott undoubtedly deserve some awards attention for their performances in the hilarious Bottoms, it’s Marshawn Lynch whose absence is most surprising. The former Seattle Seahawks running back plays a teacher who becomes the faculty advisor for the lead characters’ fight club for girls and steals every scene he’s in with his perfect comic timing.

20. Glenn Howerton – BlackBerry

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Glenn Howerton won the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Award for Best Supporting Actor earlier this year and has been seen as a powerhouse in the awards race for his performance as ruthless and ambitious BlackBerry investor Jim Balsillie. But Howerton is just one of many people involved with the film ignored by Globes voters who didn’t nominate it for anything.

21. Jacob Elordi – Priscilla, Saltburn

2023 saw Jacob Elordi leap from a semi-well-known heartthrob to a full-blown movie star. His performances in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn have both received significant praise, and co-stars from both films received Globes nominations, but he was surprisingly left out.

22. John Magaro – Past Lives

Past Lives writer/director Celine Song received nominations for both her screenplay and her direction, and star Greta Lee was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her central performance as Nora, a South Korean woman whose family emigrates. But neither of her male co-stars was nominated for a film that, like Passages, requires each corner of its love triangle to work. John Magaro, who also co-stars in Showing Up, plays Arthur, the man who becomes Nora’s husband and whose position in her life is challenged by the arrival of an old friend of hers. Magaro’s performance has been praised and nominated for other awards.

23. Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Teo Yoo plays Hae Sung, Nora’s best friend and young love from Korea before her family left for North America. When he reappears in her life, she is torn between the two men. Yoo gives a remarkable performance that’s received even more awards attention than Magaro’s. However, it still didn’t garner him a Globes nomination.

24. Harrison Ford – Shrinking, 1923

Moving to TV, or what passes for TV in the age of streaming. Many were shocked to discover that Harrison Ford was not nominated for either his work in Yellowstone spinoff 1923 or dramedy Shrinking. His work in both was well-reviewed and adored by fans, and co-stars from both shows were nominated for Globes, making his snubs some of the most shocking.

25. Dominique Fishback – Swarm

While many TV shows were left out of the Globes nominations, many were disappointed by the lack of attention for the Prime Video show Swarm, a dark comedy centered on a fan whose obsession with her favorite pop star takes a dangerous turn. Many fans hoped that the Donald Glover-produced show would nab star Dominique Fishback a nomination, but the show may just have been too strange for Globes voters.

26. Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Two-time Primetime Emmy winner Brett Goldstein is currently nominated for a third for his performance as gruff but loving soccer player-turned-coach Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. His Emmy attention and the fact that he was nominated for a Globe for the role previously make his absence from the Globes nominees list this year a surprise.

27. Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Somewhat less surprising, but no less disappointing for fans of Ted Lasso, is the absence of Phil Dunster, who plays the goofy Jamie Tartt. Making Dunster and Goldstein’s snubs sting even more are the nominations for their co-stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham.

28. Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

After winning three Globes earlier this year, Abbott Elementary isn’t absent from the Globes nominations. But its nominations have been cut down by more than half as it didn’t receive any of the supporting actor nominations it garnered in the past. Most surprising among those is the lack of a nomination for Tyler James Williams, who won the award earlier this year.

29. Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Janelle James is similarly absent from the nominations sheet for this season at the Globes after receiving a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the show’s last season. Her performance as principal Ava has made her a fan favorite, but not a repeat Globe nominee.

30. Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph joins her Abbott Elementary supporting co-stars away from the nominations list this year despite her continued perfection as old-guard teacher Barbara on the show.

31. Juliette Lewis – Yellowjackets

While many fans of Showtime hit Yellowjackets are celebrating the nomination of Christina Ricci, they’re also confused by the lack of nominations for her co-stars. In particular, it seems Juliette Lewis’s performance as Nat, a desperate woman who begins to find some solace in a friendship with a younger woman in season two, should have received a nomination.

32. Sophie Thatcher – Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets’ dual timeline means that both Lewis and her counterpart Sophie Thatcher, as young Nat, could and should have been nominated this year. While the elder Nat may finally be recovering from her trauma, we see that trauma firsthand for young Nat, whose life of survival in the wilderness after a plane crash is made more complicated by her scheming for her crush’s attention.

33. Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Most surprisingly absent from the Globes nominations from Yellowjackets, though, is lead Melanie Lynskey, who has thus far been the most awarded actor from the show. Her performance as Shauna has been widely praised as some of the most fascinating and affecting of the decade thus far, but that wasn’t enough to garner her a Globe nomination.

34. Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

While supporting actor Billy Crudup received a Globes nomination for his work on The Morning Show’s third season, neither female lead received a nod. Reese Witherspoon, who was nominated after the show’s first season but did not receive a nomination for the show’s second, might have returned to the nominations list this year but seems to have been entirely left behind by the Globes voters.

35. Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Unlike her lead co-star, Jennifer Aniston was nominated in the Best Actress category for the show’s last two seasons. Those back-to-back nominations make her absence this year even more surprising, especially in light of Crudup’s nomination.