Winds of Winter Release Date Hopes Soar After George R R Martin Shares Latest News

It's been 12 years since A Dance with Dragons — the epic fifth installment of George R R Martin's series of fantasy novels — A Song of Ice and Fire — dropped. Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the next part — Winds of Winter — and the author has finally shared an update.

In 2011, HBO brought us a saga that took the world by storm. Adapted from A Song of Ice and Fire, the show Game of Thrones has attracted a record viewership and won numerous awards.

Set in the fictional realms of Westeros and Essos, the story follows the power struggles among the Houses of Westeros for ascension to the Iron Throne and the bloody struggles and power politics that follow. The series' latest and fifth book, A Dance with Dragons, came out in 2011 and soon rose to the top of the bestseller lists on both Publishers Weekly and USA Today. Twelve years later, there seems to be some hope for the sixth book's release in late 2024.

The Twelve-Year Wait

While the fans of his epic fantasy series are getting increasingly impatient, the author, who is taking his own sweet time, only assures them that the book will be worth the wait. Every now and then, there is a little glimmer of hope when the 75-year-old author shares an update on his blog that's eagerly followed by his fans worldwide.

It all began in 2010 when he first wrote that he had already completed four chapters of the book, adding, “Of course, is assuming that I don't change my mind.” Hailed as American Tolkien, Martin himself has admitted, “I've been working… I'm 12 years late with the Winds of Winter, as we know.”

In 2022, in a live stream arranged by his publisher, Penguin House, the author had already announced that the highly anticipated Winds of Winter was about 75% completed, which sent fans into a frenzy of excitement. However, to the disappointment of his readers, he still refused to provide any release date. If all goes well, Winds of Winter should be ready for release around the second half of 2024 at the earliest. But then again, it is all up in the air at this point.

The Exciting Update

George R R Martin recently dropped a piece of major news on Winds of Winter in his blog, and the fandom is absolutely losing its collective mind. The author states that he has had a busy two-and-a-half-week-long trip to London, where he had a great time catching up on a bunch of plays, including an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Ocean at the End of the Lane. But the trip was not all play, as Martin himself admits that it was “mostly work.”

He has had intense sessions with the writers of House of the Dragons, discussing the show's next two seasons, along with a meeting with the director and scriptwriter of his stage play, The Iron Throne, which might open late in the coming year. But that is not all. He has also had a meeting with, “my British publisher, and my other British publisher,” to discuss, in his own words, “A Song of Ice and Fire and (of course) the Winds of Winter.”

Although he has yet to give any concrete date on when the book will be hitting the shelves, he concludes his blog post by saying there is a lot of work ahead. Going by this update, it definitely seems like the fans wouldn't have to wait too long, after all, to hold the most awaited Winds of Winter in their hand.

The Saga So Far

Aired between 2011 and 2019, Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons with a consistent rating of more than 90% on Rotten Tomatoes for the first seven seasons. As the series's narrative started outpacing the book's narrative, HBO conjured an original ending for the series in consultation with Martin. However, the book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, is far from being completed. The author is currently working on the sixth and penultimate book, the highly awaited Winds of Winter, while the last book of the series, A Dream of Spring, is in the pipeline, too.

Ever since the series' fifth book hit the shelves in 2011, readers have been waiting for over a decade for the next installment. In the meantime, HBO also launched a prequel series, The House of the Dragon, the events of which occur almost 200 years before those of Game of Thrones.

It starts 100 years after the unification of the Seven Kingdoms by the Targaryen Conquest. The creators based it on certain parts of the author's 2018 book, Fire & Blood. With its first season coming to a close and a teaser for the second season coming out recently, fans can't seem to wait any longer for Winds of Winter.

