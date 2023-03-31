Goop Interest Skyrockets Nearly 200% Following Gwyneth Paltrow Trial

The real winner from the recent Gwyneth Paltrow trial? Her company Goop.

Interest in Paltrow's lifestyle brand rose 195% hours after the actress won her recent court case. She was on trial due to a ski accident in Utah. Her alleged reckless skiing resulted in four broken ribs, a concussion, and long-term brain damage for retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. The incident occurred at Utah's Deer Valley Resort on February 26th, 2016. In addition to being found not at fault, Paltrow won her countersuit for $1. She also recoups legal fees.

Following the ruling in her favor, Paltrow released a statement. “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” she states. “I am pleased with the outcome, and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.” Paltrow's testimony stated that Sanderson was at fault for the accident on the slopes. “Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on the ski slope, and that is the truth,” she testified.

Following the verdict, the volume of online searches for Goop nearly tripled. The data comes from a team of researchers at Japan-101. They also noticed that interest in ‘skiing trips' rose 142% worldwide due to the trial.

“Gwyneth Paltrow's appearance in court has sent the internet into a frenzy with every detail making headlines,” said a spokesperson on behalf of Japan-101. “However, whilst Paltrow only won $1 in damages, these findings suggest that the actress-turned-businesswoman can expect to receive far more from purchases through Goop on various products. It will be interesting to see if these searches do indeed translate into sales.”

Examing Gwyneth Paltrow's Career

While Paltrow is best known today for her role as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she began acting in 1991. The daughter of actress Blythe Danner and television director and producer Bruce Paltrow, She played a young Wendy Darling in Steven Spielberg's Hook. In addition, she's appeared in prominent films such as Se7en, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Shakespeare in Love. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress, playing Will Shakespeare's lover and muse.

Paltrow has also served as the face of Estée Lauder's Pleasures perfume and the Coach fashion brand. Paltrow first played Pepper Potts in 2008's Iron Man. She reprised the role several times in Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. She has since taken a step back from the Hollywood spotlight and pursued other ventures, particularly her wellness company Goop.

Founded in 2008, Paltrow began Goop as a weekly newsletter. It focused on new age advice for readers with the slogan “Nourish the Inner Aspect.” After initial success, the company expanded to include pop-up shops, wellness summits, and a documentary series for Netflix.

Goop offers a variety of products, including a line of makeup and skincare, all-natural fragrances, home decor and furniture, and wellness vitamins and supplements. The company was valued at nearly $250 million in early 2020.

Paltrow's Wellness and Lifestyle Company Is Under Fire for Controversies

The company's success, however, has not come without criticism. Many view the products Goop offers as a sign of Paltrow being out of touch.

Other critiques center around items such as a wellness sticker that Goop claims can promote healing. A description for the item on Goop's website claims that human bodies cannot operate at their ideal energetic frequency thanks to everyday stress and anxiety. The Body Vibes stickers are “pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances.”

In August 2017, the consumer advocacy group Truth in Advertising filed a complaint with California district attorneys. They state that Goop practiced deceptive health claims regarding 51 products, such as the Body Vibes. Goop settled in September 2018 and paid $145,000 due to the ruling. The company is subject to a five-year injunction where it cannot suggest their products have “sponsorship, approval, characteristics, ingredients, uses or benefits which they do not have.”

Recently, Paltrow has come under fire for her controversial diet. A TikTok of her wellness routine has gone viral, where Paltrow describes her meal planning.

“I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something at about 12. And in the morning, I'll have some things that won't spike my blood sugar. That's why I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch; I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days.” This type of diet has resulted in many calling her a “textbook almond mom.” This is “…a new term used to describe moms who eat small meals in order to maintain their thinness.” Many have viewed this type of diet as not just unrelatable, but also unhealthy, calling it a ‘starvation diet.'

In response to the backlash, Paltrow defends her wellness advice. She says she's following her doctor's advice regarding consuming non-inflammatory foods, especially as someone who had Covid. She also claims to not limit her intake to just bone broth and vegetables. “I eat full meals,” Paltrow says, “and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want, eating french fries and whatever.”

She concludes by confirming that her baseline is eating healthy food that will calm her down.

