The term “woke” seems to appear everywhere these days; a mere scroll of your X news feed will yield some form of complaint about wokeism. Some might say there is a woke overload happening in Google's new Gemini chatbot, which was created to take on Open AI's market-leading Chat GPT.

A Woke AI?

Fox News contributor Peter Hasson might agree that we have. In a recent news post, he describes how Google Gemini designed fake reviews to discredit his new book, The Manipulators: Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Big Tech's War on Conservatives. The book's title leaves nothing to the imagination and explores Big Tech's stranglehold on free speech in conservative circles.

Did Hasson upset the algorithm? It may appear so.

Fake Book Reviews

“I was curious to see if Google's AI program could be trusted to accurately describe an investigative book about Google,” writes Hasson, “but I wasn't prepared for just how misleading it would be.”

After a cursory search for reviews on what he describes as a “multi-year project,” the chatbot offered four separate reviews from literary critics, such as Ben Smith in the New York Times (NYT), Emily Dreyfuss in Wired, Emily Bazelon of the NYT Book Review, and Matthew Continetti in the Washington Free Beacon.

A Biased Product

However, none of the reviews or the quotes attributed to the would-be critics were real. In fact, each bogus claim says in varied ways how Hasson's book used “unproven accusations,” among other similar rebukes. To demonstrate the absurdity, Hasson references The Washington Free Beacon's actual review of the book, which is “overwhelmingly positive.”

Google's Apology

Hasson continued his impeachment of the new AI, asking it to verify its sources regarding each fake review. Predictably, the bot was not forthcoming with any helpful response other than: “I do not have enough information about that person to help with your request.”

Hasson's only response from Google is: “Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool, and it may not always be accurate or reliable. We're continuing to quickly address instances in which the product isn't responding appropriately.”

Politically Correct Images

This episode asks many questions about AI's increasing inaccuracy and validity regarding misinformation, censorship of free ideas, and intellectual property.

Did we mention Google Gemini's recent demonstration of image searches taking political correctness too far?

Extreme Diversity

Only last week, Google apologized for the disastrous rollout of its new AI tool, with the image generator taking an appreciation for diversity to an extreme.

Following Google Bard's rebrand into Gemini, social media was ablaze with anger after search results for famous white historical figures came up as people of color. AI-made portrayals of African Americans as Founding Fathers and Asian national socialist soldiers drew the ire of many, tired of the perceived attack on immutable racial heritage.

Treading Carefully

Moreover, this adds to the Microsoft scandal involving publicly leaked AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift in compromising adult poses. Microsoft was forced to address the fallout publicly, and the Biden administration's White House Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, called the images “alarming.”

Trust in AI's implementation appears low. It remains to be seen whether government legislation enters the debate. In any case, tech companies will now need to tread carefully.