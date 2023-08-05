Good Vibes Only: The Top Movies and Shows That Will Make You Smile

If you’re tired of heartbreaking movies where the two lovers don’t end up together, the main character is defeated, or, heaven forbid, the dog dies, I have the perfect list to cheer you up. Check out 24 of the most heart-warming and happy movies that will give you all the good feelings you’re looking for!

1- Forrest Gump (1994)

While the end of the movie will likely have you in tears, it will also instill you with hope and love. Forrest Gump is a heartwarming film that hits all the right notes. It’s sad, funny, gentle, and humbling all at the same time, and it’s over two hours of pure goodness that can make you feel better about anything.

2- Friends (1994-2004)

While Friends may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s one of the most comforting and feel-good shows you can watch, and with ten seasons, there is plenty of content for binging. The characters are quirky and relatable, and most of the storylines are interesting enough to keep you hooked without stressing you out.

3- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996)

While the internet may be sick of Will Smith now, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is still a lovable comedy that stays lighthearted while still tackling meaningful themes. Young Will Smith is handsome and charming, and the rest of the sitcom family is perfectly whacky but sweet.

4- Seinfeld (1989-1998)

One of the funniest parts of Seinfeld is that all the main characters are horrible people. Despite their consistently poor behavior, the show is fun to watch and wildly funny. Watching these four get into ridiculous shenanigans due to their lack of self-awareness will never get old, no matter how many times you watch.

5- Modern Family (2009-2020)

TV lovers consistently rate Modern Family as one of the most feel-good shows, and it’s easy to see why. The ensemble cast is all very lovable and relatable, and the storylines are always heartfelt while still being hilarious. For many, it’s like watching their own silly family on TV.

6- Good Will Hunting (1997)

On the flip side, Good Will Hunting is not a lighthearted movie. It’s a deeply emotional and rich plot that will keep you captivated from beginning to end. The film leaves you with a lovely sense of hope and peace but also makes the future feel wide open like it is for the characters.

7- Clueless (1995)

Clueless might not be the deepest movie, but it has a lovely balance of humor and romance that is always delightful to watch. Alicia Silverstone plays the perfect ditsy blonde high schooler, and Paul Rudd is the sarcastic boy who sweeps her off her feet. And every outfit in the movie is iconic.

8- Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Miss Sunshine is an endearing story about a family who takes their daughter to a beauty pageant, which is her dream. There are hijinks, speed bumps, and lots of emotions on the way. Be prepared to laugh, cry, and everything in between because this movie is a wild and fun ride.

9- Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

If you want a delightful romantic comedy that delivers a happy ending that will give you a warm and fuzzy feeling in your tummy, Sweet Home Alabama* is perfect. Reese Witherspoon is sassy and spunky in this movie, and it has strong nostalgic and southern vibes that will give you all the good feelings.

10- Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mamma Mia! has everything you could want in a movie: Meryl Streep, ABBA songs, romance, humor, and stunning views of Greece. While the wedding is the center of the plot, the true story is about the bond between mother and daughter and how it’s never too late to be who you are and live the life you want.

11- Love Actually (2003)

Follow the turbulent lives of eight different couples in this charming Christmas movie that will always be a fan favorite. With lots of big stars in it, you can watch it for Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, or Liam Neeson, or just watch for the supreme romantic vibe that permeates for the whole two hours.

12- Legally Blonde (2001)

Another Reese Witherspoon movie that will lift your spirits, Legally Blonde is an iconic film about girl power and following your dreams, no matter what people tell you. It has humor and romance, but most importantly, it’s about standing up for yourself.

13- School of Rock (2003)

Easily my favorite Jack Black movie, School of Rock is about a musician who lies his way into being a substitute teacher and wins up turning his class of misfits into a rock and roll band! It has the lovable Jack Black humor that will have you chuckling every five seconds, along with a heartfelt message.

14- Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

Parks and Recreation is one of the top feel-good shows ever made. While all the characters are adorable, there is something so uplifting about watching Leslie Knope do her best to make the world a better place, despite the fact that no one appreciates her or helps her.

15- Paddington (2014)

Paddington is one of the sweetest movies to watch when you’re feeling down or just want something light to enjoy. This little bear with a red hat is a British icon that is just as soothing for adults as it is for little kids. It’s the perfect happy movie for a grey day.

16- When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Romantic movies where couples seemingly fall in love out of nowhere are annoying, which is why the slow-burn romance between Harry and Sally is so satisfying. The movie is cute and quirky and perfect if you want to enjoy a supremely funny and heartwarming movie.

17- Inside Out (2015)

Inside Out is an animated kids’ movie that personifies emotions into funky characters. This movie tackles all the emotions we feel and how complex it can be to be a human. The movie reminds us that you don’t need to be happy all the time and, in fact, sometimes you need to let yourself be sad or angry.

18- Community (2009-2015)

While Community was once considered a cult classic show, it’s growing in popularity almost ten years after it went off the air. It’s offbeat compared to most sitcoms but still has lovable characters and funny plotlines that keep you entertained for hours.

19- Bob’s Burgers (2011-)

It’s hard not to fall in love with the Belcher family when you meet them. Linda is loud, Bob is cranky, Tina is a typical tween, Gene is musical, and Louise might be the smartest of them all. With musical numbers and wacky characters galore, it’s sure to make you feel happy and give you a few chuckles.

20- The Great British Baking Show (2010-)

I prefer the really intense cooking competition shows where Gordon Ramsay yells at everyone that they’re idiots, but The Great British Baking Show is my go-to if I want to watch some adorable Brits talk about cake and cookies. This show is easily the most enchanting and pleasant show on television.

21- Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

Gilmore Girls has a warm, cozy, and nostalgic feel that puts many people in a good mood. While not everyone loves the characters or the storylines, something about the aesthetic of this show is just very comforting and friendly, with fall leaves and big cups of coffee.

22- Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

It’s hard not to smile and feel happy when watching Singin’ in the Rain. The entire movie is wonderfully playful and beautiful, and you’ll be tempted to stand up and perform a tap routine. It’s one of the classic feel-good movies that always hits the spot when you need something fun and positive.

23- Finding Nemo (2003)

Another one of the best-animated kids’ movies to watch when you need something to make you feel good, Finding Nemo is about adventure, family, and how scary the great big world can be. Watching Marlin search the vast ocean for Nemo is harrowing, but the journey is also humorous.

24- We’re the Millers (2013)

This film never fails to make me laugh, and it has a charming romance storyline that isn’t too heavy-handed. It’s like the classic family road trip movie turned on its head, as a drug dealer, homeless girl, abandoned boy, and adult performer head to Mexico and back to make a bunch of money.