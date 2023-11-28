Google Maps Mishap: How a ‘Shortcut’ Left Tourists Stranded in the Desert

All drivers enjoy shortcuts, and with the wealth of technology available, there is no excuse for getting lost. However, what if the trusted technology is the culprit? A group of Los Angeles residents found their Google Maps app on a strange route back home from Las Vegas.

A Detour to Nowhere

TikToker Shelby Easler claims that after a weekend enjoying the biggest racing event in the Nevada calendar, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, her Californian party set their home coordinates before setting off. Their problems began after Google Maps allegedly advised the group to take a different route from Interstate 15 under heavy dust storm conditions.

Initially, the driving group was happy that their new route would take 50 minutes less, though their lack of experience driving the route cost them. Anyone driving from Las Vegas knows that the I-15 is the only option for Los Angeles. In the clip Easler posted, viewers can see a convoy of cars filing through the deep brush of the Mojave desert, miles from any highways.

The Shortcut Which Never Arrived

The influencer recalls feeling lost, trapped, and fearful during her ordeal, even calling emergency services. The only problem was that any help would take a long time to arrive — operatives were busy helping with the dust storm the group avoided. Easler later discovered the “shortcut” was more than two hours of extra travel in reality.

Their biggest issue was that the further they drove to look for a place to turn, the deeper into the brush they disappeared, leading to panic. Furthermore, Easler explains how other motorists used the same Google-inspired detour, meaning nobody could return to where they came from.

An Impromptu Desert Safari

With the desert path being dug into the ground, Easler says they assumed that because the navigation app told them they had only ventured three miles, they would be making a left turn back to the asphalt soon. Nevertheless, the road kept taking them deeper on their impromptu desert safari — to the point where they broke down.

Easler describes the car as being “sideways” at times on the bumpy route and often had to scramble over “bushes and rocks” before eventually giving up altogether, and breaking down. Her family vehicle was so scratched up, Easler says they flew back to Los Angeles, leaving the needy car in Las Vegas.

Google Maps Under Fire

It isn't the first time Google has come under fire for its technology: reports that thieves have been using the app for robbery reconnaissance emerged earlier this year, in addition to one man claiming the application had recommended he take a shortcut into the ocean.

Google spokespeople told the New York Post that they sometimes work in unpredictable circumstances to update routing based on local authorities' recommendations and real-time information on driving conditions. They assured customers they would be investigating what happened to Easler's family.

