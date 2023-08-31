A Sleeping AI Giant Awakens: Google Gathers Its Forces To Take On OpenAI

After hitting 1 billion monthly page views in just 4 months, the culture-changing success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative chatbot has put the company on the battlefield for global AI dominance.

However, it’ll be a battle to stay there, as Google is reportedly combining its considerable forces to make it a fair fight.

Google is set to launch a new AI initiative called Gemini in the Fall of 2023. The Gemini project will use the same Large Language Model (LLM) technology currently used by OpenAI and other competitors in the field. These data-collecting programs “learn” by accessing massive databases owned by their creators.

A more extensive database leads to a more powerful generative AI system, which means a stronger position in the AI industry for companies such as OpenAI and Google.

What Does Google Bring To The AI Table?

Size does matter. At least where generative AI performance is concerned.

Google commands vast and varied databases, from books to annotated YouTube videos to research data. Competitors must invest significant money and human resources to create comparable training material for their generative AI projects. Google’s Gemini program will have a massive advantage regarding inherent knowledge for AI programs to synthesize.

Google also has a more diverse portfolio of business ventures that would benefit significantly from the success of Gemini. The self-driving transportation industry alone would get a much-needed confidence boost in the public sector if Gemini-driven technology improved its safety and performance record.

Virtual assistant programs would also have deeper wells of information to draw from, allowing them to perform more advanced calculations and content generation.

Expansion of DeepMind AI

Gemini is not the only weapon in Google’s arsenal. Google has recently upgraded its DeepMind AI virtual assistant program, and it’s poised to dominate the virtual assistant field soon. DeepMind AI can act as a virtual life coach, dispensing advice, tips, and tutoring to human users.

Upgrading the DeepMind AI system involved going beyond databases and into the collection of human knowledge from hundreds of experts in their fields. This human component gives AI systems like DeepMind an advantage over competing systems that can only synthesize database results.

Upgrades to Google’s SGE Generative AI

While Google-sponsored projects like Gemini and DeepMind AI fight for dominance in the emerging field of generative AI, another Google product continues to refine and upgrade its services to existing Google customers.

Say hello to Search Generative Experience. Google’s SGE AI is the power drive behind familiar services such as Google Search, Chrome, and Photos.

The updated SGE generative AI software allows users to create more personalized photo montages with AI-generated captioning and photo selection. Chrome users can instantly access expanded information on search results, including definitions of unfamiliar terms and links to relevant articles.

Search engine users can also improve their coding skills across multiple platforms and languages. The SGE generative AI now learns new paths based on real-time search terms, resulting in more intuitive user results.

Mark Sullivan, a spokesman for the technology website Fast Company, says,” The move could have major implications for Google’s Cloud, which will likely be the main avenue by which corporate customers can access the power of Gemini.”

The Economic and Cultural Impact of AI Development

While employees on the factory floor may view advances in AI technology as threats to their livelihoods, the factory owners also face new implementation challenges. Companies with the deepest pockets for AI investment will also gain a tactical advantage in the marketplace. Derivative products arising from AI research will also impact future growth.

“While all eyes are on AI right now, CIOs and CTOs must also turn their attention to other emerging technologies with transformational potential,” says Melissa Davis, VP Analyst at Gartner. “This includes technologies that are enhancing developer experience, driving innovation through the pervasive cloud and delivering human-centric security and privacy.”

Advancements in technology also bring about cultural shifts as the general population adapts to the changes in their daily lives. While projects like Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT present opportunities such as self-driving vehicles or generative content creation, it will fall on individuals to use those vehicles or trust the AI-generated information.

While critics of AI technology tend to focus on the negative impact of AI implementation on the human workforce, others support delegating routine tasks to a more efficient AI-enhanced workforce. Employers would benefit economically by reducing everyday expenses such as wages, health benefits, and insurance. At the same time, human employees would have the ability to take on more complex projects or raise their skill levels.

“The popularity of many new AI techniques will have a profound impact on business and society,” says Arun Chandrasekaran, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. “The massive pretraining and scale of AI foundation models, viral adoption of conversational agents, and the proliferation of generative AI applications are heralding a new wave of workforce productivity and machine creativity.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.