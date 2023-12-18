She Paid $3.99 for a Goodwill Vase That Sold for $100,000

In June 2023, Jessica Vincent picked out a funky and artistic vase at a Goodwill in Virginia. She had seen it and walked away to browse other items, but decided to buy it and try to sell it for more — $107,096.01 more, to be exact.

A Thrift Store Fairytale

People dream of finding vintage Chanel blazers or genuine Hermes scarves at the thrift store, but this dream came true for Jessica Vincent. She found an iridescent vase with an interesting “M” on the bottom. It ended up being a $100,000 piece designed by a famous Italian architect.

Vowing not to pay more than $8.99, the stars aligned when the cashier rang it up as $3.99. Seeing the high-quality glass and eye-catching “M” on the bottom, she thought it might be worth more, telling the New York Times, “I had a sense that it might be a $1,000 or $2,000 piece.”

Vincent did some internet digging and showed the glass vase to some Facebook groups, and users suggested it could be an original Carlo Scarpa.

Users directed Vincent to the Wright Auction House, a premier auction house specializing in contemporary art and modern designs. The auction house's president, Richard Wright, called Vincent after seeing photos of the vase. He highlighted the extent of Vincent's luck, saying, “This was like a winning lottery ticket.”

Laura Faison, a spokeswoman for Goodwill, explained that “Pinpointing the exact donor of this piece would be nearly impossible,” so how the pricey vase ended up at the secondhand store remains a mystery.

A Lucrative and Happily Ever After

The Wright Auction House had the piece evaluated by specialists who determined it was part of Carlo Scarpa's 1940s “Pennellate” series. They estimated the vase's value to be between $30,000 to $50,000.

However, on Dec. 13, it sold for $107,100, with $83,500 for Jessica Vincent and about $23,600 for Wright Auction House. Wright stated, “If it had a chip — even a small chip — it would have probably sold for under $10,000.”

While Vincent appreciated the vase's beauty and rarity, she was too nervous to have something so fragile, important, and expensive in her possession. She plans to use the profits from her $3.99 Goodwill purchase to renovate her 1930s farmhouse.

Who Is Carlo Scarpa?

So, who is this Carlo Scarpa, and why did someone pay $100,000 for his vase? This enigmatic Italian architect was a profound figure in the 20th-century art world.

His work combined simple mediums with luxury materials and ancient techniques with modern designs. The brilliant architect's work became famous because of his attention to detail and thoughtful concepts, exemplified in the beautiful vase Vincent found.

His unusual initials signature can look like an “M,” explaining the mark on the vase.

Secondhand Serendipity

While it may seem like a pipe dream to find something at a thrift store worth more than most cars, Vincent's story proves it's entirely possible.

It shows how listening to your gut can pay off. Vincent says, “You never know what you're going to find. It's the thrill of the hunt.”