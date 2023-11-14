Good Nutrition, Exercise Essential for Healthy Aging

Americans over 65 made up nearly 17% of the United States population counted during the 2020 Census — growing five times faster than any other group in the last 100 years.

Supporting an aging population involves many issues, including appropriate housing, retirement preparation, and healthcare. Seniors who want to continue living independently also need to focus on exercise and nutritional needs.

Exercise and good nutrition help maintain good health, but these needs change as people age.

Get Moving

Exercise is as important for older adults as for younger people — perhaps even more so. It helps them maintain their mobility, which also assists them in keeping their independence and being safe in their homes.

Nicole Hernandez, with the National Council on Aging (NCOA), says, “Regular physical activity offers physical, mental, emotional, and social benefits.” These benefits are significant for seniors, who tend to become more isolated and less active as they age.

Less active, isolated people are more likely to experience cognitive and mobility decline. In fact, Hernandez says, “Thirty minutes of moderate-intensity exercise five days per week can help prevent degenerative brain diseases like Alzheimer’s.”

It’s a vital consideration, given nearly 7 million Americans over 65 are living with Alzheimer’s in 2023, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

So what exercises constitute “moderate activity” and are suitable for seniors? Walking, biking, and swimming are all good. Moderate strength training, where the person works against some resistance, as well as flexibility training, are beneficial.

Hernandez says experts recommend warming up before a workout, doing a stretching routine, or taking a yoga class as methods to increase flexibility. This often has the desirable side effect of reducing joint pain from arthritis or old injuries.

Balance training is another vital component of senior exercise. It helps people retain their independent movement and confidence.

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) recommends healthy adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, or 60-75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity each week. The ACSM schedule also includes at least two or three days of rest per week, depending on the individual’s needs.

Michael Pollick, content editor and writer for Wealth of Geeks, knows the importance of exercise for seniors.

“After my mother-in-law fell and broke her hip, I could see the difference in her mobility when she stopped doing her physical therapy at home. There was a decline in what she was able to do, and in what she felt like doing. My wife tried to encourage her mom to do her PT, but she was really resistant to the idea. I feel if she had continued her therapy and stayed more mobile, her final years would have been more pleasant for her, and for us.”

Eating Well

Another crucial component of senior health is healthy eating. According to MedLine Plus, one issue many seniors have with healthy eating is changes in the smell or taste of food. This could be caused by the aging process or by medications.

Experts recommend seniors focus on nutrient-dense foods, including fruit, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, lean meats, seafood, poultry, eggs, and fat-free or low-fat dairy foods like yogurt and cheese.

Good hydration is crucial. Many seniors find their sense of thirst diminishes with age, so it’s critical to be intentional about hydration. According to the Portland Clinic, dehydration can also cause other conditions, creating a domino effect and landing the older person in the hospital. Many older adults are hospitalized when their dehydration creates confusion and disorientation that mimics dementia. The Portland Clinic recommends men drink at least 64 ounces of water per day (eight cups), and women should drink 56 ounces per day (seven cups).

Seniors who are having problems chewing and swallowing need to see their healthcare professionals for advice. Alex Caspero, a Registered Dietitian with Delish Knowledge, says, “First, rule out any dental problems. Poorly fitting dentures and dental pain can make chewing difficult, and many medications can alter appetite. I like to ensure that those issues are covered first and then focus on nutrition.”

Make a point of seeing your healthcare provider regularly to stay on top of any emerging issues.

Not Much Appetite

Many seniors find their appetite decreases as they age. If this is the case, they may be able to supplement their calorie intake with healthy snacks throughout the day. Granola, nuts, peanut butter, and yogurt are all good choices for snacks. Cooked fruit is easier to swallow than whole fruits, so those who have issues with chewing and swallowing may want to consider a snack like a baked apple or apple butter on whole wheat toast.

Caspero addresses this issue. “Smoothies are an easy way to sneak in extra nutrition. Senior taste buds tend to be less sensitive, so season foods well, using herbs, spices, lemon, garlic, etc. Marinating meats in oil can boost flavor and calories. Foods that they grew up with tend to be more exciting and, therefore, more willing to try. Familiar flavors and textures, even if not the most nutrient-rich options, can be helpful in promoting appetite.”

Seniors who still want to prepare their own meals often want easier dishes that still meet their nutritional requirements, like these tuna patties. Soups and stews are easy to prepare, as are wraps and stir-fries. If a person has arthritis and finds it difficult to chop and prepare ingredients, many stores offer pre-chopped vegetables, as well as pre-washed salads, and other foods that are easy to prepare.

Internet-savvy seniors can find great resources on exercise from the National Institute on Aging. For help with nutrition and menu planning, MedLine Plus offers many healthy recipes.

