12 Good Scenes in Otherwise Terrible Movies

Movies can be a mixed-bag of emotions, and sometimes the plot falls flat. However, some moments in films make it worth the watch. These standout scenes break through the negative aspects of the movie and give audiences a moment of cinematic gold. Here are 12 examples of good scenes in otherwise terrible movies that are worth checking out.

1. “It Was Tuesday” – Street Fighter (1994)

One of the few bright spots in the critically panned Street Fighter movie is the scene where M. Bison delivers the infamous “it was Tuesday” monologue. Bison is captured and interrogated by Chun-Li about his past crimes. After she delivers an impassioned monologue about the atrocities he's committed and how he killed her father, a hero that saved his entire village.

However, Bison responds with the famous monologue, dismissing the severity of his atrocities and even taunting Chun-Li for her obsession with revenge. He remembers nothing and states, “To you, the day Bison graced your village was the most important day of your life. But for me, it was Tuesday.”

2. Opening Zombie Scene – 28 Weeks Later (2007)

28 Weeks Later may not be a great movie, but its opening scene is undeniably intense and gripping. The scene occurs in a seemingly safe area where a family hides in a dimly lit cottage away from the zombies lurking outside. Suddenly, a zombie breaks through the house, disrupting their peace and forcing them to flee.

It's a role reversal of the traditional horror trope that characters are safe when it's bright outside but prey when it's dark. Don sprints outside, being chased by a pack of zombies. He looks behind him at the wife he left behind as she is pulled away by zombies that break into the cottage and seemingly tear her apart. This scene is jam-packed with high stakes, heart-pumping action in just the first few minutes of the movie and earns your full attention.

3. The Attack of Peal Habor – Pearl Harbor (2001)

Although Pearl Harbor was heavily criticized for its over-the-top melodrama and cheesy romance, the film's depiction of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor was brilliantly shot. The scene is intense, well-crafted, and showcases the scale of the devastating attack. One viewer says, “There's a good 30-minute movie hidden in that film” because the depiction of the actual attack is the best sequence in the entire movie.

4. First Person Scene – Doom (2005)

The Doom movie adaptation is generally considered a failure, but it has one standout scene worth watching. The first-person sequence in the movie's final act is a tribute to the original video game and features plenty of gore and action. This sequence is filmed like a first-person shooter videogame, giving a nod to the videogame franchise the movie is based on. While some modern viewers think the scene is cringe, remember that this was pretty ground-breaking for a 2005 film that primarily relied on practical effects.

5. The Birth of Sandman – Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spider-Man 3 may have received mixed reviews from critics and fans, but the scene where Flint Marko becomes Sandman is a visual masterpiece. The CGI effects used to depict the transformation are impressive, and the scene manages to be both eerie and beautiful. The way they were able to convey such poignant emotions through such subtle CGI-generated facial expressions is masterful storytelling.

6. Flooding & Freezing Scenes – The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow may be an over-the-top disaster movie. However, the scenes of New York City being flooded and frozen over are stunning and memorable. The film's impressive special effects and scale make for a thrilling spectacle when you're looking for a doom-and-gloom apocalyptic flick.

7. Judgment Day – Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines may not have lived up to its predecessors, but the climactic scene where Judgment Day finally happens is visually stunning. The scene shows the world being engulfed in a nuclear firestorm, along with Connor's realization “there was never any stopping it,” is a striking depiction of the apocalypse.

8. Gwen's Death – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Amazing Spider-Man 2 is often criticized for its convoluted plot and excessive subplots, but the scene where Gwen Stacy dies is a heart-wrenching moment. The scene is well-acted, emotionally charged, and stays true to the source material.

9. The T-Rex takes San Diego – Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Lost World: Jurassic Park may not be as good as the original film, but the scene where the T-Rex escapes onto the streets of San Diego is a thrilling spectacle. The scene is action-packed, funny, and has some impressive visual effects.

10. It's Not My Blood – I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is not exactly a masterpiece, but the scene where Julie finds out that the blood on her would-be boyfriend Will Benson is not his is spine-chilling. This scene also offers a clever nod to the Scream franchise, which is written by the same screenwriter Kevin Williamson.

11. Dunkaccino – Jack and Jill (2011)

Jack and Jill may be considered one of the worst movies of all time, but the Dunkaccino scene is a hilarious moment that stands out. The scene features legendary actor Al Pacino, who plays himself, in a ridiculous song and dance number, and it's a perfect example of a scene that is so terrible that it's good.

12. Brachiosaurus Gets Left Behind – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

In this scene, the main characters of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are on a ship leaving the island when they see a lone Brachiosaurus left behind on the dock. The dinosaur lets out a heartbreaking cry as the volcano erupts and engulfs it in flames, with the characters watching helplessly from the ship. The scene is a poignant moment highlighting the tragic consequences of humans meddling with nature.

This thread inspired this post.

