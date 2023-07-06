25 Movies That Are The Epitome of a Good Western

Saddle up and grab your popcorn because we're about to embark on a wild cinematic ride through the dusty plains of the Wild West. So, if you're a fan of rugged cowboys, fierce shootouts, and captivating tales of honor, you're in luck. Movieholics on an online community shared their favorite Western movies, and we've compiled a list of the 25 best.

1. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966)

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly takes number one on our list. This iconic Sergio Leone masterpiece delivers the perfect trifecta of Clint Eastwood, Ennio Morricone's mind-blowing score, and enough ponchos to make you want to ride off into the sunset.

2. Once Upon a Time in The West (1968)

Sergio Leone strikes gold again with this epic tale of revenge, featuring Charles Bronson, Henry Fonda, and some harmonica music that will haunt your dreams. Once upon a time in the West lived a widow who enlisted an outlaw and a mystery man for his services in protecting her land from this particular cattleman who would stop at nothing to bring weak people to tears. This beautiful masterpiece captures in detail the essence of Western movies.

3. Unforgiven (1992)

Sit up for this 1992 movie, Unforgiven, or else you might not forgive yourself for missing it. Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this gritty deconstruction of the Western genre, proving that no man can escape his past, especially when it involves a six-shooter. Watch Schofield Kid visit an old retired gunfighter who is now a father of two children, tabling an offer that this retired gunfighter cannot resist.

4. True Grit (2010)

The Coen brothers put their stamp on this gripping tale of a stubborn young girl seeking justice. This girl, who is only fourteen, cannot be blamed for wanting to execute her father's killer. Please don't ask me how she manages to hire the US Marshall and the Texas Ranger to join in this quest for justice.

5. The Magnificent Seven (1960)

Seven gunslingers team up to protect a Mexican village in this thrilling Western remake of Seven Samurai. Chris Adams heads this team, and they are up against a notorious group of bandits. But how easily can this battle go if each of the magnificent sevens has their own plans? This movie is the perfect recipe for an action-packed showdown.

6. High Noon (1952)

Gary Cooper takes on an entire gang of outlaws all by his lonesome in this nail-biting classic, playing Will Kane. Time ticks away as Kane faces his destiny, and you'll be on the edge of your seat the whole time. The storyline follows Kane learning that Frank Miller (a local criminal) has been released and is returning to seek revenge on Kane for turning him in.

7. Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid (1969)

“Anything you ask of me, I'll do it. Except one thing: I won't watch you die.” This is one movie line I can never forget, and it was the voice of Katherine Rose in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Paul Newman and Robert Redford also charm their way through this Western that blends comedy, romance, and the thrill of daring bank robberies. Who says cowboys can't have a good time?

8. Django Unchained (2012)

This movie was a major sensation. Quentin Tarantino delivers a violent and unapologetic spaghetti Western tribute, with Jamie Foxx as a formerly enslaved person turned bounty hunter to release his wife, who Calvin, a wicked plantation owner, has enslaved. It's a wild ride that pushes the boundaries of the genre, and we can only be happy for the success it achieved upon its release.

9. For a Few Dollars More (1965)

More Eastwood, more Morricone, and more stylish gunplay in this thrilling sequel that solidifies the Man with No Name as one of cinema's coolest cowboys. Monco and Colonel Douglas, after the same mission of chasing a most wanted criminal, El Indio, incidentally meet themselves and enter a partnership to reach their goal.

10. The Searchers (1956)

John Wayne and director John Ford team up to tell a haunting story of obsession and redemption that has influenced countless Westerns. A group of Native Americans kill Ethan Edwards' brother and his family, so the Civil War soldier leaves to exact retribution and free his abducted.

11. Tombstone (1993)

“I want your blood. I want your soul. I want them both, right now!” Val Kilmer's portrayal of the legendary Doc Holliday steals the show in this ensemble cast. “I'm your huckleberry” became the coolest phrase ever spoken by a dentist-gunslinger. Don't you agree?

12. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Quentin Tarantino's love letter to Hollywood detours into the Old West with an alternative history twist. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt shine brighter than any shooting star. It's 1960s Los Angeles, and a washed-out actor, Rick, and his stunt double, Cliff, struggle to recapture fame and success in the most challenging times.

13. A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

This is the first installment of Leone's Dollars Trilogy, introducing the world to a fresh new take on Westerns and Clint Eastwood's squinty-eyed charisma. It tells the story of a stranger who rides into a town with a deadly rivalry between two factions known as the Baxter's and the Rojo's. As is expected, this stranger should be terrified for his life, but he instead tries to play the two sides for his benefit. Let's see how much of a good actor he is.

14. The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

Clint Eastwood directs and stars as a vengeful loner on a mission, leaving a trail of dead bodies and poignant one-liners in his wake. After the Civil War, Josey Wales travels to the West to lead a peaceful life. He teams up with some settlers who require security.

15. The Wild Bunch (1969)

Director Sam Peckinpah gives us a Western like no other, with a group of aging outlaws caught in the crossfire of changing times. Before they retire from crime, a gang of seasoned criminals plans a huge theft. They ride into a border town in Texas to rob a nearby railroad office. But as always, things go south. The Wild Bunch is violent, chaotic, and unforgettable.

16. Rio Bravo (1959)

This is a slow-burning Western with camaraderie that'll warm your heart. A small-town sheriff assembles a dream team to defend a small town against a ruthless gang. A powerful rancher makes threats to free his brother, a murder suspect, from jail. The sheriff assembles a team of unexpected heroes to maintain law and order in response to his threat.

17. The Assassination of Jesse James by The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

For those who question how someone can love a person this minute and the next turn to hate them with such vitriol, this movie gives you the answer. Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck star in this introspective and visually stunning Western that explores the complex relationship between a legendary outlaw and his biggest fan.

18. 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Christian Bale and Russell Crowe clash in this tense and morally charged remake. Dan Evans (Christian Bale), a veteran of the Civil War and part-time rancher, decides to assist outlaw Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) for a pitiful sum in order to reclaim his lost honor and get his barn back. The ticking clock and relentless pursuit make for an adrenaline-filled train ride you won't want to miss.

19. Blazing Saddles (1974)

Mel Brooks brings us a Western spoof that will have you in stitches. With Gene Wilder by his side, Brooks delivers one outrageous gag after another, proving that even the Wild West can't escape his irreverent humor. The storyline follows a politician in the Wild West who desires to take an entire town for a new railroad in his selfish interest. Being corrupt, he implements the strategy of convincing the governor to appoint the first African-American sheriff in the town.

20. No Country for Old Men (2007)

This movie provides a haven for men who want to feel the beauty of old Western life. The Coen brothers strike again with this modern-day Western thriller that follows the cat-and-mouse game between a relentless hitman and a small-town sheriff.

21. Shane (1953)

A mysterious drifter, played by Alan Ladd, becomes the unlikely hero in this emotionally charged tale of loyalty and sacrifice. It's a true classic that showcases the best of old Hollywood. Aside from a good story, the movie also features stunning landscape cinematography, great editing, and performance to stand for.

22. Dances With Wolves (1990)

Kevin Costner directs and stars in this Oscar-winning Western that portrays the clash between Native Americans and settlers. A contributor shares that Tarantino called this movie the best Western in 30 years and has ever since been trying to do something with Coster.

23. Silverado (1985)

A star-studded cast, including Kevin Kline, Kevin Costner, and Danny Glover, rides together in this entertaining homage to traditional Westerns. It's a rollicking adventure that pays homage to the genre's golden era.

24. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

James Stewart and John Wayne square off in this John Ford classic, examining the power of myth and the blurred line between truth and legend. It follows Senator Stoddard, who reflects on their friendship's past as he travels to the American West to pay his final respects to rancher Tom Doniphon.

25. Stagecoach (1939)

John Wayne's breakthrough role comes to life in this landmark Western that set the stage for countless future films. A group of passengers on the same stagecoach encounter a threat and discover certain things about one another as they move forward. This movie is a thrilling ride with unforgettable characters and breathtaking landscapes.

Source: Reddit.