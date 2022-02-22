Golf Popularity Explodes Due to COVID – Here’s How to Get Into the Game!

With over 6 million new golfers joining the game since the outset of COVID-19, golf is quickly becoming more of a mainstream sport. If you're looking to start playing golf but don't know how to do so, an excellent place to start is golf lessons.

Regardless of your age or experience level, golf lessons can help with your game. Of course, you can also do golf instruction by yourself, but at the end of the day, having a professional take a look at your game is almost certainly going to make you play better.

That said, lessons aren't cheap; whether you are with a full-fledged PGA professional or an amateur golf coach, you're looking at spending around $60 – $150 per hour! How can you make sure that you're getting the most out of your golf lessons so you can truly take your game to the next level?

How to Make the Most Out of Your Golf Lessons

Follow these tips closely, and you'll be golfing better in no time!

Set Golfing Goals for Yourself

The first thing you'll need to understand is why you want to improve. Maybe you want to win tournaments, or perhaps you merely want to stop missing your short putts. Whatever it is, be sure to make it clear for yourself. Being motivated to put in the work is half the battle, and figuring out a definite reason for why you want to improve is the first step in that process.

Once you've identified your inspiration, it's time to set some golf goals for yourself. For example, do you hope to cut down strokes from your average round of golf? Are you intent on making a swing change? Does your chipping need work? Depending on what you're trying to achieve with your game, you'll want to seek out different instructors.

Find the Right Instructor for You

The next step is to find an instructor who will help improve your golf game. This is crucial, as who you choose will largely determine how productive your time with them will be. Make sure that your instructor is PGA of America certified. A great way to do this is to check the best instructor lists in a golf magazine like Golf Digest. I highly recommend you schedule a chat with each potential instructor (either in person or over the phone) as part of the interview process.

Here are some questions that can help guide your chat:

Where will you teach?

Do you teach small groups, or do you do private lessons?

What is your rate?

Do you have any testimonials / current students who can attest to your teaching abilities?

How long have you been teaching golf?

What is the typical skill level of the average golfer you accept?

(If going out on the course), do I need to pay the green fees on top of the lesson fees?

This chat will give you a sense of the instructor's personality and help inform your final decision. Ideally, you'll end up choosing a golf instructor who suits your needs, works nearby, and that you get along with.

Go to Your Golf Lessons Prepared

The first lesson is when the golf instructor will try to gauge where you're at in your abilities: Are you a seasoned golfer, or are you still confused about how many golf clubs are in a set? Do you like to play relaxed, easy-going golf, or are you wholly dialed in, to the point of knowing the exact size of the golf ball and hole?

Though the first lesson is typically introductory, it's still a good idea to show up prepared. Some suggested tips are:

Bring some water, a few snacks, and make sure to wear some comfortable clothes (as long as it's proper golf attire).

Bring a small journal to keep track of what the instructor teaches you.

Prepare a few questions that you want to ask the instructor.

Arrive 15 minutes beforehand so you can stretch and get loose.

Get out your golf bag and head over to the range to hit a few balls to warm up.

Be Honest in All Your Golf Lessons

This is something that beginners often get wrong. The goal of a golf lesson isn't for you to impress the golf pro. The purpose is to improve your game, so be honest during these sessions. Tell the truth about how often you engage in golf practice and how long you've been playing.

An instructor's approach to professional golf vs. beginner golf vs. junior golf will differ heavily.

All of this candidness will help your instructor better diagnose your golf game and help you play better golf.

Take Videos and Take Notes

Regardless of whether you're working on bunker shots, full-swing, or short-game, be sure to ask your instructor to take some videos for you. Golf coaching is very subjective and varies a ton from person to person, so the best way to capture what you've learned is to take videos. Review these videos in the future when you're playing golf and better implement the strategies that you've absorbed.

Another way to do this is to take notes during golf lessons. Jot down all the golf tips you receive from the instructor in a handy little notebook so you can review them in the future. Does the instructor tell you to work on posture? Write that down. Do they think that you should tee up the ball lower? Write that down. They inform you that you need to get a new putter? Write that down! That is all vital information that you're likely to forget post-lesson unless you jot down some notes.

Ask Questions

One of the best ways to hone your skills is to be candid about asking for advice on things you don't understand. That applies to school, work, and the game of golf all the same. Some questions you might want to ask during your lessons are:

Do I need to get a club fitting?

What are the best golf clubs for me (Titleist, Taylormade, Callaway Edge, etc.)?

What do I need to work on the most? Is it striking with irons, my putting stroke, pitching?

What is proper golf etiquette?

How can I lower my handicap in the least amount of time possible?

Do you have any course management tips for me to implement?

Do I need to work on my golf stance/golf grip?

What is the difference between professional golfers and me?

How can I improve my golf swing speed?

How should I adjust my playing strategy for different golf courses?

Do you have any drills that you recommend I do in my own practicing time?

Practice Immediately Afterwards

After finishing your golf lesson, don't just book a tee time and head out. Instead, take some time and practice what you've learned.

Review all of your notes and recreate all the motions you learned during your lesson. If you worked on putting, go back to the putting green. If you did golf swing training, spend some time on the driving range. The best way to solidify your learning is to practice it as much as you can, as soon as you can.

Improve Your Game with Golf Lessons

Taking golf lessons is one of the best ways to improve your ability in a short period drastically. Still, golf lessons are expensive, so it's essential to make the most out of each one. As a quick recap, here are some ways that you can make the most out of your golf lessons:

Set realistic golfing goals for yourself (that you feel motivated by).

Find the right instructor for you.

Go to all of your golf lessons prepared.

Be honest in all of your golf lessons.

Take notes and ask your instructor to take videos of you during your golf lessons.

Don't be afraid to ask questions.

Practice immediately afterward.

