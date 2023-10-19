6 Reasons Why the Government Is Pushing Electric Vehicles on Americans

The automotive industry faces major changes with the new popularity of electric cars. Political leaders have made their stance on EVs known, and the Biden administration has pledged $15.5 billion to support a strong and just transition to electric vehicles, retool existing plants, and rehire existing workers.

But why so much attention from the government to push the production of electric cars?

Well, there are several reasons. And I will walk you through ten of them:

Environmental Concerns

The most obvious reason is environmental concerns. 95% of the world's greenhouse emission pollution comes from automobiles. So, if we can eliminate even a fraction of gas-powered cars on the road, the emissions are directly affected. The switch to all-electric transportation seems like a no-brainer for reducing environmental pollution and creating a greener planet.

Air Quality Improvement

A study just came out this week that shows how pregnant people and their unborn babies are potentially harmed by car exhaust. The nitrous dioxide found in car exhaust hurts the air quality and is linked to causing preterm birth and respiratory issues in infants. A move to electric cars would help to improve air quality.

Reducing Dependence on Fossil Fuels

Much of the oil we use in America comes from foreign soil. The move to electric cars would reduce the nation's dependence on foreign oil and keep more money in the United States. For now, there are lithium-ion sources in the U.S., as well as several electric car models that are produced in America. More money staying in the U.S. means a better economy and more American jobs.

Lower Operating Costs

Studies have shown that electric cars have lower operating costs due to reduced fuel expenses and lower maintenance costs. If Americans are saving money on transportation, there is more money in the pockets of Americans who can stimulate economic growth by allocating that money elsewhere.

Technological Advancements

The reality is that the electric vehicle revolution is happening worldwide, and if America doesn't keep up with technology, we will become irrelevant in the global market. Government support of EVs helps to ensure that the automotive industry continues to press forward so that America can stay on the cutting edge of the market.

Job Creation

Part of the $15.5 billion pledged to EVs is set to go to automotive manufacturers struggling to keep up with the demand for electric cars. You can't just flip the switch and transition to all-electric transportation. These automakers are having to redo their production lines, retrain workers, source new parts, and troubleshoot new technology issues.

The easy button would be to outsource a lot of this to other countries like China, who have figured out a lot of these logistics already, but the wise choice is to keep jobs in America, and that's what the Biden administration is hoping will happen by giving automakers some breathing room in their funding while they are undergoing this big transition.

The possibility for job growth in the U.S. through electric car production is huge, and this could contribute to the overall economic growth of the country.

So, while it may feel like the government is pushing hard for the transition to electric transportation, there seems to be good reason for it.