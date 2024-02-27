GOP Scrambles as Biden Impeachment Effort Falters

Last week, a significant change occurred in the stance of notable GOP figures regarding the significance of evidence presented by former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov. This shift came after Smirnov faced charges of deceiving the agency and creating fabricated records.

Caught in a Lie

Smirnov had alleged that Ukrainian energy firm Burisma provided “$5 million each” to Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in return for political favors. His testimony played an important role in the impeachment process of the president, which former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy began in September 2023. President Biden has denied any involvement in his son's business dealings.

On Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican leading the impeachment inquiry, downplayed Smirnov's importance, stating in an interview with Newsmax that he “wasn't an important part of this investigation because I didn't even know who he was.”

A court memo filed by the Department of Justice on Tuesday implied that Smirnov had “extensive and extremely recent” contact with individuals “affiliated with Russian intelligence.” These individuals were supposedly involved in a campaign to “spread misinformation about a candidate of one of the two major parties in the United States.” The memo also claimed that Smirnov was “actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections” following a meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November.

The Acyn account, which shares US politics-related footage, posted a clip of Comer's interview on X, formerly Twitter. The clip received more than 2.3 million views.

Comer on the indicted informant: He wasn't an important part of this investigation because I didn't even know who he was. All I knew was there was a 1023 that alleged bribery. pic.twitter.com/QqnbfOlSvP — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2024

A Significant Testimony

In response, the official House Judiciary Committee Democrats X account shared a video compilation of prominent Republicans, including Comer, previously highlighting the importance of Smirnov's testimony. In a Fox News interview on May 7 and 9, 2023, Comer referred to “the whistleblower,” meaning Smirnov, as “extremely credible” and predicted that his testimony would be “judgment day for the White House.”

Speaking to Fox Business on Wednesday, Rep. Pat Fallon, a Republican member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, talked about Smirnov's testimony and how it related to the FD-1023. He said, “Well, the FD-1023 is in the periphery; it's ancillary from the topic.”

In July 2023, Rep. Fallon shared a document on X related to Smirnov's allegations, commenting, “This is evidence that Biden is compromised.”

In response to a request for comment, Russell Dye, a committee spokesperson working for Rep. Jordan, emphasized that nothing had changed, stating, “We have plenty of evidence that shows impeachable conduct.”